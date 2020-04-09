World Session Zones Clock

World Session Zone Clock for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

*NO DEMO VERSION AVAILABLE*

World Session Clock is a professional market session clock for MetaTrader 5 that visually displays global trading sessions in real time.

It helps traders quickly identify market opens, closes, and session overlaps without manual time calculations or time-zone adjustments.

The product combines a 24-hour analog clock, digital time display, session arcs, and optional chart session zones into a clean, lightweight interface designed for daily trading use.

Key Features

Real-time world market session clock

Supports Wellington, Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York sessions

Automatic GMT / UTC handling

Fully DST-aware

Session arcs plus optional chart zones (rectangles or vertical lines)

Future session visualization (drawn in advance)

Drag-able anchor points for clock and digital display

Clean object-based drawing (no indicators, no buffers)

Safe to use with any indicator

The Analog and Digital clocks have draggable anchors to be positioned anywhere on the chart.

Automation & Accuracy

Clock and session arcs automatically synchronize to local time

Chart session zones automatically synchronize to broker server time

Midnight-spanning sessions handled correctly

No manual offsets or re-calibration required

Chart Placement

World Session Clock is currently optimized for use on the main chart window, where session zones align directly with price action.

A dedicated sub-window dashboard mode (clock and session visualization without overlapping price candles) is planned for a future update.

Planned Enhancements

Future versions are planned to optionally extend functionality with:

One-button trade execution

Automatic lot sizing and risk-based position scaling

Session-aware, quant-style risk management tools

All future features will be optional, ensuring the core session clock remains lightweight and non-intrusive.

Version Notes (Latest)

v1.0

Future session zones now maintain visible height during zoom and scroll

Separate controls for session rectangles and vertical lines

Improved cleanup on removal (no leftover chart objects)