World Session Zones Clock

World Session Zone Clock for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

*NO DEMO VERSION AVAILABLE*

World Session Clock is a professional market session clock for MetaTrader 5 that visually displays global trading sessions in real time.
It helps traders quickly identify market opens, closes, and session overlaps without manual time calculations or time-zone adjustments.

The product combines a 24-hour analog clock, digital time display, session arcs, and optional chart session zones into a clean, lightweight interface designed for daily trading use.

Key Features

  • Real-time world market session clock

  • Supports Wellington, Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York sessions

  • Automatic GMT / UTC handling

  • Fully DST-aware

  • Session arcs plus optional chart zones (rectangles or vertical lines)

  • Future session visualization (drawn in advance)

  • Drag-able anchor points for clock and digital display

  • Clean object-based drawing (no indicators, no buffers)

  • Safe to use with any indicator

  • The Analog and Digital clocks have draggable anchors to be positioned anywhere on the chart.

Automation & Accuracy

  • Clock and session arcs automatically synchronize to local time

  • Chart session zones automatically synchronize to broker server time

  • Midnight-spanning sessions handled correctly

  • No manual offsets or re-calibration required

Chart Placement

World Session Clock is currently optimized for use on the main chart window, where session zones align directly with price action.

A dedicated sub-window dashboard mode (clock and session visualization without overlapping price candles) is planned for a future update.

Planned Enhancements

Future versions are planned to optionally extend functionality with:

  • One-button trade execution

  • Automatic lot sizing and risk-based position scaling

  • Session-aware, quant-style risk management tools

All future features will be optional, ensuring the core session clock remains lightweight and non-intrusive.

Version Notes (Latest)

v1.0

  • Future session zones now maintain visible height during zoom and scroll

  • Separate controls for session rectangles and vertical lines

  • Improved cleanup on removal (no leftover chart objects)

Input Notes (Latest)

v1.0

  • For troubleshooting turn on "recommend false (logs only on refresh/init/deinit)" to true which is DebugLogEveryTick

  • Debug logging is off by default. Log file location: C:\xxx\xxx\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\###\Files\World Session Clock Debug.log

  • For charts using default white background change THEME input to THEME_LIGHT. DARK_THEME is Default.

  • Visible Zones Squares and Lines are defaulted = False/Off. Change Input to True for visibility.



