TrueStrength Oscillator v1.00

What you see on the chart:

  • Thick blue line 💙: main TSI, follows market momentum

  • Thick red line ❤️: signal line (perfect for spotting crossovers)

  • Thin blue bars 📊: from zero line up to the blue line

  • Dotted gray line in the middle ➖: zero level, easy to spot direction changes

Why it's practical every day:

  • Scale always fixed (-0.000001 to +0.000001), no surprises ✅

  • Zero repaint: calculated only on closed bars 🔒

  • Works on all timeframes (M1 to MN1) ⏰

  • Very lightweight: doesn't slow down your terminal ⚡

What you can easily adjust:

SignalPeriod = 2     (signal red line speed) ⚙️
SignalSmooth = 0.2   (signal smoothing) ⚙️

