ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: The Momentum Cluster Neural

[Subtitle: 5-Indicator Voting Consensus | Chandelier Exit | Trend Following]

Introduction Why rely on a single indicator when you can harness the wisdom of the crowd? The Momentum Cluster Neural is a scientific trend-following system based on Consensus Logic. It acts as a central neural hub, aggregating signals from the 5 most powerful momentum indicators in technical analysis (The Big 5).

Trades are executed ONLY when a "Super-Majority" is reached (e.g., 4 out of 5 indicators agree on the direction). This robust filtering mechanism eliminates market noise and ensures high-probability entries.

Trading Strategy (The Voting Engine) The system continuously monitors a cluster of 5 indicators:

RSI (Relative Strength Index) CCI (Commodity Channel Index) Stochastic Oscillator MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) WPR (Williams Percent Range)

Logic: The EA counts the "Votes" from each indicator. An entry is triggered only if the Vote Count ≥ Threshold (Default: 4). This confirms that Momentum, Trend, and Volatility are all aligned.

Key Features

Chandelier Exit Protocol: Uses an advanced ATR-based trailing stop (Chandelier Exit) that hangs a "leash" behind the price. This allows you to ride massive trends while automatically locking in profits when volatility shifts.

Neural Matrix Dashboard: A professional on-chart panel displays the real-time status of every indicator (e.g., [UP] [DN] [UP]...), giving you complete transparency into the decision-making process.

Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Position Sizer based on USD Risk. Simply input your max risk per trade (e.g., $50), and the EA calculates the volume.

Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss calculated via ATR volatility.

Recommendations

Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for trend stability).

Symbols: Trending pairs (GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread accounts.

Minimum Deposit: $100 for 0.01 lots.

Input Parameters Please check the following settings to customize the EA:

=== 1. NEURAL RISK CORE === InpUseRiskUSD : Enable auto-lot calculation based on currency risk. InpRiskUSD : Max risk per trade (e.g., 50.0). InpRewardRatio : Target Risk-to-Reward Ratio (Default: 3.0).

=== 2. VOTING CLUSTER SETTINGS === InpVoteThreshold : The number of indicators needed to agree (Default: 4). Set to 5 for "Sniper Mode" (fewer trades, higher accuracy). Inp[Indicator]_Period : Custom settings for RSI, CCI, Stoch, MACD, WPR.

=== 3. CHANDELIER EXIT === InpChandelierMult : The "Leash" length (ATR Multiplier) for the trailing stop. InpUseChandelier : Enable/Disable dynamic trailing.



Installation Guide

Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1). Adjust InpRiskUSD to match your capital. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT

Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.