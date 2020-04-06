The Momentum Cluster Neural
Product Name: The Momentum Cluster Neural
[Subtitle: 5-Indicator Voting Consensus | Chandelier Exit | Trend Following]
Introduction Why rely on a single indicator when you can harness the wisdom of the crowd? The Momentum Cluster Neural is a scientific trend-following system based on Consensus Logic. It acts as a central neural hub, aggregating signals from the 5 most powerful momentum indicators in technical analysis (The Big 5).
Trades are executed ONLY when a "Super-Majority" is reached (e.g., 4 out of 5 indicators agree on the direction). This robust filtering mechanism eliminates market noise and ensures high-probability entries.
Trading Strategy (The Voting Engine) The system continuously monitors a cluster of 5 indicators:
RSI (Relative Strength Index)
CCI (Commodity Channel Index)
Stochastic Oscillator
MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)
WPR (Williams Percent Range)
Logic: The EA counts the "Votes" from each indicator. An entry is triggered only if the Vote Count ≥ Threshold (Default: 4). This confirms that Momentum, Trend, and Volatility are all aligned.
Key Features
Chandelier Exit Protocol: Uses an advanced ATR-based trailing stop (Chandelier Exit) that hangs a "leash" behind the price. This allows you to ride massive trends while automatically locking in profits when volatility shifts.
Neural Matrix Dashboard: A professional on-chart panel displays the real-time status of every indicator (e.g., [UP] [DN] [UP]...), giving you complete transparency into the decision-making process.
Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Position Sizer based on USD Risk. Simply input your max risk per trade (e.g., $50), and the EA calculates the volume.
Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss calculated via ATR volatility.
Recommendations
Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for trend stability).
Symbols: Trending pairs (GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).
Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread accounts.
Minimum Deposit: $100 for 0.01 lots.
Input Parameters Please check the following settings to customize the EA:
=== 1. NEURAL RISK CORE ===
InpUseRiskUSD : Enable auto-lot calculation based on currency risk.
InpRiskUSD : Max risk per trade (e.g., 50.0).
-
InpRewardRatio : Target Risk-to-Reward Ratio (Default: 3.0).
=== 2. VOTING CLUSTER SETTINGS ===
InpVoteThreshold : The number of indicators needed to agree (Default: 4). Set to 5 for "Sniper Mode" (fewer trades, higher accuracy).
Inp[Indicator]_Period : Custom settings for RSI, CCI, Stoch, MACD, WPR.
=== 3. CHANDELIER EXIT ===
InpChandelierMult : The "Leash" length (ATR Multiplier) for the trailing stop.
InpUseChandelier : Enable/Disable dynamic trailing.
Installation Guide
Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.
Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.
Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).
Adjust InpRiskUSD to match your capital.
Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.
