The Momentum Cluster Neural

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: The Momentum Cluster Neural

[Subtitle: 5-Indicator Voting Consensus | Chandelier Exit | Trend Following]

Introduction Why rely on a single indicator when you can harness the wisdom of the crowd? The Momentum Cluster Neural is a scientific trend-following system based on Consensus Logic. It acts as a central neural hub, aggregating signals from the 5 most powerful momentum indicators in technical analysis (The Big 5).

Trades are executed ONLY when a "Super-Majority" is reached (e.g., 4 out of 5 indicators agree on the direction). This robust filtering mechanism eliminates market noise and ensures high-probability entries.

Trading Strategy (The Voting Engine) The system continuously monitors a cluster of 5 indicators:

  1. RSI (Relative Strength Index)

  2. CCI (Commodity Channel Index)

  3. Stochastic Oscillator

  4. MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)

  5. WPR (Williams Percent Range)

Logic: The EA counts the "Votes" from each indicator. An entry is triggered only if the Vote Count ≥ Threshold (Default: 4). This confirms that Momentum, Trend, and Volatility are all aligned.

Key Features

  • Chandelier Exit Protocol: Uses an advanced ATR-based trailing stop (Chandelier Exit) that hangs a "leash" behind the price. This allows you to ride massive trends while automatically locking in profits when volatility shifts.

  • Neural Matrix Dashboard: A professional on-chart panel displays the real-time status of every indicator (e.g., [UP] [DN] [UP]...), giving you complete transparency into the decision-making process.

  • Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Position Sizer based on USD Risk. Simply input your max risk per trade (e.g., $50), and the EA calculates the volume.

  • Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss calculated via ATR volatility.

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for trend stability).

  • Symbols: Trending pairs (GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread accounts.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 for 0.01 lots.

Input Parameters Please check the following settings to customize the EA:

  • === 1. NEURAL RISK CORE ===

    • InpUseRiskUSD : Enable auto-lot calculation based on currency risk.

    • InpRiskUSD : Max risk per trade (e.g., 50.0).

    • InpRewardRatio : Target Risk-to-Reward Ratio (Default: 3.0).

  • === 2. VOTING CLUSTER SETTINGS ===

    • InpVoteThreshold : The number of indicators needed to agree (Default: 4). Set to 5 for "Sniper Mode" (fewer trades, higher accuracy).

    • Inp[Indicator]_Period : Custom settings for RSI, CCI, Stoch, MACD, WPR.

  • === 3. CHANDELIER EXIT ===

    • InpChandelierMult : The "Leash" length (ATR Multiplier) for the trailing stop.

    • InpUseChandelier : Enable/Disable dynamic trailing.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).

  4. Adjust InpRiskUSD to match your capital.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT

Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.

