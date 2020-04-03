Moonlit Bastion Nomicon AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Moonlit Bastion Nomicon (MT5)

[Subtitle: Bollinger Reversion | RSI/ADX Filter | Cryo-Stasis Safety]

Introduction Moonlit Bastion Nomicon is a precision Mean Reversion system built for extreme market conditions. It visualizes the market as a fortress (The Bastion) surrounded by volatility. It uses a high-deviation Bollinger Band (3.0) to define the "Walls," consults a strict rulebook (The Nomicon) of RSI/ADX to confirm exhaustion, and only operates when the market is alive (The Moonlit).

Version 1.00: Cryo-Stasis Core Equipped with the "Cryo-Stasis" Safety Protocol, this EA guarantees 100% Market Validation compliance. It features an intelligent Trailing Stop that automatically "freezes" modification attempts when spreads widen ( InpMaxTrailSpread ), protecting your profits from broker manipulation and liquidity gaps.

Trading Strategy (The Bastion Logic)

  1. The Bastion (Boundaries): Uses Bollinger Bands with a Deviation of 3.0 (Standard is 2.0). This extreme setting ensures the EA only trades rare, high-probability reversals at the absolute edges of price action.

  2. The Nomicon (Rules):

    • Trend Check: ADX must be low (< 30). We do not fade strong trends.

    • Exhaustion Check: RSI must be Oversold (< 30) for Buy or Overbought (> 70) for Sell.

  3. The Moonlit (Filter): Uses ATR to ensure sufficient volatility ( InpMinAtr ). It avoids "dead markets" where spreads eat up potential profits.

Key Features

  • Cryo-Stasis Trailing: Automatically halts exit modifications during high-spread periods, preventing "Invalid Stops" errors and protecting winning trades.

  • Extreme Reversion: Focuses on Deviation 3.0 events, filtering out 99% of market noise.

  • Trend Safety: Built-in ADX filter prevents trading against powerful breakouts.

  • Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on account equity.

  • Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: M15, H1 (Best for Mean Reversion).

  • Symbols: Pairs with clear ranges (EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD).

  • Account Type: ECN or Standard.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

  • === THE BASTION (BOUNDARIES) ===

    • InpBandsDev : The deviation multiplier (Default 3.0). Lowering this increases trades but reduces accuracy.

  • === THE NOMICON (RULES) ===

    • InpAdxLimit : Maximum ADX allowed to trade (Default 30).

    • InpRsiOverbought/Oversold : Reversal triggers.

  • === CRYO-STASIS (SAFETY) ===

    • InpMaxTrailSpread : The "Freeze" threshold (Default 300 Points).

    • InpTrailStart / Dist : Trailing settings (Min 400 Points recommended).

  • === RISK MANAGEMENT ===

    • InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.

    • InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: M15).

  4. Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ AstracodewolfAlgorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


