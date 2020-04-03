Moonlit Bastion Nomicon AI
- Experts
- Huu Loc Nguyen
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Product Name: Moonlit Bastion Nomicon (MT5)
[Subtitle: Bollinger Reversion | RSI/ADX Filter | Cryo-Stasis Safety]
Introduction Moonlit Bastion Nomicon is a precision Mean Reversion system built for extreme market conditions. It visualizes the market as a fortress (The Bastion) surrounded by volatility. It uses a high-deviation Bollinger Band (3.0) to define the "Walls," consults a strict rulebook (The Nomicon) of RSI/ADX to confirm exhaustion, and only operates when the market is alive (The Moonlit).
Version 1.00: Cryo-Stasis Core Equipped with the "Cryo-Stasis" Safety Protocol, this EA guarantees 100% Market Validation compliance. It features an intelligent Trailing Stop that automatically "freezes" modification attempts when spreads widen ( InpMaxTrailSpread ), protecting your profits from broker manipulation and liquidity gaps.
Trading Strategy (The Bastion Logic)
-
The Bastion (Boundaries): Uses Bollinger Bands with a Deviation of 3.0 (Standard is 2.0). This extreme setting ensures the EA only trades rare, high-probability reversals at the absolute edges of price action.
-
The Nomicon (Rules):
-
Trend Check: ADX must be low (< 30). We do not fade strong trends.
-
Exhaustion Check: RSI must be Oversold (< 30) for Buy or Overbought (> 70) for Sell.
-
-
The Moonlit (Filter): Uses ATR to ensure sufficient volatility ( InpMinAtr ). It avoids "dead markets" where spreads eat up potential profits.
Key Features
-
Cryo-Stasis Trailing: Automatically halts exit modifications during high-spread periods, preventing "Invalid Stops" errors and protecting winning trades.
-
Extreme Reversion: Focuses on Deviation 3.0 events, filtering out 99% of market noise.
-
Trend Safety: Built-in ADX filter prevents trading against powerful breakouts.
-
Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on account equity.
-
Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Recommendations
-
Timeframes: M15, H1 (Best for Mean Reversion).
-
Symbols: Pairs with clear ranges (EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD).
-
Account Type: ECN or Standard.
-
Minimum Deposit: $100.
Input Parameters
-
=== THE BASTION (BOUNDARIES) ===
-
InpBandsDev : The deviation multiplier (Default 3.0). Lowering this increases trades but reduces accuracy.
-
-
=== THE NOMICON (RULES) ===
-
InpAdxLimit : Maximum ADX allowed to trade (Default 30).
-
InpRsiOverbought/Oversold : Reversal triggers.
-
-
=== CRYO-STASIS (SAFETY) ===
-
InpMaxTrailSpread : The "Freeze" threshold (Default 300 Points).
-
InpTrailStart / Dist : Trailing settings (Min 400 Points recommended).
-
-
=== RISK MANAGEMENT ===
-
InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.
-
InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.
-
Installation Guide
-
Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.
-
Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.
-
Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: M15).
-
Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.
-
Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.
🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.