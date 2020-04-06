Permafrost Sentinel Cryostasis AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Permafrost Sentinel (MT4)

[Subtitle: Multi-Mode M15 Scalper | Cryostasis Logic | Smart Pyramiding]

IntroductionPermafrost Sentinel is an M15 multi-mode scalper built with an "ice-core mindset." It freezes market noise, maintains cold discipline, and executes trades only when market conditions hit the perfect "Freeze Point." Unlike static strategies, this EA auto-shifts between three dynamic engines: Trend, Squeeze, and Mean-Reversion, ensuring performance across varying market regimes.

Trading Strategy & Mechanics The system operates on a sophisticated Tri-Engine architecture:

  1. Trend Mode: Captures momentum using Supertrend, Donchian Channels, and MACD alignment.

  2. Squeeze Mode: Identifies volatility breakouts using Bollinger BandWidth percentiles.

  3. Mean-Revert Mode: Snipes price corrections back to the mid-band based on RSI extremes.All entries are filtered by a "Health Gate" (ADX, BBW Window, and Hourly Seasonality) to filter out low-probability setups.

Key Features

  • IceShield Technology: A protective layer that triggers "Cryostasis" (pauses trading) if a thermal-shock (ATR spike) occurs or if the Daily Loss Limit is reached.

  • Broker-Safe Execution (Anti-Error 130/131): Designed specifically for MT4. It opens trades with SL/TP=0 to ensure execution on ECN brokers, then immediately applies the precise USD-based SL/TP.

  • Smart Pyramiding: No Martingale, No Grid. The system only adds positions (scales in) when the trade is in profit. Risk is scaled down for add-on trades.

  • Risk Management: Define your risk in USD (e.g., Risk $50). The EA calculates the exact lot size automatically based on volatility.

Recommendations

  • Timeframe: M15.

  • Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD), Gold (XAUUSD), and Liquid Crypto.

  • Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread (Low spreads are crucial for scalping).

  • VPS: Recommended latency < 50ms.

Input ParametersPlease adjust these settings to fit your risk profile:

  • === 1. RISK & MONEY ===

    • InpRiskUSD : Base risk per trade in currency (e.g., 50.0).

    • InpUseCompounding : Enable dynamic scaling based on balance.

    • InpDailyLossCap : Maximum allowed loss per day (triggers IceShield).

  • === 2. STRATEGY ENGINES ===

    • InpMode_Trend : Enable/Disable Trend Following logic.

    • InpMode_Squeeze : Enable/Disable Volatility Breakout logic.

    • InpMode_Revert : Enable/Disable Mean Reversion logic.

  • === 3. EXECUTION & SAFETY ===

    • InpUseIceShield : Enable volatility spike protection.

    • InpPyramiding : Enable adding to winning positions (Profit-Only).

    • InpMaxSlippage : Maximum allowed slippage in points.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex4 file to your MQL4\Experts folder.

  2. Refresh your Navigator and drag the EA onto an M15 chart.

  3. Ensure "Allow Live Trading" is checked.

  4. Set your desired InpRiskUSD .

AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


