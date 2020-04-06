Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI
- Version: 1.0
Product Name: Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI (MT5)
[Subtitle: Hexagonal Mean-Reversion | Bollinger Touch | The Great Wall Safety]
Introduction Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI is a precision-engineered Mean Reversion system designed to capture high-probability reversals at market extremes. Unlike trend-following bots that get chopped up in ranging markets, Hexstorm thrives on volatility. It utilizes a "Hexagonal Touch" logic—waiting for price to pierce the Bollinger Bands while simultaneously confirming momentum exhaustion via RSI.
Version 15.00 Update: The Great Wall Fix This version introduces a critical safety update for ECN execution. The "Great Wall" algorithm creates a massive dynamic buffer around the current price before allowing any Trailing Stop modification. This ensures 100% compliance with broker StopLevels and FreezeLevels, completely eliminating "Modification Failed" errors during high-impact news events.
Trading Strategy The system operates on a "Touch & Reject" logic:
The Touch (Entry): The EA waits for the price to aggressively touch or pierce the Bollinger Bands (Period 20, Dev 2.0).
The Crown (Confirmation): It verifies the reversal using RSI (Relative Strength Index).
Buy Signal: Price touches Lower Band + RSI is Oversold (< 35).
Sell Signal: Price touches Upper Band + RSI is Overbought (> 65).
The Exit: Trades are managed by a hard Take Profit or secured by the Great Wall Trailing Stop.
Key Features
Great Wall Trailing: A robust exit mechanism that calculates a "Safety Wall" (Max of 400 points or Dynamic Broker Limits). It prevents the EA from suffocating the trade too early or violating broker rules.
Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing. Input your risk percentage (e.g., 2.0%), and the EA automatically calculates the correct volume based on your Stop Loss distance.
Market-Compliant Execution:
Anti-Spam: Minimum step checks preventing excessive server requests.
Volume Fix: Automatically corrects lot sizes to match broker limits (Min/Max/Step).
Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is independent and protected by a hard Stop Loss.
Recommendations
Timeframes: M15, H1 (Best for Mean Reversion).
Symbols: Pairs with clear ranges (EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD).
Account Type: ECN or Standard.
Minimum Deposit: $100.
Input Parameters
=== ENTRY STRATEGY ===
InpBollingerPeriod / Dev : Sensitivity of the bands.
InpRsiUpper / Lower : Overbought/Oversold triggers.
-
=== SAFETY (THE GREAT WALL) ===
InpStopLoss / InpTakeProfit : Hard targets in Points.
InpTrailStart : Profit required to activate trailing.
InpTrailDist : Distance behind price.
=== RISK MANAGEMENT ===
InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.
InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.
InpMaxSpread : Volatility filter.
Installation Guide
Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.
Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.
Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: M15).
Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.
Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.
🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.