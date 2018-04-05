Gold Trading Scalping MT5

Expert Advisor can profit from 500$ to 100,000 within 10 months (depending on market conditions).

How the EA works

(-) EA will automatically scan for support and resistance levels formed by price action.

- When found, will issue an order by setting TP and SL for you.

- no matingle - not double the wood

- Use the method of calculating lots as % risk of funds in the portfolio.

- TF suitable for running EA is M15

- Able to run against news (When the graph is not technically correct there will be no logging)



setting

TP_Point : Set to the number of points.

SP_Point : Set to the number of points.

risk_percent : This is a risk determination. Set it as a number of numbers, for example 1% to chase the number 1.

Time : Enter the number 15 (if playing any time frame, put that time frame EX. Trade m15 put 15)

Trailling_Stop_PointStart : The number of points that Trailling_Stop will start counting. Trailling_Stop_Point : Number of Stoploss scrolls.





Have fun trading and living.

