Gold Trading Scalping MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Expert Advisor can profit from 500$ to 100,000 within 10 months (depending on market conditions).
How the EA works
(-) EA will automatically scan for support and resistance levels formed by price action.
- When found, will issue an order by setting TP and SL for you.
- no matingle - not double the wood
- Use the method of calculating lots as % risk of funds in the portfolio.
- TF suitable for running EA is M15
- Able to run against news (When the graph is not technically correct there will be no logging)
setting
TP_Point : Set to the number of points.
SP_Point : Set to the number of points.
risk_percent : This is a risk determination. Set it as a number of numbers, for example 1% to chase the number 1.
Time : Enter the number 15 (if playing any time frame, put that time frame EX. Trade m15 put 15)
Trailling_Stop_PointStart : The number of points that Trailling_Stop will start counting. Trailling_Stop_Point : Number of Stoploss scrolls.
Have fun trading and living.