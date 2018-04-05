Gold Trading Scalping MT5

Expert Advisor can profit from 500$ to 100,000 within 10 months (depending on market conditions).

How the EA works

(-) EA will automatically scan for support and resistance levels formed by price action.

- When found, will issue an order by setting TP and SL for you.

- no matingle - not double the wood

- Use the method of calculating lots as % risk of funds in the portfolio.

- TF suitable for running EA is M15

- Able to run against news (When the graph is not technically correct there will be no logging)


setting

TP_Point : Set to the number of points.

SP_Point : Set to the number of points.

risk_percent : This is a risk determination. Set it as a number of numbers, for example 1% to chase the number 1.

Time : Enter the number 15 (if playing any time frame, put that time frame EX. Trade m15 put 15)

Trailling_Stop_PointStart : The number of points that Trailling_Stop will start counting. Trailling_Stop_Point : Number of Stoploss scrolls.



Have fun trading and living.

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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Hello, I would like to give an example of this EA. From the picture you can see that the EA can spin around 3,500 lots, when taking into account the rebate, you will get about 35,000$ and a little bit of profit during execution. The EA has actually been run as shown in the picture. **You can optimize to get the best value before actually running it.  Thankyou  Excuseme .I'm sorry that I'm not good at English. Therefore, communication may be somewhat wrong. MT5 version  :   https://www.mql5.co
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Hi, let me explain about this EA. This EA is used to trade news with very high news strength. I have attached a brief video of how the EA works. This EA will start opening orders by Enter the time for the EA to start and can choose the first order for the EA to open the order, then the EA will calculate the lot and open the order, this EA is used to calculate the total distance from the ATR indicator. such as Stoploss, Trailingstop, etc. * This EA is compared to playing the lottery in principle
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Please contact me directly, as these inputs are configured specifically for FXdreema setup only. Professional Gold Scalping EA: Focused on Survival & Consistent Profits   Features Hedge + Smart Trailing for advanced risk management. | Low Drawdown System   Gold Scalping EA   XAUUSD EA   Hedge EA   Trailing Stop EA   Low Drawdown EA   Smart Trailing EA Live demonstration available upon request. I can set up the EA on a demo account so you can monitor
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Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
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Hello, I would like to give an example of this EA. From the picture you can see that the EA can spin around 3,500 lots, when taking into account the rebate, you will get about 35,000$ and a little bit of profit during execution. The EA has actually been run as shown in the picture. **You can optimize to get the best value before actually running it.  Thankyou   Excuseme .I'm sorry that I'm not good at English. Therefore, communication may be somewhat wrong. Facebook page :  facebook.com/ Gold
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Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
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Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
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Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
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Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
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Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
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Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
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Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
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