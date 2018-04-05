Scalping HFT

******first of all I would like to inform you that if you want to test the EA, please set it up as per the picture below. I need to change the input value due to website requirements.

Hello, I have created a robot regarding fund exams. You can OPtimize to get the value that suits you.

This EA I extracted from a fund examination on the internet. working system EA will open pending Buy and Sell 1 stick each and when there is profit there will be Trailling stop to maintain profit. When the order is closed, the EA will set a new pending position.

May everyone be rich and luck in the fund exam . thankyou



