Scalping HFT
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
******first of all I would like to inform you that if you want to test the EA, please set it up as per the picture below. I need to change the input value due to website requirements.
Hello, I have created a robot regarding fund exams. You can OPtimize to get the value that suits you.
This EA I extracted from a fund examination on the internet.
working system
EA will open pending Buy and Sell 1 stick each and when there is profit there will be Trailling stop to maintain profit. When the order is closed, the EA will set a new pending position.
May everyone be rich and luck in the fund exam . thankyou