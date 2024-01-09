Scalping Calculate Drawdawn
- Experts
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 9 January 2024
- Activations: 5
Hello, let me briefly explain how an EA works. This EA will open the first order when - RSI > 70 will open a sell order. - RS < 30 will open a buy order. (Can be adjusted) Open the second set of commands when calculating from Drawdown Lot calculation can be adjusted from (Lot_ Buffer DD). The formula is Drawdown X Balance / Lot_ Buffer DD. Second order onwards It uses a Dynamic Grid for issuing lots based on indicators that are sensitive to the fluctuations of the chart. Therefore, you should choose the timeframes to use the EA carefully. and closing profit as a percentage of the balance Thank you for your interest in my EA. Good luck to everyone.