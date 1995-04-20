ICT Premium Discount HTF

A professional Smart Money Concepts (ICT) indicator that plots true Higher Timeframe candles, Premium & Discount zones, and Equilibrium levels directly on lower timeframes for precise institutional analysis.

🔹 ICT_Premium_Discount_HTF_Directional

This indicator is designed for ICT, Smart Money, Institutional and Price Action traders who need a clear and accurate higher timeframe context while trading lower timeframes.

Unlike common indicators, this tool draws real HTF candles (body & wicks) using chart objects, allowing you to visually compare the current and previous HTF candles directly on your execution timeframe.

🔑 Key Features:

  • ✅ True Higher Timeframe Candle visualization (Body + Wicks)

  • ✅ Draws current and previous HTF candles for candle-to-candle comparison

  • ✅ Automatic Premium & Discount Zones based on ICT methodology

  • ✅ Equilibrium (50%) level for optimal trade location

  • ✅ Bullish candles shown in dark blue

  • ✅ Bearish candles shown in red

  • ✅ Works perfectly on Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto

  • ✅ Ideal for:

    • Market Structure analysis

    • Displacement detection

    • Optimal Trade Entry (OTE)

    • PD Arrays alignment

    • Institutional order flow reading

📊 Best Use Cases:

  • London & New York session trading

  • HTF bias confirmation

  • Entry refinement on M5 / M15

  • ICT model-based trading strategies

This indicator does not repaint and uses only closed HTF candles, making it reliable for both backtesting and live trading.


