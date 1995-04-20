A professional Smart Money Concepts (ICT) indicator that plots true Higher Timeframe candles, Premium & Discount zones, and Equilibrium levels directly on lower timeframes for precise institutional analysis.

🔹 ICT_Premium_Discount_HTF_Directional

This indicator is designed for ICT, Smart Money, Institutional and Price Action traders who need a clear and accurate higher timeframe context while trading lower timeframes.

Unlike common indicators, this tool draws real HTF candles (body & wicks) using chart objects, allowing you to visually compare the current and previous HTF candles directly on your execution timeframe.

🔑 Key Features:

✅ True Higher Timeframe Candle visualization (Body + Wicks)

✅ Draws current and previous HTF candles for candle-to-candle comparison

✅ Automatic Premium & Discount Zones based on ICT methodology

✅ Equilibrium (50%) level for optimal trade location

✅ Bullish candles shown in dark blue

✅ Bearish candles shown in red

✅ Works perfectly on Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto

✅ Ideal for: Market Structure analysis Displacement detection Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) PD Arrays alignment Institutional order flow reading



📊 Best Use Cases:

London & New York session trading

HTF bias confirmation

Entry refinement on M5 / M15

ICT model-based trading strategies

This indicator does not repaint and uses only closed HTF candles, making it reliable for both backtesting and live trading.