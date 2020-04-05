Simple DCA AutoInvest

Simple DCA Auto-Invest is a lightweight, strictly disciplined Expert Advisor designed for long-term investors. Instead of trying to time the market, this EA uses the proven strategy of Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA). It buys a fixed monetary value of an asset at regular intervals, automatically calculating the correct lot size based on the current market price and contract size.

By investing a fixed cash amount, the EA naturally buys more fractions of a share/coin when the price is low, and fewer when the price is high, lowering your average entry cost over time.

Key Features:

  • True Cash-Based DCA: Set your investment amount in your account currency (e.g., $50). The EA handles the lot size math based on the symbol's contract size and minimum volume constraints.

  • Flexible Scheduling: Choose between Daily, Weekly, or Monthly execution frequencies.

  • Precision Timing: Specify exactly which hour, day of the week, or day of the month the EA should execute your buy order.

  • Set and Forget: Ideal for brokers offering Crypto, Stocks, Metals, and Indices where long-term accumulation is desired.

  • Lightweight & Safe: Executes only once per specified period. Uses built-in MQL5 safety checks to prevent over-purchasing and respects broker minimum lot sizes.

(Note: This EA does not use martingale, grid, or risky hedging mechanics. It only executes market BUY orders on a schedule and does not automatically close trades.)

Parameters & Settings Guide

--- DCA Settings ---

  • Execution Frequency: Choose between FREQ_DAILY , FREQ_WEEKLY , or FREQ_MONTHLY .

  • Cash Amount to Invest: The exact monetary amount you want to spend per purchase (e.g., 50.00). The EA converts this to the closest valid lot size.

  • Execution Hour (0-23): The broker server hour when the purchase should occur.

--- Frequency Specifics ---

  • Day of Week: If using Weekly frequency, select the specific day (e.g., MONDAY ).

  • Day of Month (1-28): If using Monthly frequency, select the date. (Capped at 28 to avoid skipping months with fewer days).

--- System Settings ---

  • Magic Number: Unique identifier for the EA's trades. Change this if running multiple instances on the same asset.

  • Slippage in points: Maximum allowed price deviation during order execution.


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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