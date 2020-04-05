Simple DCA AutoInvest

Simple DCA Auto-Invest is a lightweight, strictly disciplined Expert Advisor designed for long-term investors. Instead of trying to time the market, this EA uses the proven strategy of Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA). It buys a fixed monetary value of an asset at regular intervals, automatically calculating the correct lot size based on the current market price and contract size.

By investing a fixed cash amount, the EA naturally buys more fractions of a share/coin when the price is low, and fewer when the price is high, lowering your average entry cost over time.

Key Features:

True Cash-Based DCA: Set your investment amount in your account currency (e.g., $50). The EA handles the lot size math based on the symbol's contract size and minimum volume constraints.

Flexible Scheduling: Choose between Daily, Weekly, or Monthly execution frequencies.

Precision Timing: Specify exactly which hour, day of the week, or day of the month the EA should execute your buy order.

Set and Forget: Ideal for brokers offering Crypto, Stocks, Metals, and Indices where long-term accumulation is desired.

Lightweight & Safe: Executes only once per specified period. Uses built-in MQL5 safety checks to prevent over-purchasing and respects broker minimum lot sizes.

(Note: This EA does not use martingale, grid, or risky hedging mechanics. It only executes market BUY orders on a schedule and does not automatically close trades.)

Parameters & Settings Guide

--- DCA Settings ---

Execution Frequency: Choose between FREQ_DAILY , FREQ_WEEKLY , or FREQ_MONTHLY .

Cash Amount to Invest: The exact monetary amount you want to spend per purchase (e.g., 50.00). The EA converts this to the closest valid lot size.

Execution Hour (0-23): The broker server hour when the purchase should occur.

--- Frequency Specifics ---

Day of Week: If using Weekly frequency, select the specific day (e.g., MONDAY ).

Day of Month (1-28): If using Monthly frequency, select the date. (Capped at 28 to avoid skipping months with fewer days).

--- System Settings ---