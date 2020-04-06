No Martingale Gold Digger

No Martingale Gold Digger – Professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD
No Martingale Gold Digger is an Expert Advisor designed for traders who want a solid, real, and reliable system—without martingale, without grid, and without artificial tricks to generate unrealistic equity curves.
It works exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD), both CFD and Futures, and uses a simple, transparent, and robust trend-following / breakout logic.

Trading Philosophy

No Martingale Gold Digger is built to be a real EA:
• no machine learning
• no artificial intelligence
• no over-optimization
• no doubling, no pyramiding, no risk escalation

Each trade is independent, protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit, and fully under the user’s control through the simple choice of lot/contract size.

Plug & Play

The EA is ready to use immediately: it requires no optimization and no complex configuration.
The only parameter that must be set is the trading session start time of the selected instrument (CFD or Futures), to match your broker’s market session.
(If you are unsure, feel free to contact me and we’ll check your broker's timings together.)

NOTE: The session start time is crucial for the EA’s performance, so make sure it’s set correctly.

Operational Logic

• Recommended timeframe: M5
• Strategy: trend-following / breakout
• Only one position at a time
• No arbitrage, no equity smoothing tricks
• Every trade always has both SL and TP
• Money management is 100% under user control (lot/contract size)

Proven Performance

No Martingale Gold Digger is built with a conservative, long-term results–oriented approach.

Backtests and live execution (spread included):
• Profit: ~350,000
• Drawdown: ~22,000
• Average trade: ~320
• Balanced performance on both long and short sides
• Running live for 12 months with results consistent with testing

This ensures a wide operational margin that comfortably covers transaction costs and reduces the impact of market noise.

Who It Is Designed For

No Martingale Gold Digger is ideal for traders looking for:
• a reliable, simple, and professional EA
• a system that does not promise miracles but offers consistency and stability
• a transparent trend-following method
• full control over risk
• zero complications and zero parameters to optimize

It is not suitable for those looking for “the EA that makes you a millionaire in one month”:
such products do not exist and often hide risky mechanisms like martingale or grid.

Why Choose No Martingale Gold Digger

• Clean and readable algorithm
• No tricks and no artificially engineered 45° equity curves
• Stop Loss always active
• Verified with over one year of real trading
• Robust to spread variations
• Works on both CFD and Futures
• A professional EA—not a toy


