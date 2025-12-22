Adaptative Trend System

Adaptive Trend System (ATS) - Intelligent Grid with Telegram Control

Adaptive Trend System (ATS) is a sophisticated evolution of traditional grid systems. Unlike robots that open trades "blindly," ATS uses a trend engine based on Moving Averages and ATR to filter entries, combined with advanced risk management that includes a "Virtual Capital" mode and full remote-control panel via Telegram.

This EA has been designed with security and long-term survival in mind, incorporating time filters between levels to avoid sudden market crashes (machine gun effect) and a "Survival System" to exit complicated grids with minimum damage.

🚀 Main Features

1. 📱 Full Remote Control via Telegram You don't need to be in front of your PC. Manage your robot from your mobile:

  • Real-time commands: /pause , /resume , /closeall , /status
  • Notifications: Receive instant alerts for opening, closing, and Drawdown

2. 🛡️ Virtual Capital Management The system allows trading based on a "Virtual Capital." This means that lot calculation is done on a fictional amount (e.g., $500) regardless of whether your account has $10,000. This enables conservative and scalable growth, with an option for automatic virtual capital increase based on profits.

3. 🛑 "Anti-Flash Crash" Protection (Time Filter) Avoids the dangerous "machine gun effect" of conventional grids. ATS enforces a minimum waiting time (configurable) between levels, dividing the grid into low, medium, and high-frequency zones. If the market crashes in 1 minute, the robot will NOT fill the grid.

4. 🚑 Survival Mode If the grid extends too much (e.g., reaches 70% of its levels), the robot changes its priority from "Making Money" to "Saving the Account." It reduces the profit target or accepts a small controlled loss to release the load (drawdown) as soon as possible.

5. ⚖️ Combined Target (Intelligent Hedging) The system monitors buys and sells simultaneously. If the total net profit reaches the target, it closes BOTH sides. This allows gains from one trend to cover losses from a retracement.

⚙️ Extra Features

  • Daily Drawdown: Maximum daily loss limit (in % or money). If reached, the robot closes everything and stops until the next day
  • Partial Close: Secures profits by closing a % of the position before reaching the final TP
  • Friday Filter: Configuration to stop trading and close positions before the weekend
  • Information Panel: Graphical interface on the chart with bot status, PnL, buttons, and Telegram status

📋 Important Parameters

  • InpTelegramToken: Your BotFather token for remote control
  • InpVirtualCapital: Base capital for risk calculation (ideal for large accounts with low risk)
  • InpEnableTimeFilter: Activates time protection between grid operations
  • InpMaxGridLevels: Maximum number of allowed trades
  • InpEnableSurvivalMode: Activates emergency exit logic at high levels

💡 Recommendations

  • Pair: Optimized for pairs with medium/high volatility (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD - adjust risk)
  • Timeframe: Recommended M15 or H1 (EA uses H1 MA for trend by default)
  • Minimum Deposit: Thanks to "Virtual Capital" mode, it can work on small accounts (from $500 on standard accounts or less on cent accounts)
  • VPS: Highly recommended to use a VPS to guarantee execution of time filters and Telegram connection

⚠️ Risk Warning Trading with Grid systems carries inherent risks. Although ATS V4.20 includes multiple security layers (Daily DD, Time Filters, Survival), past performance does not guarantee future results. Extensive testing on a DEMO account is recommended before moving to live trading.

Recommended products
CCI Crossover EA MT5
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are  important inputs: inp7_PipsAway: -50 to -500 for Gold, -2  for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD all Target Stoploss is set Zero All instrument working well in this EA also You can Use y
Ivan Scherman Strategy
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Experts
This EA trades the strategy of the trading world champion Ivan Scherman. This strategy was developed by him and we programed it into MQL5 so you can trade it automatically. The strategy is based on the S&P500 and uses a combination of Sma's and a candlestick pattern. This EA comes with all parameters possible, like the Sma's period, number of admisible trades opened at once and the data type for calculating the Sma. 
Deer Ma
Esteban Thevenon
5 (1)
Experts
Deer Ma is a highly advanced trading robot designed for efficient trading in the financial markets. This fully automated software utilizes two moving averages and other advanced indicators to analyze the markets and make trading decisions based on scalping or trend trading strategies. The software's cutting-edge algorithm ensure that it can quickly and accurately identify trades, while its advanced money management features enable it to minimize risk and optimize the results. Whether you are a n
Htf Xau
Murilo Neves Castro
Experts
HTF CAD JPY is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for CAD JPY trading. It is based on cluster analysis of machine learning and genetic algorithms. The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators.  The entry and exit logic works only when a bar closes. It filters market noise, greatly speeds up optimization, avoids stop-loss hunting and ensures correct operation at any broker with a reasonable spread. The Expert
Gold Trend Guard
Varachat Numchaisri
Experts
Gold Trend Guard is a clean, execution-first Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) on M15 . It follows the dominant trend with fast/slow EMA and protects every trade with ATR-based SL/TP and an ATR trailing stop . No Grid. No Martingale. One order per bar to avoid over-trading. Key features Trend engine: EMA fast vs EMA slow Risk engine: ATR StopLoss / TakeProfit / Trailing One-order-per-bar (netting), spread filter, optional early exit on fast EMA flip Ready presets: Conservative / Balanced / Aggres
Grid Following Robot MT5
Songkiet Manoharn
Experts
Grid-Trading Buy and Sell Options:  You can set the system to place buy orders below the market price and sell orders above it. This ensures profits during price movements in either direction.   Adjustable Parameter: Maximum and Minimum Price Levels:  Define the range within which the grid operates. Grid Distance:  Set the spacing between each buy and sell order, allowing you to control the frequency of trades. Volume (Lot Sizes):  Adjust the trading volume for each order to manage risk and pote
Lions share ATR Line MT5
Evgeny Levchenko
Experts
Lions share AtrLine MT5 is a  trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for trend-following. Its strategy is based on the      ATR Line indicator, which is built upon the Average True Range (ATR) and a Moving Average (MA). The expert advisor identifies the trend direction when the price breaks the indicator's line and uses an additional filter to confirm signals, helping to filter out false entries. Thanks to its flexible money management settings, a built-in volatility filter, and a t
FIBO Trend EA mt5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (6)
Experts
50% discount until the end of the month ($199). Regular price $399 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. This is a trend strategy that uses the  FIBO Trend PRO  i
Revivalist
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
Revivalist — Gold Breakout EA Overview Revivalist is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who want precision and focus, Revivalist executes breakout-based strategies with advanced risk and position management logic. Key Facts (MQL5-compliant) Fully aligned with MQL5 Market rules — no promises of profits or guaranteed outcomes. High-risk warning: this EA can blow your account in seconds if misused. Always apply strict risk control, tes
Panthers Traders
Jordi Marco San Bartolome
Experts
Panthers Traders presents the new Expert Advisor "MRK TRADER", a robot for Forex, Indices, Commodities and Cryptocurrencies. This expert advisor works hedge strategies, has different variables to configure each other, works as a work tool or as a 100% automatic expert advisor, if you do not have experience, for your greater profitability, get in touch by private and I will explain your different variables and how to apply them in different assets, I recommend watching the videos of the YouTube
TimeRangeTrading TRT
Leonardo Daniel Isaia
Experts
Time Range Trading EA v4.2 - MQL5 Market Description Overview Time Range Trading EA v4.2 is a sophisticated and highly customizable Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, enabling traders to capitalize on price movements within a defined time range. This EA excels in trading trending assets, such as indices (e.g., US30, DAX, NASDAQ), by leveraging advanced technical analysis and robust trade management features. With Moving Average and Ichimoku filters, daily trade limits, and dynamic st
Custom Range Breakout EA
Alex Merino I Bello
Experts
Custom Range Breakout EA (CRB) is a highly configurable breakout trading system that lets you define any price range and automate trades based on your strategy. Whether you're targeting the London open, New York session, or a custom intraday level, CRB gives you complete control over how and when to enter trades, with advanced risk tools and precise timing filters. The EA includes trailing stop, break-even logic, news filtering, day-of-week control, and more. All dynamic trade management inputs
Harmonic ABCD Wizard
Mihail Matkovskij
Experts
Automatic/semi-automatic trading robot, working on AB = CD pattern signals. It can work as an indicator. Supports sending signals in notifications, to a mobile device, as well as e-mail. The search for patterns is carried out by the universal Zigzag, Peak ZigZag, which was specially adapted to work in this EA. Through the use of the trace mode (when scanning patterns is performed on several Zig-zags with different Peak dist, see the description of the parameters), various AB = CD patterns from t
Statistical Intelligence EA MT5
Marios Demosthenous
Experts
Unleash the power of advanced trading with "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5", the Expert Advisor designed to elevate your trading strategy through intelligent market analysis and precision. Here's why "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5" is the ultimate tool for traders looking to maximize their potential: 1. Advanced Market Analysis: Harnessing the power of comprehensive market history analysis, "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5" makes precise predictions about future market movements. By examining
Neural Nexus MT5
Jesper Christensen
4 (4)
Experts
X-Mas Sale: 10 copies will be sold at 65% discount during the X-mas sale. Neural Nexus MT5 Expert Advisor - Advanced Mean Reversion Grid System.  The Next Evolution in Automated EURUSD Trading Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 Neural Nexus represents the cutting-edge continuation of our proven EA series, following the remarkable success of ChronomaX (107% profit on live account) and Gold Matrix (86% profit on live a
Nova TRX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova TRX Trader is built around the power of Triple Exponential Moving Average (TRIX) — a momentum oscillator that smooths out market noise to reveal genuine directional bias. This Expert Advisor uses TRIX’s unique smoothing capabilities to avoid false signals and detect only the strongest shifts in trend. Rather than overreacting to every flicker of volatility, Nova TRX Trader focuses on sustained momentum changes — combining TRIX crossovers, slope analysis, and optional trend filters to delive
Infinite Storm EA MT5
Radek Reznicek
4 (1)
Experts
Infinite Storm EA is a safe and fully automated expert advisor that analyzes market trend and price movements and thanks to that is able achieve high rate of winning trades. Every order has StopLoss (either real or virtual) and EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does  NOT use any of the dangerous strategies  like Martingale, Grid or Arbitrage. This EA is fully customizable by user. This EA is not limited by trading pair or time
Emilian
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Emilian: The Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview Meet Emilian, the Expert Advisor employs a Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI 21) to open and close trades. Offering customizable risk management strategie, Emilian also utilizes Average True Range (ATR 12) or specific pip values to set Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. Key Features Crossover   EMA Strategy : Utilizes fast and slow EMAs (Slow & Fast) for crossover signals. RSI 21 Confirmation : Adds an extra
EMA Scalper 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
Gangorra Risk EURUSD
Willian Roberto Silva Klafke
Experts
Description of EURUSD_Gangorra_Risk EURUSD_Gangorra_Risk – M30 Countertrend Robot with Confluences and Risk Management by % Overview The EURUSD_Gangorra_Risk is a professional mean-reversion EA designed for EURUSD on M30 (it also works on other pairs/TFs with parameter adjustments). It identifies touches/approaches of price at support/resistance zones (Donchian/Bollinger) and confirms entries through configurable confluences (RSI, stretch vs EMA in ATRs, countertrend bias on H1). Risk managem
Trend variance spectrum robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
In the world of trading, where every tick can be the beginning of a new story, it is crucial to have a reliable ally. TrendVarianceSpectrum is not just a trading robot; it is your guide in the volatile markets.   Built with years of experience and trained on over 25 years of data, it combines the elegance of mathematics with the power of modern technology. Key Advantages of TrendVarianceSpectrum : Minimal Drawdown: TrendVarianceSpectrum operates with significantly low drawdown, making it one of
Oscillator Trigger EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
Oscillator Trigger EA  is a expert advisor created by a professional prop trader and financial manager with many years of experience. This is a solution for those who seek stable profits without constant control over each transaction or monitoring the work of a trading advisor. Created for optimal conservative trading and investing through exchange instruments with long-term regular profits and minimal risks.This expert advisor works effectively on different timeframes and on all trading instru
WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (5)
Experts
Introducing our state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) based on the highly effective Fair Value Gap Indicator. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this EA leverages sophisticated algorithms to identify and exploit market inefficiencies, ensuring you capitalize on every trading opportunity. CONTACT ME  After Purchase for Manual guide (.pdf) MT4 Version :  WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4 Key Features: Fair Value Gap Detection Automated  Trading. Multi-Symbol EA.  Customizable Settings. Rea
Scalp Breakout mt5
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Expert Advisor ( Scalp Breakout ) can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. Unique trading system! It is recommended to work with liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. There is also a version for MT4 . This is high frequency trading. Uses two trading options: with virtual and real stop losses. Virtual stop levels (take profi
Sentinel Heikin Ashi
Daniel Eduardo San Martin
Experts
Looking to maximize your profits and minimize risks? SENTINEL Heikin-Ashi combines Heikin-Ashi signals with the robust risk management of the SENTINEL module, optimized to provide you with advanced yet user-friendly tools. Starting points (backtested in 2024 ): EURUSD M15 , XAUUSD M12 , USDJPY M5 · Adaptable to various assets and timeframes Identify precise opportunities : Capture profitable trades thanks to the combination of Heikin-Ashi signals, RSI, and the new moving averages crossover filt
MegaSpikes Classic EA Mt5
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA   Embark on a new era of trading excellence with MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA, a revolutionary Expert Advisor meticulously crafted to harness the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks in navigating the intricate landscapes of Boom and Crash markets. This cutting-edge trading bot is not just an advisor; it's your gateway to unparalleled precision, adaptability, and profitability. Enjoy   30% off   until 21th december 2025,  Key Advancements Tailored for
Apollo 3 Route 66
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Apollo 3 route 66 It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.  Apollo 3 route 66   have more customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.   Apollo 3 route 66    is a break system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms develo
Grid MA Robot MT5
Songkiet Manoharn
Experts
Grid-Trading Buy and Sell Options:  You can set the system to place buy orders below the market price and sell orders above it. This ensures profits during price movements in either direction.   Adjustable Parameter: Maximum and Minimum Price Levels:  Define the range within which the grid operates. Grid Distance:  Set the spacing between each buy and sell order, allowing you to control the frequency of trades. Volume (Lot Sizes):  Adjust the trading volume for each order to manage risk and pote
Prometheus AI Gold
Aleksei Butler
2.83 (12)
Experts
The expert trades using a strategy based on stochastics under the control of artificial intelligence. Developed using advanced technologies in the field of artificial intelligence and neural networks. It sets stop loss and take profit for all trades, plus it also uses a trailing stop loss to minimize risk and maximize the potential of each trade. Does not use Martingale, grid and similar dangerous money management methods. Recommendations Currency pair: XAUUSD Time frame: M15 Minimum deposit: $3
ICT Silver Bullet Master
Angel Claude Charles Geoffroy
Experts
Of course! Here is the English translation of your trading algorithm description: --- ### Silver Bullet ICT Trading Robot Description **Discover a new era of trading with our automated trading robot, based on the renowned Silver Bullet strategy by ICT (Inner Circle Trader).** #### **Why Choose Our Trading Robot?** 1. **Proven Performance**: The Silver Bullet strategy by ICT is recognized for its consistent results and ability to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Our trading
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
More from author
Smart MA Entry Finder
Pol Lazaro Porta
Indicators
Smart MA Entry Finder WHAT DOES IT DO? Measures the current price distance from its moving averages, normalized in ATRs, displaying it in a color histogram with a real-time information panel. WHO IS IT FOR? Price Action traders who operate with moving averages Scalpers and Intraday traders who need precise entry filters EA users who require distance and volatility filters Traders seeking optimal entries near dynamic support/resistance zones KEY BENEFITS Avoid late entries - You'll kno
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review