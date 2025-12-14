Adaptative Trend System

Adaptive Trend System (ATS) is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to operate following market trends. It executes positions when it detects clear signals of favorable movement and uses an intelligent averaging system to manage trades that initially go against you, waiting for market recovery.

Key Features

Three integrated strategies: Choose the one that best fits your risk profile and trading style.

Advanced filter system: Customizable settings to increase entry precision and avoid sideways markets without clear direction.

Multiple protection layers: Includes daily drawdown limit, time filter between operations, survival mode, and hourly restrictions.

Remote control via Telegram: Pause, resume, close operations, or check your account status using simple commands.

My Personal Setup

I use ATS with real capital under the following conditions:

Asset: XAUUSD (gold)

XAUUSD (gold) Initial capital: $500 - $1000

$500 - $1000 Timeframe: M5

M5 Leverage: 1:100

I choose gold for its optimal volatility, which generates frequent opportunities and the recoveries the system needs. However, the EA is flexible and can be configured for any asset and timeframe through proper testing and adjustments.

Important Warning: Understand the Risks

This system uses averaging. When a trade goes against you, the EA opens additional positions to improve the average entry price. While you can configure how it executes these operations, if the price continues moving aggressively against you without retracing, there's a risk of margin call.

The built-in protections (level limits, daily drawdown, survival mode) mitigate this risk, but no protection is foolproof against extreme and prolonged market movements.

My Risk Management Strategy

I treat the initial deposit as my maximum stop loss. I only trade with capital I can afford to lose completely. I make frequent profit withdrawals, so if the account were to blow up, I would have only lost what I had already assumed as risk from the start.

Why This Price?

This EA represents over 10 years of experience in algorithmic trading, months of intensive development, and continuous testing. I use it personally with my own capital, which ensures that every update and improvement is tested under real conditions. I include personalized support to help you with configuration and optimization according to your risk profile.

Transparency Above All

I won't promise you guaranteed returns because that would be lying to you. ATS is a professional tool that, when properly configured and managed, can generate consistent profits. But it can also generate significant losses. The reality of trading is clear: there's no high return without high risk.

Is ATS Right for You?

ATS is ideal if you:

Understand and accept the risks of averaging

Value honesty and seek an accessible developer

Want a configurable tool adaptable to your profile

Prefer real transparency over marketing promises

ATS is NOT for you if you:

Seek guaranteed passive income

Plan to invest money you need

Aren't willing to learn how the system works

Expect an EA to solve your life without effort

Support

Any questions before or after purchase, message me privately. I'll be happy to help you with no obligation.