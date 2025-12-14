Adaptative Trend System

Adaptive Trend System (ATS) is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to operate following market trends. It executes positions when it detects clear signals of favorable movement and uses an intelligent averaging system to manage trades that initially go against you, waiting for market recovery.

Key Features

Three integrated strategies: Choose the one that best fits your risk profile and trading style.

Advanced filter system: Customizable settings to increase entry precision and avoid sideways markets without clear direction.

Multiple protection layers: Includes daily drawdown limit, time filter between operations, survival mode, and hourly restrictions.

Remote control via Telegram: Pause, resume, close operations, or check your account status using simple commands.

My Personal Setup

I use ATS with real capital under the following conditions:

  • Asset: XAUUSD (gold)
  • Initial capital: $500 - $1000
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Leverage: 1:100

I choose gold for its optimal volatility, which generates frequent opportunities and the recoveries the system needs. However, the EA is flexible and can be configured for any asset and timeframe through proper testing and adjustments.

Important Warning: Understand the Risks

This system uses averaging. When a trade goes against you, the EA opens additional positions to improve the average entry price. While you can configure how it executes these operations, if the price continues moving aggressively against you without retracing, there's a risk of margin call.

The built-in protections (level limits, daily drawdown, survival mode) mitigate this risk, but no protection is foolproof against extreme and prolonged market movements.

My Risk Management Strategy

I treat the initial deposit as my maximum stop loss. I only trade with capital I can afford to lose completely. I make frequent profit withdrawals, so if the account were to blow up, I would have only lost what I had already assumed as risk from the start.

Why This Price?

This EA represents over 10 years of experience in algorithmic trading, months of intensive development, and continuous testing. I use it personally with my own capital, which ensures that every update and improvement is tested under real conditions. I include personalized support to help you with configuration and optimization according to your risk profile.

Transparency Above All

I won't promise you guaranteed returns because that would be lying to you. ATS is a professional tool that, when properly configured and managed, can generate consistent profits. But it can also generate significant losses. The reality of trading is clear: there's no high return without high risk.

Is ATS Right for You?

ATS is ideal if you:

  • Understand and accept the risks of averaging
  • Value honesty and seek an accessible developer
  • Want a configurable tool adaptable to your profile
  • Prefer real transparency over marketing promises

ATS is NOT for you if you:

  • Seek guaranteed passive income
  • Plan to invest money you need
  • Aren't willing to learn how the system works
  • Expect an EA to solve your life without effort

Support

Any questions before or after purchase, message me privately. I'll be happy to help you with no obligation.

추천 제품
CCI Crossover EA MT5
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are  important inputs: inp7_PipsAway: -50 to -500 for Gold, -2  for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD all Target Stoploss is set Zero All instrument working well in this EA also You can Use y
Ivan Scherman Strategy
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Experts
This EA trades the strategy of the trading world champion Ivan Scherman. This strategy was developed by him and we programed it into MQL5 so you can trade it automatically. The strategy is based on the S&P500 and uses a combination of Sma's and a candlestick pattern. This EA comes with all parameters possible, like the Sma's period, number of admisible trades opened at once and the data type for calculating the Sma. 
Deer Ma
Esteban Thevenon
5 (1)
Experts
Deer Ma 은 금융 시장에서 효율적인 거래를 위해 개발된 고도로 발전된 거래 로봇입니다. 이 완전 자동화 된 소프트웨어는 두 개의 이동 평균선과 다른 고급 지표를 활용하여 시장을 분석하고 스캘핑 또는 추세 거래 전략에 따라 거래 결정을 내립니다. 이 소프트웨어의 첨단 알고리즘은 빠르고 정확하게 거래를 식별할 수 있도록 보장하며, 고급 자금 관리 기능은 위험을 최소화하고 결과를 최적화하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 초보 트레이더든 전문가든, Deer Ma는 어떤 트레이더에게든 가치 있는 추가가 됩니다. 가격은 처음 5개에 대해서는 $79입니다. 다음 가격은 $99입니다. 응용 : USDJPY 1H MEAN_MOVING 전략 : Deer Ma가 사용하는 전략은 단순 이동 평균 교차 시스템을 기반으로 하며, 짧은 기간의 이동 평균이 긴 기간의 이동 평균 위 또는 아래로 교차할 때 포지션을 취합니다. 그러나 Deer Ma는 기본 전략을 개선하기 위해 여러 가지 맞춤 가능한 매개 변수를 제
Htf Xau
Murilo Neves Castro
Experts
HTF CAD JPY is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for CAD JPY trading. It is based on cluster analysis of machine learning and genetic algorithms. The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators.  The entry and exit logic works only when a bar closes. It filters market noise, greatly speeds up optimization, avoids stop-loss hunting and ensures correct operation at any broker with a reasonable spread. The Expert
Gold Trend Guard
Varachat Numchaisri
Experts
Gold Trend Guard 는 XAUUSD M15 전용 트렌드 EA입니다. EMA 빠름/느림으로 방향을 잡고, ATR 기반 SL/TP 및 ATR 트레일링 으로 모든 포지션을 보호합니다. 그리드 없음, 마틴게일 없음. 캔들당 최대 1 주문. 특징 트렌드: EMA fast vs slow 리스크: ATR SL/TP/Trailing One-order-per-bar(네팅), 스프레드 필터, 빠른 EMA 반전 시 조기 청산 프리셋: Conservative / Balanced / Aggressive 코드가 깔끔하고 최적화 용이 권장 설정 종목: XAUUSD • 주기: M15 • 최대 스프레드: 40pt 이하 안정적 실행을 위해 VPS 권장 리스크 고지 뉴스/유동성 부족 시 금은 급변할 수 있습니다. 항상 이기는 EA는 없습니다. 먼저 데모로 테스트하세요. 변경 내역 v1.0 — EMA 트렌드 + ATR SL/TP/Trailing, 스프레드 필터, 캔들당 1주문.
Grid Following Robot MT5
Songkiet Manoharn
Experts
Grid-Trading Buy and Sell Options:  You can set the system to place buy orders below the market price and sell orders above it. This ensures profits during price movements in either direction.   Adjustable Parameter: Maximum and Minimum Price Levels:  Define the range within which the grid operates. Grid Distance:  Set the spacing between each buy and sell order, allowing you to control the frequency of trades. Volume (Lot Sizes):  Adjust the trading volume for each order to manage risk and pote
Lions share ATR Line MT5
Evgeny Levchenko
Experts
Lions share AtrLine MT5 is a  trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for trend-following. Its strategy is based on the      ATR Line indicator, which is built upon the Average True Range (ATR) and a Moving Average (MA). The expert advisor identifies the trend direction when the price breaks the indicator's line and uses an additional filter to confirm signals, helping to filter out false entries. Thanks to its flexible money management settings, a built-in volatility filter, and a t
FIBO Trend EA mt5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (6)
Experts
50% discount until the end of the month ($199). Regular price $399 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. This is a trend strategy that uses the  FIBO Trend PRO  i
Revivalist
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
Revivalist — Gold Breakout EA Overview Revivalist is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who want precision and focus, Revivalist executes breakout-based strategies with advanced risk and position management logic. Key Facts (MQL5-compliant) Fully aligned with MQL5 Market rules — no promises of profits or guaranteed outcomes. High-risk warning: this EA can blow your account in seconds if misused. Always apply strict risk control, tes
Panthers Traders
Jordi Marco San Bartolome
Experts
Panthers Traders presents the new Expert Advisor "MRK TRADER", a robot for Forex, Indices, Commodities and Cryptocurrencies. This expert advisor works hedge strategies, has different variables to configure each other, works as a work tool or as a 100% automatic expert advisor, if you do not have experience, for your greater profitability, get in touch by private and I will explain your different variables and how to apply them in different assets, I recommend watching the videos of the YouTube
TimeRangeTrading TRT
Leonardo Daniel Isaia
Experts
Time Range Trading EA v4.2 - MQL5 마켓 설명 개요 Time Range Trading EA v4.2 는 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 고급이고 고도로 사용자 정의 가능한 전문가 고문(EA)으로, 지정된 시간 범위 내의 가격 움직임에서 수익을 창출할 수 있도록 합니다. 이 EA는 특히 US30, DAX, NASDAQ과 같은 트렌드 자산 거래에 탁월하며, 고급 기술 분석과 강력한 거래 관리 기능을 활용합니다. 이동 평균과 일목균형표 필터, 일일 거래 제한, 동적 손절매 추적 기능을 갖추고 있어 트렌드 시장에서 범위 기반 전략을 위한 안정적인 자동화 솔루션을 찾는 트레이더에게 이상적입니다. 주요 기능 시간 범위 기반 거래 : 사용자가 정의한 시간 범위 내에서 자동으로 식별하고 거래하여 가격 돌파 또는 반전을 포착하며, 인덱스와 같은 트렌드 자산에 최적화되어 있습니다. 유연한 거래 스타일 : 시장 조건에 따라 돌파(With_Break) 또는 평균 회귀(Oppo
Custom Range Breakout EA
Alex Merino I Bello
Experts
Custom Range Breakout EA (CRB) is a highly configurable breakout trading system that lets you define any price range and automate trades based on your strategy. Whether you're targeting the London open, New York session, or a custom intraday level, CRB gives you complete control over how and when to enter trades, with advanced risk tools and precise timing filters. The EA includes trailing stop, break-even logic, news filtering, day-of-week control, and more. All dynamic trade management inputs
Harmonic ABCD Wizard
Mihail Matkovskij
Experts
Automatic/semi-automatic trading robot, working on AB = CD pattern signals. It can work as an indicator. Supports sending signals in notifications, to a mobile device, as well as e-mail. The search for patterns is carried out by the universal Zigzag, Peak ZigZag, which was specially adapted to work in this EA. Through the use of the trace mode (when scanning patterns is performed on several Zig-zags with different Peak dist, see the description of the parameters), various AB = CD patterns from t
Statistical Intelligence EA MT5
Marios Demosthenous
Experts
Unleash the power of advanced trading with "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5", the Expert Advisor designed to elevate your trading strategy through intelligent market analysis and precision. Here's why "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5" is the ultimate tool for traders looking to maximize their potential: 1. Advanced Market Analysis: Harnessing the power of comprehensive market history analysis, "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5" makes precise predictions about future market movements. By examining
Nova TRX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova TRX Trader is built around the power of Triple Exponential Moving Average (TRIX) — a momentum oscillator that smooths out market noise to reveal genuine directional bias. This Expert Advisor uses TRIX’s unique smoothing capabilities to avoid false signals and detect only the strongest shifts in trend. Rather than overreacting to every flicker of volatility, Nova TRX Trader focuses on sustained momentum changes — combining TRIX crossovers, slope analysis, and optional trend filters to delive
Infinite Storm EA MT5
Radek Reznicek
4 (1)
Experts
Infinite Storm EA is a safe and fully automated expert advisor that analyzes market trend and price movements and thanks to that is able achieve high rate of winning trades. Every order has StopLoss (either real or virtual) and EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does  NOT use any of the dangerous strategies  like Martingale, Grid or Arbitrage. This EA is fully customizable by user. This EA is not limited by trading pair or time
Emilian
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Emilian: MetaTrader 5를 위한 전문 자문기 개요 이동 평균 지수(EMA)와 상대 강도 지수(RSI 21)를 사용하여 거래를 열고 닫는 Emilian 전문 자문기를 만나보세요. 맞춤형 위험 관리 전략을 제공하는 Emilian은 Average True Range (ATR 12) 또는 특정 pip 값들을 사용하여 이익 실현과 손절 레벨을 설정합니다. 주요 특징 이동 평균 크로스오버 전략: 크로스오버 신호를 위해 빠르고 느린 EMA를 활용합니다. RSI 21 확인: RSI 21을 통해 거짓 긍정을 줄이는 추가 확인 계층을 추가합니다. 유연한 포지셔닝: 완전히 거래 선호도에 맞게 조절 가능한 롱 및 숏 포지션을 허용합니다. 동적 위험 관리: ATR 기반 또는 pip 기반 이익 실현 및 손절 설정 사이에서 선택합니다. 입력 파라미터 LongPositions: 롱/구매 포지션을 열 수 있게 합니다. ShortPositions: 숏/판매 포지션을 열 수 있게 합니다. Lots
EMA Scalper 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
Gangorra Risk EURUSD
Willian Roberto Silva Klafke
Experts
EURUSD_Gangorra_Risk 설명 EURUSD_Gangorra_Risk – M30 역추세 로봇, 다중 컨플루언스 및 % 리스크 관리 탑재 개요 EURUSD_Gangorra_Risk 는 EURUSD M30 전용으로 설계된 전문적인 역추세(평균회귀) EA 입니다 (파라미터 조정 시 다른 통화쌍/시간프레임에서도 사용 가능). 가격이 지지/저항 영역 (Donchian/Bollinger)에 접근/접촉 했을 때 신호를 포착하고, RSI, EMA 대비 ATR 거리, H1 역추세 필터 와 같은 설정 가능한 컨플루언스 로 진입을 확인합니다. 리스크 관리 기능은 완전합니다: “자금”(Balance/Equity/Free Margin)의 % 기반 리스크 관리 , ATR 기반 SL/TP , 브레이크이븐/트레일링 , 바스켓 목표 (USD/%) , 단기 그리드 리커버리 , 제어된 마틴게일 . 또한 타임아웃 종료 , 반대 신호 시 청산/반전 , 쿨다운 , 일일 최대 손실 제한 을 통해 규율 있는
Trend variance spectrum robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
거래의 세계에서는 모든 틱이 새로운 이야기의 시작이 될 수 있기 때문에 신뢰할 수 있는 동반자를 갖는 것이 중요합니다. TrendVarianceSpectrum은 단순한 트레이딩 로봇이 아닙니다. 변동성이 큰 시장에서 여러분의 가이드입니다. 수년간의 경험을 바탕으로 개발되었으며 25년 이상의 데이터로 학습된 이 시스템은 수학의 우아함과 현대 기술의 힘을 결합했습니다. TrendVarianceSpectrum의 주요 장점: 최소 드로다운:   TrendVarianceSpectrum은 매우 낮은 드로다운으로 운영되어 신뢰성을 중시하는 트레이더에게 가장 안정적인 솔루션 중 하나입니다. 변동성 적응력:   이 시스템은 EURUSD, XAUUSD, EURJPY와 같은 까다로운 상품에서 뛰어난 성능을 발휘하며, 시장의 높은 변동성 기간 동안에도 탄력성을 보여줍니다. 다양한 시간대 적용:   M30, H1, H2, H3 또는 H4와 같은 다양한 시간대에 걸쳐 TrendVarianceSpectrum은
Oscillator Trigger EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
Oscillator Trigger EA  is a expert advisor created by a professional prop trader and financial manager with many years of experience. This is a solution for those who seek stable profits without constant control over each transaction or monitoring the work of a trading advisor. Created for optimal conservative trading and investing through exchange instruments with long-term regular profits and minimal risks.This expert advisor works effectively on different timeframes and on all trading instrum
WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (5)
Experts
매우 효과적인 공정가치 갭 지표를 기반으로 한 최첨단 전문가 자문(EA)을 소개합니다. 초보자와 숙련된 트레이더 모두를 위해 설계된 이 EA는 정교한 알고리즘을 활용하여 시장 비효율성을 식별하고 활용합니다. 모든 거래 기회를 최대한 활용하도록 도와드립니다. 구매 후 매뉴얼 가이드(.pdf)를 원하시면   저에게 연락하세요. MT4 버전 :   WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4 주요 특징: 공정가치 갭 감지 자동   거래. 다중 심볼 EA. 사용자 정의 가능한 설정.   실시간 분석. 백테스팅 기능. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스 포괄적인 지원. 추천사항: 통화 쌍: EURUSD | GBPUSD |   USDJPY | XAUUSD(   GOLD). 기간: H1. 계좌 유형: 낮은 스프레드로 헤지 거래. MQL5 시장을 위한 고급 공정가치 갭 EA로 거래 경험을 혁신해보세요. 숙련된 트레이더이든 초보자이든, 당사의 EA는 경쟁이 치열한 외환 거래 세계에서 성공하는 데 필요한
Scalp Breakout mt5
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Expert Advisor ( Scalp Breakout ) can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. Unique trading system! It is recommended to work with liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. There is also a version for MT4 . This is high frequency trading. Uses two trading options: with virtual and real stop losses. Virtual stop levels (take profi
Sentinel Heikin Ashi
Daniel Eduardo San Martin
Experts
수익을 극대화하고 리스크를 최소화하고 싶으신가요? SENTINEL Heikin-Ashi는 Heikin-Ashi 신호와 SENTINEL 모듈의 강력한 리스크 관리 기능을 결합하여 사용하기 쉬우면서도 고급 기능을 제공합니다. 시작 지점 (2024년 백테스트): EURUSD M15, XAUUSD M12, USDJPY M5 · 다양한 자산 및 시간 프레임에 적응 가능 정확한 기회를 포착하세요 : Heikin-Ashi 신호, RSI 및 새로운 이동 평균 교차 필터를 결합하여 수익성 있는 거래를 포착하십시오. 최적화된 리스크 관리 : 변동성 기반의 동적 손절매, 클래식 또는 혁신적인 트레일링 스톱, 고정된 포인트 수를 기준으로 손절매를 설정할 수 있는 고급 옵션을 활용하세요. 컨트롤과 사용의 용이성 : 새로운 사전 구성된 메뉴로 백테스팅을 단순화하여 불필요한 조합을 줄이고 더 빠르고 효율적으로 최적화할 수 있습니다. 스타일에 맞게 조정 : 보수적이든 공격적이든 상관없이 SENTINEL은 포지
MegaSpikes Classic EA Mt5
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA   Embark on a new era of trading excellence with MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA, a revolutionary Expert Advisor meticulously crafted to harness the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks in navigating the intricate landscapes of Boom and Crash markets. This cutting-edge trading bot is not just an advisor; it's your gateway to unparalleled precision, adaptability, and profitability. Key Advancements Tailored for Boom , Crash , DEX indices and Rangebreak Neu
Apollo 3 Route 66
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Apollo 3 route 66 It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.  Apollo 3 route 66   have more customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.   Apollo 3 route 66    is a break system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms develo
Grid MA Robot MT5
Songkiet Manoharn
Experts
Grid-Trading Buy and Sell Options:  You can set the system to place buy orders below the market price and sell orders above it. This ensures profits during price movements in either direction.   Adjustable Parameter: Maximum and Minimum Price Levels:  Define the range within which the grid operates. Grid Distance:  Set the spacing between each buy and sell order, allowing you to control the frequency of trades. Volume (Lot Sizes):  Adjust the trading volume for each order to manage risk and pote
Prometheus AI Gold
Aleksei Butler
2.83 (12)
Experts
The expert trades using a strategy based on stochastics under the control of artificial intelligence. Developed using advanced technologies in the field of artificial intelligence and neural networks. It sets stop loss and take profit for all trades, plus it also uses a trailing stop loss to minimize risk and maximize the potential of each trade. Does not use Martingale, grid and similar dangerous money management methods. Recommendations Currency pair: XAUUSD Time frame: M15 Minimum deposit: $3
ICT Silver Bullet Master
Angel Claude Charles Geoffroy
Experts
Of course! Here is the English translation of your trading algorithm description: --- ### Silver Bullet ICT Trading Robot Description **Discover a new era of trading with our automated trading robot, based on the renowned Silver Bullet strategy by ICT (Inner Circle Trader).** #### **Why Choose Our Trading Robot?** 1. **Proven Performance**: The Silver Bullet strategy by ICT is recognized for its consistent results and ability to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Our trading
Scalper Marti 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
S imple scalping EA which uses martingale lot system. Scalping happens on candlestick pattern and candle size in pips. This is a full automatic trading system which has auto money management option too. FEATURES: 1. Martingale 2. NO Grid 3. Scalping 4. Hard Stop Loss 5. Easy Take Profit 6. Uses Candlestick Pattern Important Note : - As name suggests it is a Martingale System. Always better to use minimal/proper martingale settings and proper trading capital otherwise it can easily blow your acco
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (385)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너 Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875 주요 기능: 입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인. 장점: 효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
중요한   : 이 패키지는 매우 제한된 수량에 대해서만 현재 가격으로 판매됩니다.    가격이 매우 빠르게 1499달러까지 올라갈 것입니다    100개 이상의 전략이 포함되어 있으며   , 더 많은 전략이 추가될 예정입니다! 보너스   : 999달러 이상 구매 시 --> 다른 EA   5 개 를 무료로 선택하세요! 모든 설정 파일 완벽한 설정 및 최적화 가이드 비디오 가이드 라이브 신호 리뷰(제3자) 최고의 브레이크아웃 시스템에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 8년에 걸쳐 꼼꼼하게 개발한 정교하고 독점적인 전문가 자문(EA)인 Ultimate Breakout System을 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이 시스템은 호평을 받은 Gold Reaper EA를 포함하여 MQL5 시장에서 가장 성능이 뛰어난 여러 EA의 기반이 되었습니다. 7개월 이상 1위를 차지한 Goldtrade Pro, Goldbot One, Indicement, Daytrade Pro도 마찬가지였습니다. Ultimate
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
렘스톤은 평범한 전문가 자문가가 아닙니다.   수년간의 연구와 자산 관리를 결합한 회사입니다. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018년부터   제가 다녔던 마지막 회사인 Armonia Capital은 FCA 규제를 받는 자산 운용사인 Darwinex에 ARF 신호를 제공하여 75만 달러를 모금했습니다. 한 명의 어드바이저로 4가지 자산 클래스를 마스터하세요! 약속도, 곡선 맞춤도, 환상도 없습니다. 하지만 풍부한 현장 경험을 제공합니다. Remstone의 힘을 활용한 성공적인 트레이더들의 커뮤니티에 참여하세요! Remstone은 시장 동향을 활용하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 거래 솔루션입니다. 고급 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 신뢰성과 성과를 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 입증된 정확성으로 거래 우위
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
퀀텀 비트코인 EA   : 불가능한 일이란 없습니다. 중요한 건 그것을 실현하는 방법을 알아내는 것뿐입니다! 최고의 MQL5 판매자 중 한 명이 만든 최신 걸작,   Quantum Bitcoin EA   로   비트코인   거래의 미래로 들어가세요. 성능, 정밀성, 안정성을 요구하는 거래자를 위해 설계된 Quantum Bitcoin은 변동성이 심한 암호화폐 세계에서 무엇이 가능한지 새롭게 정의합니다. 중요!   구매 후 개인 메시지를 보내 설치 설명서와 설정 지침을 받아보세요. 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 비트코인/퀸 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Bitcoin EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요! Quantum Bitcoin EA는   H1 시간대에서 번창하며, 시장 모멘텀의 본질을 포착하는   추세 추종 전략을  
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 할인 단 24시간 한정. 프로모션은 11월 29일에 종료됩니다. 이 상품의 공식 할인 행사는 이번 한 번뿐입니다. Syna 버전 3+ 소개 - 혁명적인 듀얼 기능 AI 트레이딩 시스템 Syna 버전 3+를 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이는 AI 기반 트레이딩 기술의 혁명적인 도약입니다. 이 릴리스는 OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek 및 OpenRouter의 광범위한 모델 생태계를 포함한 주요 AI 제공업체에 대한 전례 없는 직접 API 액세스를 특징으로 합니다. 이제 비전 입력 기능, 자동 API 키 관리 및 개선된 AI 프롬프트 프로토콜을 통해 Syna는 실시간 시장 분석 및 수동 거래 안내를 위한 화면 버튼이 있는 직관적인 대화형 어시스턴트 인터페이스를 제공합니다 . Syna는 Mean Machine과 AIQ에서 배운 모든 것의 정점을 나타내며, 이제 완전 자동화된 EA와 대
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
Experts
MultiWay EA는 강력한 평균회귀 전략에 기반한 스마트하고 효율적인 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 아홉 개의 상관된 (심지어 일부는 일반적으로 “추세형”) 통화쌍 — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD — 에 분산 투자함으로써, 강한 방향성 충격 이후 가격이 평균으로 되돌아오는 움직임을 포착합니다. 구매 후 전체 설치 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 실시간 신호:  여기를 클릭하세요 현재 가격 —   다음 10명의 구매자에게 단 $1937. MultiWay EA는 단순함, 안정성, 명확한 논리를 중요시하는 트레이더에게 완벽합니다 — 복잡한 설정은 필요 없지만, 매우 유연한 자금 관리 및 리스크 제어 옵션을 제공합니다. 이 EA는 진정한 “설정 후 잊기” 철학을 따릅니다. 사용자의 개입이 거의 필요 없으며, 수년간 안정적으로 작동할 수 있어 장기 전략에 이상적입니다. M
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
퀀텀 바론 EA 석유를 검은 금이라고 부르는 데는 이유가 있습니다. 이제 Quantum Baron EA를 사용하면 비교할 수 없는 정밀성과 자신감으로 석유를 활용할 수 있습니다. M30 차트에서 XTIUSD(원유)의 고옥탄 세계를 지배하도록 설계된 Quantum Baron은 엘리트 수준의 정확도로 레벨업하고 거래할 수 있는 궁극적인 무기입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된       가격 .       10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 4,999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:       여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 바론 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Baron MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (58)
Experts
Aura Neuron은 Aura 시리즈 거래 시스템을 이어가는 독특한 전문가 자문입니다. 고급 신경망과 최첨단 클래식 거래 전략을 활용하여 Aura Neuron은 뛰어난 잠재적 성과를 가진 혁신적인 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 전문가 자문XAUUSD(GOLD)와 같은 통화 쌍을 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 1999년부터 2023년까지 이러한 쌍에서 일관된 안정성을 입증했습니다. 이 시스템은 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑과 같은 위험한 자금 관리 기술을 피하므로 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. Aura Neuron은 다층 퍼셉트론(MLP) 신경망으로 구동되어 시장 추세와 움직임을 예측하는 데 활용합니다. MLP는 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 유형으로, 특히 단일 숨겨진 계층으로 구성될 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP에는 입력 계층, 숨겨진 계층 및 출력 계층이라는 세 가지 필수 계층이 포함됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외한 각 뉴런은 비선형 활성화 함수를 사
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.34 (29)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (학습 머신 + XGBoost 학습 모델 +112개 유료 및 무료 AI + 투표 시스템 + 외부 및 편집 가능한 프롬프트) 시장의 대부분 EA들이 "AI"나 "신경망"을 사용한다고 주장하면서도 실제로는 기본적인 스크립트만 실행하는 반면, Aria Connector EA V4 는 진정한 AI 기반 거래의 의미를 재정의합니다. 이것은 이론도 마케팅 과장도 아닙니다. 이는 귀하의 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼과 112개의 실제 AI 모델 간의 직접적이고 검증 가능한 연결이며, 차세대 XGBoost 엔진, 편집 가능한 프롬프트, 그리고 멀티 AI 투표 시스템과 결합되어 있습니다. 첫날부터 Aria는 투명하고 진화하는 생태계로 설계되었습니다: 먼저 직접 GPT 연결, 그 다음 자동화, 그 다음 전략 감사. 이제 V4에서 Aria는 진정한 학습 머신이 됩니다 . 시장 조건에 적응하고, 실시간으로 전략을 최적화하며, 외부의 편집 가능한 프롬프트로 지
The Forex Exchanger MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (6)
Experts
All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.25 (8)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 지금까지 출시된 가장 진보된 EA 버전으로, AI 기반 의사결정 , 멀티 AI 투표 , 동적 거래 로직 이 완전히 통합되어 새롭게 설계되었습니다. 이제 EA는 XAUUSD(골드) M1뿐만 아니라, BTCUSD 와 ETHUSD 도 완전히 지원하며, 고빈도 진입, 스마트 리스크 관리, 완전한 적응성을 제공합니다. OpenRouter 연결 무료 AI 와 고급 필터를 결합하여, 어떤 시장 상황에서도 정밀한 거래를 실행할 수 있습니다. 인터랙티브 매뉴얼 V10.1 및 프리셋: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143202/comments 공식 채널 (라이브 시그널 포함):   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea V10.1 주요 업그레이드: BTCUSD 및 ETHUSD 완전 통합 V10.1에서는 EA가 골드(XAUUSD)에만 제한되지 않습니다. 이제 BT
Normal MA Crossover EA with Filters
Ruslan Zaikin
5 (1)
Experts
<h1>MA Crossover Professional EA</h1> <h2>Overview</h2> <p>MA Crossover Expert Advisor is an automated trading system based on moving average crossover strategy with additional RSI and ADX filters for market analysis.</p> <h2>Key Features</h2> <ul> <li><strong>Dual MA Crossover Strategy</strong>: Uses fast and slow moving averages for trend detection</li> <li><strong>RSI Filter</strong>: Optional RSI filter to avoid overbought/oversold conditions</li> <li><strong>ADX Trend Filter</strong>: Op
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ 버전 5.0 - 기관 아키텍처를 통한 자율 지능 규칙 기반 자동화에서 진정한 자율 지능으로의 진화는 알고리즘 거래의 자연스러운 진보를 나타냅니다. 10년 전 기관 퀀트 데스크가 탐구하기 시작한 것이 실용적 구현으로 성숙했습니다. AIQ 버전 5.0은 이러한 성숙을 구현합니다: 정교한 다중 모델 AI 분석, 독립적 검증 아키텍처, 그리고 광범위한 프로덕션 배포를 통해 개선된 지속적 학습 시스템. 이것은 AI 기능이 추가된 자동화가 아닙니다. 이것은 기초부터 구축된 자율 지능으로, 기관 트레이딩 데스크가 의사 결정 검증을 구조화하고, 운영 신뢰성을 관리하며, 적응형 학습 시스템을 구현하는 방법에 대한 수년간의 연구를 기반으로 합니다. 버전 5.0은 이러한 개발 접근 방식의 정점을 나타냅니다. 버전 5.0은 55개 이상의 무료 통합 모델을 포함한 300개 이상의 AI 모델에 대한 액세스, 독립적 검증을 제공하는 이중 AI 분석가 및 리스크 관리자 역할, 무중단 운영을 보장하는 자
Beatrix Inventor MT5
Azil Al Azizul
3.07 (109)
Experts
Introducing my new Expert Advisor Beatrix Inventor, Beatrix Inventor EA uses the concept of following trends in conducting market analysis. Analyzing market trends with the main indicators Bollinger Band and Moving Average, when entering transactions, this EA also considers the Orderblock zone which makes the analysis more accurate. The algorithm used in developing this EA is a reliable algorithm both in entry and managing floating minus. This EA is designed to be used on the XAUUSD / GOLD pair
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (92)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
비트코인 스캘핑 MT4/MT5 소개 – 암호화폐 거래를 위한 스마트 EA 출시 프로모션: 현재 가격으로 남은 3개만! 최종 가격: 3333.33 $ 보너스 - 생애 비트코인 스캘핑 구매 시 무료 EA EURUSD 알고리즘 거래 (2개 계좌) 제공 => 더 자세한 내용은 개인적으로 문의하세요! EA 실시간 신호 MT4 버전 오늘날 비트코인이 중요한 이유 비트코인은 단순한 디지털 화폐를 넘어 금융 혁명을 일으켰습니다. 암호화폐의 선두주자로서 비트코인은 전 세계에서 가장 거래되고 인정받는 암호 자산입니다. 비트코인은 그 변동성과 증가하는 채택 덕분에 트레이더에게 엄청난 기회를 제공합니다. 그러나 이러한 기회에는 리스크도 따르며, 그 리스크를 관리하는 데 비트코인 스캘핑 MT4/MT5가 도와줍니다. 비트코인 스캘핑 MT4/MT5의 주요 기능 1. 고급 거래 전략 - 전날의 가격 행동과 모멘텀을 활용하여 높은 확률의 진입점을 결정합니다. - 하루에 한 번만 거래를 실행하여 규율 있고
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
블랙 프라이데이 50% 할인 - NANO MACHINE GPT 정상 가격: $997에서 블랙 프라이데이: $498.50 (할인 가격은 프로모션 기간 동안 반영됩니다.) 세일 시작: 2025년 11월 27일 - 기간 한정 블랙 프라이데이 이벤트. 블랙 프라이데이 경품 추첨: 블랙 프라이데이 이벤트 기간 동안 Nano Machine GPT를 구매하신 모든 고객은 다음 상품의 무작위 추첨에 참여할 수 있습니다: 1 x Syna 활성화 1 x AiQ 활성화 1 x Mean Machine GPT 활성화 참여 방법: 1) 구매 후, 개인 메시지를 보내 서 Nano Machine GPT 매뉴얼 및 권장 설정 파일을 받으세요. 2) 그런 다음 이 제품 페이지에 댓글을 게시 하여 구매를 확인하고 블랙 프라이데이 경품 추첨에 공식적으로 등록 하세요. 메시지를 보내고 댓글을 남긴 적격 블랙 프라이데이 구매자 중에서 세 명의 당첨자가 무작위로 선정됩니다. 블랙 프라이데이 프로모션 종료 후, Nano
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA는 강력한 평균 회귀 전략을 기반으로 하는 스마트하고 효율적인 자동 거래 시스템입니다. AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, EURGBP 등 상관 관계가 높은 통화쌍을 거래하여 큰 방향성 움직임 후 가격이 평균으로 되돌아가는 점을 활용합니다. 구매 후 전체 설정 안내를 받으시려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 실시간 신호:  여기를 클릭 현재 가격 — 다음 10명의 구매자에게 단 $1337. FastWay EA는 복잡한 설정 없이도 높은 유연성의 자금 관리와 리스크 제어를 원하는 분께 적합합니다. “설정 후 방치” 철학으로 설계되어 수년간 안정적으로 운용될 수 있습니다. 단독 사용 또는 포트폴리오 보강용으로 활용 가능합니다. 차트에 부착만 하면 나머지는 EA가 처리합니다. FastWay EA 주요 특징: 통화쌍 시세뿐 아니라 다음 요소를 고려: 글로벌 주식 시장 변동성 기준 통화 금리 선물 변동성 해당 통화쌍 옵션 시장 신호 그리드 시스템 사용, 마
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT 버전 11.0 - 한국어 Mean Machine GPT 버전 11.0 - 기관 인텔리전스와 전문 트레이딩의 만남 알고리즘 트레이딩에서 진정한 AI 통합을 개척한 이래, 우리는 여러 시장 사이클, 경제 체제, 기술 진화를 통해 이 접근 방식을 다듬어왔습니다. 적응형 기계 학습이 정량적 트레이딩의 자연스러운 발전을 나타낸다는 우리의 확신으로 시작된 것이 업계 방향이 되었습니다. 버전 11.0은 지금까지 우리의 가장 정교한 구현을 나타냅니다. 이것은 마케팅 용어로서의 AI가 아닙니다. 이것은 다양한 시장 조건에 걸친 수년간의 프로덕션 배포를 통해 정제된, 전문 트레이딩 전략에 기관 수준의 엄격함으로 적용된 계산 인텔리전스입니다. 버전 11.0을 지원하는 인프라는 적응형 포지션 관리, 다중 모델 합의 시스템, 신경망 가중치 최적화에서 지속적인 연구 개발의 정점을 나타냅니다. 버전 11.0은 55개 이상의 무료 통합 모델을 포함한 300개 이상의 AI 모델에 대
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
Experts
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Precision trading for XAUUSD Live Signal Avalut X1 is a professional Expert Advisor for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) in MetaTrader 5. The system combines four complementary strategies in a single EA to handle varying market regimes. It is self-contained for MT5 and requires no external DLLs or third-party installers. Key features Four strategies in one EA: coordinated strategies that complement each other to address trend, range, and volatil
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변