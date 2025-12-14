Adaptative Trend System
- Experts
- Pol Lazaro Porta
- Version: 3.6
- Activations: 10
Multi-Level Trading System with Advanced Risk Management
Adaptive Trend is a professional Expert Advisor designed to trade in favor of the market's main trend, with recovery capability through strategic positioning at multiple levels adapted to volatility.
What It Does
The EA identifies the dominant market direction and trades in that direction. When conditions require it, it automatically manages additional positions at intelligently calculated levels, seeking to optimize the average entry price.
It uses technical analysis through moving averages on multiple timeframes and dynamically adjusts its decisions based on current market volatility measured by ATR.
Three Operating Modes
Choose the mode that best fits your style:
Classic Mode: Full control over lot sizes
Virtual Capital Mode: Ideal for growing accounts, simulates trading with larger capital
Fixed Risk Mode: Automatic management based on risk percentage per trade
Each mode includes progression options: fixed, multiplier, or linear.
Integrated Protections
- Daily Drawdown Limit: Automatic protection against excessive losses in one day
- Margin Control: Verifies availability before each operation
- Volatility Filters: Avoids trading during abnormal market conditions
- Level Limit: Controls maximum allowed exposure
- Customizable Schedules: Trade only when you decide
- Friday Auto-Close: Avoids weekend risks
Intelligent Exit Management
The EA not only knows when to enter, but also when to protect your profits:
- Adaptable profit targets
- Staged partial closing to secure profits progressively
- Specialized trailing stop for position groups
- Real-time visual panel showing complete status
Highly Customizable
Over 80 configurable parameters organized by categories. Adapt the EA to your preferred instrument, trading hours, and specific risk tolerance.
Compatible with any symbol and timeframe.
Important Warning About Risks
This EA uses multi-level averaging strategy.
This type of system can:
- Generate multiple losing positions simultaneously during strong trends
- Cause significant drawdowns before recovery
- Consume margin quickly if not configured correctly
- Result in total losses if the market does not reverse
Not suitable for:
- Traders without risk management experience
- Those who cannot withstand high temporary drawdowns
- Unsupervised operation on small real accounts
It is essential to:
- Test thoroughly on demo account
- Fully understand how averaging works
- Use daily drawdown protections
- Set conservative level limits according to your capital
- Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose
Responsibility
Trading in financial markets involves substantial risk of loss. This EA is a tool that requires proper configuration and supervision. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Each trader is responsible for their trading decisions and system configuration. It is strongly recommended to start with conservative settings and gradually increase aggressiveness only after fully understanding the EA's behavior.