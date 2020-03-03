Adaptative Trend System
- エキスパート
- Pol Lazaro Porta
- バージョン: 4.24
- アップデート済み: 26 12月 2025
- アクティベーション: 10
Adaptive Trend System (ATS) - Professional Multi-Strategy Averaging System with Telegram Control
Adaptive Trend System (ATS) is a professional Expert Advisor that combines intelligent trend signals with a progressive averaging system (Martingale or Linear). Unlike traditional grids that place pending orders, ATS opens positions dynamically only when price moves against you, allowing you to average your entry price with complete risk control.
Version 4.24 introduces three interchangeable signal strategies (Dual EMA, SuperTrend, Ichimoku), three execution modes according to your trading style, and a universal ADX filter to trade only in clear trends.
🚀 Main Features
1. 📱 Full Remote Control via Telegram
Manage your robot from anywhere:
- Real-time commands: /pause , /resume , /closeall , /status
- Instant notifications: Opening, closing, and Drawdown alerts
2. 🎯 Three Execution Modes (NEW!)
Choose how and when the EA reacts:
- New Bar: Opens and closes positions only at the close of each candle
- Ideal for strategies based on complete candles
- Fewer number of operations
- No "noise" from intra-bar movements
- Tick Exit: Opens positions at candle close, but closes on every tick
- Calculated entries without repainting
- Reactive exits that capture targets quickly
- Perfect balance between precision and speed
- Full Tick: Opens and closes positions on every tick
- Ultra-reactive to every price movement
- Maximum speed in averaging entries
- Requires active risk management
3. 📊 Three Signal Strategies (NEW!)
Each strategy determines WHEN to open the first trade:
- Dual EMA: Based on moving average crosses
- SuperTrend: Follows trends with ATR
- Ichimoku: Requires 4 confirmations
4. 🎚️ Universal ADX Filter (NEW!)
Avoids trading in ranging markets:
- Compatible with ALL strategies
- Only trades when ADX > 25 (clear trend)
- Real-time visualization: OK TRADE / WEAK / RANGING
5. 📈 Progressive Averaging System
When a trade goes against you, the EA does not close at a loss. Instead:
- Waits for price to move away a configurable distance (ATR or fixed points)
- Opens a new position in the same direction
- Lot size adjusts according to your configuration:
- FIXED: Always the same lot
- MULTIPLIER: Exponential progression (e.g.: 0.01 → 0.02 → 0.04...)
- LINEAR: Constant increment (e.g.: 0.01 → 0.02 → 0.03...)
- Goal: Average the price until the market recovers and close all positions in profit
6. 🛡️ Virtual Capital Management
Trade with "Virtual Capital" for conservative growth:
- Calculates lot size on a fictitious amount (e.g. $500) regardless of real balance
- Allows progressive scaling without overloading the account
- Optional auto-increment based on accumulated profits
7. 🛑 Anti-Flash Crash Protection (Time Filter)
Prevents filling all levels in sudden drops:
- Enforces a configurable minimum wait time between averaging operations
- Divides levels into 3 zones (low/medium/high frequency)
- If the market crashes violently, does not open all positions at once
8. 🚑 Survival Mode
If averaging operations reach dangerous levels (e.g. 70% of maximum):
- Reduces profit target to close earlier
- At maximum level, accepts a small controlled loss
- Prioritizes "saving the account" over "making money"
9. ⚖️ Combined Target (Intelligent Hedging)
Monitors BUY and SELL simultaneously:
- If you have losing buys but winning sells, can close both sides when net profit reaches target
- Allows profits from one trend to cover losses from a retracement
10. 📏 Flexible Distance System (NEW!)
Choose how to calculate distance between averaging operations:
- ATR Mode: Adaptive distance based on volatility
- POINTS Mode: Fixed progressive distance in points
- Configurable progressive multiplier per level
⚙️ Extra Features
- Daily Drawdown: Maximum daily loss limit (% or $). If reached, closes everything and stops
- Partial Close: Secures profits by closing a % of positions before final target
- Friday Filter: Stops trading and closes positions before the weekend
- Info Panel: Graphical interface on chart with real-time status
- Broker Protections (NEW!): Automatic validation of volume limits, STOPS_LEVEL and frozen positions
📋 Configurable Parameters
- InpExecutionMode: Execution mode (New Bar/Tick Exit/Full Tick)
- InpStrategyType: Signal strategy (Dual EMA/SuperTrend/Ichimoku)
- InpUseADXFilter: ADX filter to trade only in trends
- InpBaseLotSize: Initial lot size
- InpLotProgression: Progression type (Fixed/Multiplier/Linear)
- InpLotMultiplier: Exponential multiplier (if using multiplier progression)
- InpGridDistanceType: Distance between operations (ATR or Points)
- InpMaxGridLevels: Maximum number of averaging operations allowed
- InpVirtualCapital: Base capital for risk calculation
- InpEnableTimeFilter: Activates time protection between operations
- InpEnableSurvivalMode: Activates emergency exit logic
💡 Usage Notes
- Pairs: Designed to trade on any currency pair or asset
- Timeframe: Compatible with all timeframes (M1 to MN1)
- Deposit: Configurable according to your capital and risk tolerance via Virtual Capital
- VPS: Recommended to guarantee 24/7 execution
⚠️ Risk Warning
Trading with averaging systems (martingale) involves significant risks. Although ATS V4.24 includes multiple layers of protection (Daily DD, Time Filters, Survival Mode, ADX Filter, Level Limits), long sequences of adverse trades can generate significant drawdowns.
It is essential to:
- Test extensively on DEMO before going live
- Use an adequate deposit for your risk level
- Configure the level limit according to your risk tolerance
- Activate Daily Drawdown as a safety net
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Each trader is responsible for configuring the EA according to their style and needs.
Version 4.24 transforms ATS into a truly professional and versatile system that adapts to different trading styles, market conditions, and broker requirements, maintaining complete risk control through multiple active protections.