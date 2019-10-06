Apollo 3 route 66 It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Apollo 3 route 66 have more customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade. Apollo 3 route 66 is a break system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode. This EA using signals to place orders. Is a revolution in the customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the identification of areas of break price. You can download the demo and test it yourself.





Apollo 3 route 66 is a expert advisor based in the indicator Moon 3 route 66 ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/42095)





Apollo 3 route 66 have 7 diferent operative mode for control de cycle of trade, have operative mode for trade to trade (normal mode) for trend trade, for consolidate market, for breaking trade and grip trade in diferent operative mode. This robot is designed for major currency pairs and trades several strategies.It uses the algorithm for analysis of price data and finds the best parameters. The algorithm of the advisor depends on the selected settings.

Characteristics:

very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques

"safety first" approach in development

The system have option to closing profitable and loser orders in parts



optimizable for any market

Can be optimized in the strategy tester

stress-tests on historical data on multiple pairs

fully automatic

It has several trading modes.

It has several types of trailing stop

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.

Fast VPS a most.

The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.

Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and XAUUSD.







Magic Number

Indicator option

Option of entry and exit

Configuration of Trade Mode Configuration of Operative Mode. Configuration of Entry Point.

Configuration of Lot. ( https://youtu.be/fO914c2SuGI) Configuration of Risk. (https://youtu.be/GUgWZjZCmUo) Configuration of exit (https://youtu.be/_4ivBjeQgh0)

Configuration of Trailing (https://youtu.be/0ZfhinQMeMY)

Configuration of Time to Trade(https://youtu.be/wcSpGJ2bGIo)



Information in the Screen Recommended settings for EURUSD are set by default DOWNLOAD SET HERE: (https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/729154) . Default settings in the set are recommended, but you can experiment, if you wish. See the principal option of Trade here: (https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/729155)



Principal Parameters Group:

