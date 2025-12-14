Adaptative Trend System

Multi-Level Trading System with Advanced Risk Management



Adaptive Trend is a professional Expert Advisor designed to trade in favor of the market's main trend, with recovery capability through strategic positioning at multiple levels adapted to volatility.

What It Does

The EA identifies the dominant market direction and trades in that direction. When conditions require it, it automatically manages additional positions at intelligently calculated levels, seeking to optimize the average entry price.

It uses technical analysis through moving averages on multiple timeframes and dynamically adjusts its decisions based on current market volatility measured by ATR.

Three Operating Modes

Choose the mode that best fits your style:

Classic Mode: Full control over lot sizes

Virtual Capital Mode: Ideal for growing accounts, simulates trading with larger capital

Fixed Risk Mode: Automatic management based on risk percentage per trade

Each mode includes progression options: fixed, multiplier, or linear.

Integrated Protections

Daily Drawdown Limit: Automatic protection against excessive losses in one day

Automatic protection against excessive losses in one day Margin Control: Verifies availability before each operation

Verifies availability before each operation Volatility Filters: Avoids trading during abnormal market conditions

Avoids trading during abnormal market conditions Level Limit: Controls maximum allowed exposure

Controls maximum allowed exposure Customizable Schedules: Trade only when you decide

Trade only when you decide Friday Auto-Close: Avoids weekend risks

Intelligent Exit Management

The EA not only knows when to enter, but also when to protect your profits:

Adaptable profit targets

Staged partial closing to secure profits progressively

Specialized trailing stop for position groups

Real-time visual panel showing complete status

Highly Customizable

Over 80 configurable parameters organized by categories. Adapt the EA to your preferred instrument, trading hours, and specific risk tolerance.

Compatible with any symbol and timeframe.

Important Warning About Risks

This EA uses multi-level averaging strategy.

This type of system can:

Generate multiple losing positions simultaneously during strong trends

Cause significant drawdowns before recovery

Consume margin quickly if not configured correctly

Result in total losses if the market does not reverse

Not suitable for:

Traders without risk management experience

Those who cannot withstand high temporary drawdowns

Unsupervised operation on small real accounts

It is essential to:

Test thoroughly on demo account

Fully understand how averaging works

Use daily drawdown protections

Set conservative level limits according to your capital

Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose

Responsibility

Trading in financial markets involves substantial risk of loss. This EA is a tool that requires proper configuration and supervision. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Each trader is responsible for their trading decisions and system configuration. It is strongly recommended to start with conservative settings and gradually increase aggressiveness only after fully understanding the EA's behavior.