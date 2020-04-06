Adaptative Trend System

Adaptive Trend System (ATS) - Intelligent Grid with Telegram Control



Adaptive Trend System (ATS) is a sophisticated evolution of traditional grid systems. Unlike robots that open trades "blindly," ATS uses a trend engine based on Moving Averages and ATR to filter entries, combined with advanced risk management that includes a "Virtual Capital" mode and full remote-control panel via Telegram.

This EA has been designed with security and long-term survival in mind, incorporating time filters between levels to avoid sudden market crashes (machine gun effect) and a "Survival System" to exit complicated grids with minimum damage.

🚀 Main Features

1. 📱 Full Remote Control via Telegram You don't need to be in front of your PC. Manage your robot from your mobile:

Real-time commands: /pause , /resume , /closeall , /status

Notifications: Receive instant alerts for opening, closing, and Drawdown

2. 🛡️ Virtual Capital Management The system allows trading based on a "Virtual Capital." This means that lot calculation is done on a fictional amount (e.g., $500) regardless of whether your account has $10,000. This enables conservative and scalable growth, with an option for automatic virtual capital increase based on profits.

3. 🛑 "Anti-Flash Crash" Protection (Time Filter) Avoids the dangerous "machine gun effect" of conventional grids. ATS enforces a minimum waiting time (configurable) between levels, dividing the grid into low, medium, and high-frequency zones. If the market crashes in 1 minute, the robot will NOT fill the grid.

4. 🚑 Survival Mode If the grid extends too much (e.g., reaches 70% of its levels), the robot changes its priority from "Making Money" to "Saving the Account." It reduces the profit target or accepts a small controlled loss to release the load (drawdown) as soon as possible.

5. ⚖️ Combined Target (Intelligent Hedging) The system monitors buys and sells simultaneously. If the total net profit reaches the target, it closes BOTH sides. This allows gains from one trend to cover losses from a retracement.

⚙️ Extra Features

Daily Drawdown : Maximum daily loss limit (in % or money). If reached, the robot closes everything and stops until the next day

: Maximum daily loss limit (in % or money). If reached, the robot closes everything and stops until the next day Partial Close : Secures profits by closing a % of the position before reaching the final TP

: Secures profits by closing a % of the position before reaching the final TP Friday Filter : Configuration to stop trading and close positions before the weekend

: Configuration to stop trading and close positions before the weekend Information Panel: Graphical interface on the chart with bot status, PnL, buttons, and Telegram status

📋 Important Parameters

InpTelegramToken : Your BotFather token for remote control

: Your BotFather token for remote control InpVirtualCapital : Base capital for risk calculation (ideal for large accounts with low risk)

: Base capital for risk calculation (ideal for large accounts with low risk) InpEnableTimeFilter : Activates time protection between grid operations

: Activates time protection between grid operations InpMaxGridLevels : Maximum number of allowed trades

: Maximum number of allowed trades InpEnableSurvivalMode: Activates emergency exit logic at high levels

💡 Recommendations

Pair : Optimized for pairs with medium/high volatility (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD - adjust risk)

: Optimized for pairs with medium/high volatility (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD - adjust risk) Timeframe : Recommended M15 or H1 (EA uses H1 MA for trend by default)

: Recommended M15 or H1 (EA uses H1 MA for trend by default) Minimum Deposit : Thanks to "Virtual Capital" mode, it can work on small accounts (from $500 on standard accounts or less on cent accounts)

: Thanks to "Virtual Capital" mode, it can work on small accounts (from $500 on standard accounts or less on cent accounts) VPS: Highly recommended to use a VPS to guarantee execution of time filters and Telegram connection

⚠️ Risk Warning Trading with Grid systems carries inherent risks. Although ATS V4.20 includes multiple security layers (Daily DD, Time Filters, Survival), past performance does not guarantee future results. Extensive testing on a DEMO account is recommended before moving to live trading.