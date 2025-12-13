Tick Data Stress Tester Chaos Edition
- Utilities
- Airton Raposo
- Version: 18.0
- Activations: 5
WARNING: Is your Backtest lying to you?
Did you know that 95% of Expert Advisors (EAs) fail in live accounts because they were optimized on “clean” and perfect data? The live market is imperfect, asymmetric, and hostile.
Tick Data Stress Tester – Chaos Edition is a professional stress testing and extreme validation tool, designed to expose hidden weaknesses before your strategy faces the harsh reality of live trading and you risk a single dollar.
It transforms static CSV files into adverse market scenarios, simulating conditions that usually appear only when it is already too late.
INTEGRATED STRESS ENGINES:
CHAOS ENGINE™: Simulates liquidity gaps, slippage, and dynamic spreads capable of breaking fragile strategies.
BLACK SWAN INJECTOR: Injects extreme events such as flash crashes and abrupt market shocks to test survival in rare but fatal scenarios.
PHYSICS VOLATILITY: Generates realistic tick volume and price noise (Flag 22), ensuring consistency for microstructure-based indicators.
ROLLOVER SIMULATION: Generates realistic tick volume and price noise (Flag 22), ensuring consistency for microstructure-based indicators
.
Do not just backtest.
Put your strategy through a real stress test.
Find out whether it is truly robust — or simply optimized for a market that no longer exists and may never return.
QUICK START (5 STEPS)
- After installing the EA, copy your source tick CSV file to the folder: MQL5/Files. (Free tick data can be downloaded from Exness for Forex, Commodities, etc.)
- In the EA Inputs, enter the exact name of the CSV file you copied to MQL5/Files. This is essential for the EA to locate and process the data.
- Configure the stress parameters (Chaos Engine, Black Swan, Rollover, etc.) and click Start Simulation on the chart panel.
- Once completed, the new "stressed" CSV file will be automatically generated in: MQL5/Files.
- Create a Custom Symbol by copying an original broker symbol (to inherit contract specifications). Then, go to the Ticks tab, import the generated file, confirm columns, and finish.
FAQ (FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS)
- Where should I put the original CSV file?
In the MQL5/Files folder. The EA can only access files within this directory due to sandbox security.
- Does the CSV filename need to match exactly?
- Yes. The name in the Inputs must be identical, including the extension (e.g., .csv) and case sensitivity.
- Why do I need to create a Custom Symbol?
- Because the CSV contains only price data, not symbol properties (contract size, currency, etc.). Copying an original symbol ensures the Strategy Tester works correctly.
- Where do I find the generated CSV?
- In the MQL5/Files folder, immediately after the simulation finishes.
- Can I use this symbol in the Strategy Tester?
- Yes. After importing the ticks, select your Custom Symbol in the MT5 Strategy Tester to run your backtests.
Technical note:
For Forex/CFD symbols, the Last column is naturally empty according to market standards. Volume and Flags are fully simulated for validation purposes.