DIDI Alert – Needle Detection Tool by ATM Systems

Are you looking for a tool to help you seize the best trading opportunities in the financial markets?

Then you need to discover DIDI Alert – Needle Detector by ATM Systems, the only utility on the market that uses the powerful trading strategy known as Didi Aguiar’s Needle Setup through the DIDI INDEX, offering numerous features. No other PROGRAM dedicated to this strategy is as complete, functional, and practical! It detects Needles, Trends, and Bollinger Band Openings, and when it finds a “COMPLETE NEEDLE” (read the manual to understand – link below), it issues a sound alert, as well as push notifications to your mobile phone and email. It also includes a Needle Log to record the latest signals and features an intuitive graphical panel for quick and easy visualization of the analysis results.

DIDI Alert was developed using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence – GPT-4, which optimized and refined every line of code to ensure the best performance and accuracy. In addition, DIDI Alert underwent months of rigorous testing before its release

on the MQL5.COM platform – the largest and most trusted trader community in the world!

DIDI Alert is compatible with nearly 100% of assets available in the market, as long as they have enough movement to avoid repeated candles. Imagine the convenience and speed it provides: DIDI ALERT can analyze up to 100 symbols in three timeframes simultaneously! That’s up to 300 chart windows analyzed in seconds, saving your precious time and ensuring you don’t miss trading opportunities.

DIDI Alert is the ideal solution for anyone who uses or wants to use the DIDI Needle methodology – a technique widely known and respected by experienced traders. With DIDI Alert, you don’t have to manually check each chart to verify the three entry signals required by the Needle Strategy: a buy or sell needle, the presence of a trend, and a Bollinger Band opening. Imagine how long it would take to do this manually in 300 chart windows!

DIDI ALERT does it for you in seconds, notifying you of potential trade opportunities. Thanks to its speed, you can even take advantage of scalping opportunities – fast trades executed in minutes! Just analyze the context and decide whether to enter a trade based on your plan and trading profile.

Very easy to set up: Simply select the assets you want in the Market Watch window, define the 3 timeframes for analysis, and you’re ready to go...



Don’t waste any more time – get your DIDI Alert now!

You’ll be amazed at the speed and performance this solution can offer...

Invest now in this solution and revolutionize the way you trade in the financial markets.

About the Product Purchase

By purchasing DIDI ALERT instead of renting it, you secure lifetime and full access, with no expiration date. This purchase includes all future updates free of charge. The only limitation is a 10 activation limit, meaning you can transfer the product to new computers or reinstall it up to 10 times. This flexibility ensures you can use the product across different devices over time while keeping it updated and functional.

Learn more about product activation and usage on MQL5.COM here >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498

Key Benefits

Bilingual : Available in English and Brazilian Portuguese

Analyzes up to 100 symbols across 3 timeframes (3 x 100 = 300 simultaneous analyses)

Finds the best trading opportunities using the DIDI Needle Strategy

Includes moving average shift adjustment for precise signal calibration

Sound alert with three sound options

Push notification alerts to your phone

Email alert notifications

Needle Log – displays a list of recent needles

Needle Proximity Adjustment (distance between M3/M20 and M8 moving average crossings)

ADX filter (level 32) to avoid false signals – enabled by default but customizable

Choose any 3 timeframes, from M5 to D1

Option for long broker asset names (e.g., synthetic symbols)

Recommendations

Timeframe : Timeframes above H1 offer better results and higher accuracy

Pairs, Metals, Indices : Works with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and stocks

Settings : Ready to use out of the box, but customizable

Lot Size : Use any lot size you prefer

Minimum Deposit : No minimum required

Strategy Tester : Works in strategy tester, but with MetaTrader limitations (see manual)

Demo Account: Works in tester if asset names are unaltered by the broker (e.g., EURUSD instead of EURUSD.c or EURUSD.d)

Important Information

This is a trading opportunity scanner. Buyers should be aware that the user manual contains all instructions on how to properly use the DIDI Alert program. However, we do not teach the Needle Strategy itself. Just like many other utilities on the MARKET, we teach how to use the tool – the strategy is a separate matter, except for robots. You can find many videos on YouTube explaining how the strategy works.

This tool does not execute trades, and does not include Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) features. These actions must be done manually by the user.

Always use a Stop Loss to protect your capital and manage your account risk.

DIDI Alert, created by ATM Systems, is based on the Didi Index from the “Needle Strategy” by trader Didi Aguiar. Please note that there is no affiliation between DIDI Alert (ATM Systems) and Mr. Didi Aguiar or his team.

Our solution, DIDI Alert, is designed exclusively for the desktop version of MetaTrader 5 (Important note for beginners).

Do not run “DIDI Alert” without first reading the user manual, even in test mode!

Read the manual before using...

Many support requests could be avoided if users simply read the manual carefully.

If you have any questions not answered in the user manual, contact us via chat on the ATM Systems seller profile – click “Send Message,” and we’ll be happy to assist you!

More information can be found in the DIDI Alert – Needle Detector by ATM Systems User Manual <click here>

The manual is not sent after purchase because it is already available via the link above!

If you liked DIDI Alert, please support us and leave a review – it really helps!





Thank you, and make the most of it!







