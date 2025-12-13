WARNING: Is your Backtest lying to you?



Did you know that 95% of Expert Advisors (EAs) fail in live accounts because they were optimized on “clean” and perfect data? The live market is imperfect, asymmetric, and hostile. Tick Data Stress Tester – Chaos Edition is a professional stress testing and extreme validation tool, designed to expose hidden weaknesses before your strategy faces the harsh reality of live trading and you risk a single dollar.

It transforms static CSV files into adverse market scenarios, simulating conditions that usually appear only when it is already too late.



INTEGRATED STRESS ENGINES:



CHAOS ENGINE™: Simulates liquidity gaps, slippage, and dynamic spreads capable of breaking fragile strategies.

BLACK SWAN INJECTOR : Injects extreme events such as flash crashes and abrupt market shocks to test survival in rare but fatal scenarios.

PHYSICS VOLATILITY : Generates realistic tick volume and price noise (Flag 22), ensuring consistency for microstructure-based indicators.

Do not just backtest.

Put your strategy through a real stress test.

Find out whether it is truly robust — or simply optimized for a market that no longer exists and may never return.





QUICK START (5 STEPS)

After installing the EA, copy your source tick CSV file to the folder: MQL5/Files. (Free tick data can be downloaded from Exness for Forex, Commodities, etc.) In the EA Inputs, enter the exact name of the CSV file you copied to MQL5/Files. This is essential for the EA to locate and process the data. Configure the stress parameters (Chaos Engine, Black Swan, Rollover, etc.) and click Start Simulation on the chart panel. Once completed, the new "stressed" CSV file will be automatically generated in: MQL5/Files. Create a Custom Symbol by copying an original broker symbol (to inherit contract specifications). Then, go to the Ticks tab, import the generated file, confirm columns, and finish. FAQ (FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS) Where should I put the original CSV file? In the MQL5/Files folder. The EA can only access files within this directory due to sandbox security. Does the CSV filename need to match exactly?

Yes. The name in the Inputs must be identical, including the extension (e.g., .csv) and case sensitivity. Why do I need to create a Custom Symbol?

Because the CSV contains only price data, not symbol properties (contract size, currency, etc.). Copying an original symbol ensures the Strategy Tester works correctly. Where do I find the generated CSV?

In the MQL5/Files folder, immediately after the simulation finishes. Can I use this symbol in the Strategy Tester?

Yes. After importing the ticks, select your Custom Symbol in the MT5 Strategy Tester to run your backtests.



Technical note:

For Forex/CFD symbols, the Last column is naturally empty according to market standards. Volume and Flags are fully simulated for validation purposes.