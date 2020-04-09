Jvh Trading Information MT5

JVH Trading Information Panel v3.3 - Professional Real-Time Trading Dashboard

Overview

The JVH Trading Information Panel is a comprehensive, professional-grade trading dashboard designed for MetaTrader 5 that provides real-time monitoring of all critical trading metrics in one clean, organized display. This powerful indicator gives traders instant visibility into their account performance, risk management, and trading statistics without cluttering their charts or requiring multiple windows.

Key Features

1. Real-Time Account Monitoring

  • Live Balance & Equity Tracking: Monitor your account balance, equity, and free margin with color-coded visual alerts

  • Margin Management: Track used margin, margin level, and leverage usage with warning colors for risk levels

  • Professional Risk Metrics: Real-time drawdown monitoring with daily, weekly, and all-time maximum drawdown tracking

2. Advanced Position Tracking

  • Live Trade Count: Instantly see open buy/sell positions and total trades

  • Leverage Monitoring: Display both account leverage and currently used leverage

  • Spread Analysis: Real-time spread monitoring with color alerts (green for low, red for high)

3. Profit & Loss Analysis

  • Multi-Timeframe Profit Tracking: Daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly P/L calculations

  • Percentage Returns: View profits as both absolute values and percentage returns

  • Closed Trade Tracking: Accurate profit calculation including closed trades for each period

4. Trading Statistics & History

  • Win Rate Analysis: Track your historical win rate with color-coded performance indicators

  • Profit Factor: Monitor your trading system's profitability with visual alerts

  • Trade History: Total historical trades, average win/loss, and largest win/loss tracking

5. Professional Tools

  • Candle Timer: Countdown to next candle close for precise entry/exit timing

  • Account Type Detection: Automatic detection of cent, micro, and standard accounts

  • Symbol-Specific Calculations: Accurate pip calculations for all instrument types (forex, indices, crypto, metals)

Benefits for Traders

✅ Enhanced Risk Management

  • Instant visibility into margin levels and drawdown prevents account-threatening situations

  • Color-coded warnings alert you before risk levels become dangerous

  • Real-time leverage monitoring helps maintain proper position sizing

✅ Improved Trading Discipline

  • Continuous profit/loss tracking helps maintain emotional control

  • Historical statistics provide objective feedback on trading performance

  • Clear visualization of trading metrics supports data-driven decisions

✅ Time-Saving Efficiency

  • All essential information in one location eliminates window switching

  • Automatic calculations save manual computation time

  • Clean, organized layout provides instant access to critical data

✅ Professional Appearance

  • Sleek black background with color-coded text for optimal readability

  • Organized 5-column layout for logical information grouping

  • Professional typography and spacing for easy scanning

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Type: Chart Indicator (non-repainting)

  • Timeframe: All timeframes

  • Symbols: All symbols (automatically adjusts calculations)

  • Updates: Real-time (1-second refresh rate)

  • Resource Usage: Minimal CPU/memory impact

Who Is This For?

Perfect For:

  • Active Day Traders: Need real-time monitoring of multiple metrics

  • Risk-Conscious Traders: Want to monitor drawdown and margin continuously

  • Performance-Oriented Traders: Track win rates, profit factors, and historical performance

  • Multi-Asset Traders: Trade forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies with accurate calculations

  • Beginner Traders: Learn to monitor key metrics and develop good trading habits

Installation & Setup

  1. Easy Installation: Simply attach the indicator to any chart

  2. Automatic Configuration: No inputs required - works immediately

  3. Customizable Position: Appears at bottom of chart (adjustable in code)

  4. Zero Maintenance: Runs automatically with your trading platform

Special Features

🔧 Automatic Account Detection

  • Identifies cent, micro, and standard accounts

  • Adjusts calculations and display formatting automatically

  • Correct currency and pip value calculations for all account types

🔧 Smart History Tracking

  • Tracks both open and closed trades for accurate profit calculations

  • Maintains separate records for daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly performance

  • Updates automatically without manual intervention

🔧 Professional Visual Design

  • Black background minimizes distraction from price action

  • Color-coding: Green (positive), Red (negative), Yellow (warning), Cyan (information)

  • Clean typography with proper spacing and alignment

Why Choose JVH Trading Information Panel?

In today's fast-paced markets, having instant access to critical trading information can mean the difference between profit and loss. The JVH Trading Information Panel provides:

  • Comprehensive Coverage: Every metric you need in one place

  • Professional Reliability: Robust code with error handling

  • Visual Clarity: Information presented for quick comprehension

  • Real-Time Accuracy: Up-to-the-second calculations

  • Proven Performance: Version 3.3 represents years of refinement and trader feedback

Support & Updates

This indicator comes with:

  • Clear Documentation: Well-commented code for customization

  • Regular Updates: Compatibility with latest MT5 versions

  • Bug Fix Support: Quick response to any issues reported

Final Words

Transform your MetaTrader 5 platform into a professional trading station with the JVH Trading Information Panel. Stop guessing about your account status and start trading with confidence, backed by real-time data and professional analytics. Whether you're a beginner learning the ropes or a seasoned professional needing quick access to metrics, this indicator provides the comprehensive monitoring solution you need for successful trading.

Note: This indicator is for informational purposes only. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade responsibly and within your risk tolerance.

*Experience professional trading monitoring today - Download JVH Trading Information Panel v3.3!*


Рекомендуем также
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini
Prime Horizon
Индикаторы
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini (БЕСПЛАТНО) – Индикатор силы валют для MetaTrader 5 Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini — это бесплатный индикатор для MetaTrader 5 , который в реальном времени показывает относительную силу 8 основных валют (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) в виде понятной панели (dashboard). Цель: за секунды находить сильные и слабые валюты, чтобы проще формировать список наблюдения и выбирать пары по логике сильная против слабой . Основные возможности (версия M
FREE
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Панель MT5 для нескольких таймфреймов Matrix Arrow Indicator - это бесплатное дополнение и отличный актив для вашего Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 . Он показывает текущий сигнал индикатора Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 для 5 настраиваемых пользователем таймфреймов и всего для 16 изменяемых символов / инструментов. Пользователь имеет возможность включить / отключить любой из 10 стандартных индикаторов, из которых состоит Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 . Все 10 стандартных атрибутов индикаторов также настр
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.67 (24)
Индикаторы
Данный информационный индикатор будет полезен тем, кто всегда хочет быть в курсе текущей ситуации на счете. -  Больше полезных индикаторов Индикатор отображает такие данные, как прибыль в пунктах, процентах и валюте, а также спред по текущей паре и время до закрытия бара на текущем таймфрейме. Существует несколько вариантов расположения информационной строки на графике: Справа от цены (бегает за ценой); Как комментарий (в левом верхнем углу графика); В выбранном углу экрана. Так же имеется возм
FREE
Session Guardian
Fatih Klavun
Утилиты
Free MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays "CALL IT A DAY" when London & New York sessions close. Customizable alerts, session tracking, and a guilt-free reminder to log off. Perfect for workaholic traders! Tired of staring at charts when the market’s already clocked out? Session Guardian   is your sassy trading assistant that slaps a giant   "CALL IT A DAY"   on your screen when both London   and   New York sessions are closed—because even traders deserve happy hour. Key Features:   Big, Bo
FREE
Pip Meter for MT5
Lai Soon Ching
Индикаторы
Free forever simple pip meter for MT5 with customizable font color. Display profit or loss in both points count and currency value. Supports 4 currency symbols ($,€,£ ,¥). For unsupported currencies, it shows a 3-character currency short form. Enhance your trading interface with clarity and precision. Easy to use and tailored for diverse Forex traders. Perfect for MT5!
FREE
Spread Statistics
Artem Khakalo
Утилиты
Spread Statistics (v1.9):   Глубокий анализ спреда для MT5. Этот индикатор отображает на графике: Текущий спред:   (меняет цвет при приближении к Max). Max / Min / Avg спред:   ключевые показатели с момента запуска. Волатильность спреда (StdDev):   оценка стабильности. Наведите курсор на показатели для   подробной статистики   во всплывающих подсказках (время Min/Max, % времени около значений, диапазон StdDev). Новое в v1.9:   Возможность   выбора шрифта   для лучшей читаемости. Настройте интер
FREE
DC Indicator
Lamont Simone Reynecke
Индикаторы
The donchian channel indicator might just be the best fit for you Trading in derivative products such as futures, options, CFD's, forex and certificates contains significant risk. These products are not suitable for every investor. Investors could potentially lose all or more than the original investment. If anything, only money equal to personal risk capital should be used and can be lost without jeopardizing financial security or lifestyle. Partially or fully automated trading programs can
FREE
TradeInfos
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
Индикаторы
Track your spread and all position PnLs (Buy & Sell) in real-time – stay in control of your trades at a glance! Features: Real-time spread display (in pips) Total Buy position PnL Total Sell position PnL Clean, non-intrusive display layout Works with all symbols and timeframes Perfect for: Scalpers needing quick spread awareness Day traders monitoring long/short performance Risk managers optimizing exposure No need to switch tabs or rely on external tools — everything you need is visible at
FREE
SpreadMeter OGT Free
Dmitriy Gurenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает текущий спред инструмента, минимальное, среднее и максимальное его значения за текущий бар в виде цифровых, аналоговых и графических показателей. Имеет два режима работы: фиксирование транслируемого системой значения спреда, или вычисление спреда как разницы между ценами "Bid" и "Ask"  на каждом поступившем тике. Параметры Индикатор имеет единственный входной параметр: Type of calculation - тип вычисления спреда. Может принимать следующие значения:  System spread - значения
FREE
TradeInfo MT5
Manuraj Dhanda
4.25 (12)
Утилиты
TradeInfo is a utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information. MagicNumber filter. Comment filter. Indicator parameters: ShowPro
FREE
Strifor Smart Lot Calculator eng version
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Strifor Lot Calculator — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам рассчитывать оптимальный размер лота исходя из заданного риска и стоп-лосса. Он позволяет торговать более осознанно, управлять рисками и экономить время на ручных расчетах. Преимущества Точный контроль риска — автоматический расчет размера лота в зависимости от выбранного процента риска. Два режима работы — ручной ввод параметров или расчет по линиям на графике. Поддержка популярных инструментов — валютные пары,
FREE
EmaRsi robot
Deepak Saini
Эксперты
https://youtu.be/KHhg88fXWTk?si=ZoVtpc-wpfTVImSL 5-Minute Trading Strategy | Quick & Effective for Beginners Welcome to our trading channel- the deepak trading In this video, we'll be exploring a simple 5-minute trading strategy that can help you capture quick market movements and make profitable trades. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this strategy is designed to give you clear entry and exit points using technical indicators like EMA, RSI, and Stochastic Oscillator.
FREE
My Risk Management MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
My Risk Management The Risk Management Dashboard is a visual tool designed to help traders monitor risk exposure in real time. With a clear and compact layout, it provides an instant overview of trading activity, enabling more disciplined and informed decision-making. Key Features Active Symbol Summary Displays all traded symbols with the number of trades, total buy/sell lots, and current profit/loss. Per-Symbol Risk Analysis Calculates and shows the risk percentage of each symbol relative to
FREE
KTrade Data Statistics 5 CN
Kaijun Wang
Индикаторы
Indicators are professional data statistics, position orders, historical order analysis->>>>>> <This version is in Chinese -> English version please move> Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEM
FREE
Easy ICT Bullet SP500
Florent Moreau
1 (1)
Эксперты
Easy ICT SP500 is an Expert Advisor meticulously crafted to execute trading strategies based on the simplified ICT Bullet Strategy, incorporating Fair Value Gap analysis for precise position entries. Tailored specifically for the SP500, this EA aims to provide traders with a reliable and optimized tool for navigating the dynamic landscape of the stock market. Distinguished Strategy: this EA distinguishes itself by employing a sophisticated yet simplified version of the ICT Bullet Strategy, stra
FREE
Basic Renko MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.63 (8)
Индикаторы
Базовый индикатор Renko - это мощный инструмент для трейдеров, которым нужна ясная и четкая перспектива рынка. Наш индикатор не только упрощает визуализацию тренда, но и предлагает точные предупреждения о разворотах, обеспечивая стратегическое преимущество в вашей торговле /   Бесплатная версия MT4 Особенности Полностью настраиваемый:   Настройте индикатор в соответствии с вашими предпочтениями с помощью расширенных возможностей настройки. Вы можете полностью контролировать отображение информ
FREE
Exact Time
Boris Sedov
Утилиты
Exact Time — время на секундном графике. Утилита показывает время открытия выбранной свечи. Это нужно при работе с секундными графиками. Например, можно использовать на секундном графике построенном при помощи утилиты Seconds Chart . Входные параметры Base corner — угол графика, к которому привязан объект. X distance — дистанция от угла графика по горизонтали. Y distance — дистанция от угла графика по вертикали. Text font — название шрифта. Font size — размер шрифта. Color — цвет текста.
FREE
Currency Strength Meter Indicator
David Muriithi
Индикаторы
Have you ever wondered which currency is the strongest at any particular time? Or which currency pair is trending the most. Well, the currency strength meter helps with just that.  It compares  USD ,  EUR ,  AUD ,  CHF ,  GBP ,  CAD  and  NZD  depending on the timeline you have chosen in settings, and ranks them on the number of pips each has moved compared to the rest. N/B: All currency charts of the above pairs must have loaded. You can do this by highlighting all major and minor currencies in
FREE
DG DayInfo
David Gadelha
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Назначение DG DayInfo - это бесплатный индикатор, который показывает следующую информацию: Максимальные цены за день; Минимальные цены за день; Процентные изменения за день; Направление дневной свечи (Up, Down или Flat); Таймер свечей; Таким образом, DG DayInfo помогает увидеть минимум и максимум за день, процентное изменение дня, а также время до закрытия свечи. Основные особенности Разработан простым в использовании, имеет небольшое количество параметров Работает на ВСЕХ парах Работает на все
FREE
SimpleTradingPanel
Igor Widiger
4.5 (2)
Утилиты
Simple Trading Panel is a manual tool for safe trading. Monitored by the mentor and indicators. This panel has many useful settings to take your trading to the next level. Simple Trading Panel offers features: Adjustable stop loss, take profit, volume, trailing stop with profit in percent, risk ratio, news filter and much more. Test results Simple Trading Panel does not work in the strategy tester! Recommend Account type: Hedging, Zero, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN Brocker with low spread
FREE
Abiroid Elder Ray Index MT5
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
This is MT5 version only. For MT4 visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156000/ Detailed blog post with screenshots: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765529 Features Overview Bull and Bear Power Visualization: Histograms or Lines or Bands Combined Bull/Bear Power (BBP) Mode: To see the net power balance Customize Colors: for instant pattern recognition Smoothing (Optional): reduces noise for cleaner signals Additional Filter Options: Price Divergence visualization to spot potential
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Эксперты
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Manual Assistant MT5
Igor Kotlyarov
4.67 (3)
Утилиты
Manual Assistant MT5  -  это профессиональный инструмент для ручной торговли, который сделает ваш трейдинг быстрым и комфортным. Оснащена всеми необходимыми функционалами, которые позволят открывать, сопровождать и закрывать ордера и позиции одним кликом. Имеет простой и понятный интерфейс и подойдет как профессионалу, так и новичку. Панель позволяет выставлять ордера на покупку и продажу одним нажатием на кнопку. Основные возможности панели  Работает с любыми торговыми инструментами. Панель п
FREE
Basic Theme Builder MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Basic Theme Builder: Упростите Настройку Ваших Графиков Измените ваш торговый опыт с помощью индикатора Basic Theme Builder , универсального инструмента, предназначенного для упрощения настройки внешнего вида графиков в MetaTrader 5. Этот интуитивно понятный индикатор предлагает удобную панель, которая позволяет легко переключаться между различными темами и цветовыми схемами, улучшая как визуальную привлекательность, так и функциональность вашей торговой среды. Free MT4 version Индикатор Basic
FREE
Trade Panel R3
Eduardo Terra
5 (1)
Утилиты
Simple and easy-to-use trading panel. Replaces the standard Meta Trader 5 panel. This new panel allows you to add stop loss and take profit (in points). It also allows you to click and drag it to any place on the screen, making it easier to view and operate. Redesigned to focus on risk control, with a limit on the margin that can be used and a limit on possible loss per stop loss. With the facility to place only the stop loss and the EA automatically calculates the allowed lot size, in order to
FREE
MultiTF Moving Average Panel
Mohamed Amine Talbi
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The   "MultiTF Moving Average Panel"   indicator is more of a helping tool than an indicator, it serves to help know the trend direction for the current currency pair of all timeframes in one place. It is best used with other indicators and signals, to help filter the signals according the trend based on multiple timeframes. Indicator inputs : - Moving Average period   : Default is set to 34. - Moving Average method   : The method of calculation of the Moving Average. Default is set to Exponent
FREE
Bundle Risk Manager Pro
Kai Lim
Утилиты
Bundle Risk Manager Pro EA "Risk Manager Pro EA is an all-in-one trading utility that combines advanced risk management tools, ensuring full control over your trading account while protecting your capital and complying with trading regulations. By bundling Limit Positions , Concurrent Risk Capital , and the newly added Limit Profit , this EA is the ultimate solution for disciplined trading and achieving evaluation goals. Key Features: 1. Limit Positions : Enforces a maximum number of open posi
FREE
MT5 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Утилиты
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
SharingIsCaring Trade Copier
Wait4Signal
4.44 (9)
Утилиты
Sharing-Is-Caring Trade Copier Features Local & Remote copy One tool can act as provider or receiver of trades Co-exist with other positions opened manually or from other expert advisors Can be stopped and restarted at any time without any issues such as deals getting closed mysteriously Copy same lot or adjust according to your balance and leverage Partial close/open Manage max funds to use One provider can copy to unlimited number of receivers One receiver can copy from unlimited number of p
FREE
Arbitrage365
Themichl LLC
3 (1)
Эксперты
The Arbitrage365 EA is a basic script for MetaTrader that implements a triangular arbitrage strategy. It identifies and exploits price discrepancies between EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURGBP to profit from temporary market mispricing. This EA capitalizes on the law of one price by simultaneously buying and selling currency pairs. Its advantages include speed, accuracy, scalability, consistency, cost-effectiveness, contribution to market liquidity, and portfolio diversification. However, it's a basic E
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (145)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Цена увеличится после 20 продаж. Оставшиеся копии по $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegr
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Scanner – многоактивный интеллектуальный сканер стоп-лоссов Общее описание Smart Stop Scanner предоставляет профессиональный контроль стоп-лоссов на любом рынке. Он анализирует рыночную структуру, определяет значимые пробои и формирует ключевые защитные уровни по Forex, Золоту, Индексам, Металлам, Криптовалютам и другим инструментам. Все данные отображаются в одном чистом, информативном и DPI-адаптивном панели для максимальной ясности и скорости принятия решений. Как определяется с
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Копи-Кот MT5) — это локальный торговый копировщик и полная система управления рисками и исполнения, разработанная для современных торговых задач. От испытаний проп-фирм до управления личным портфелем, он адаптируется к любой ситуации с сочетанием надежного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Мастер (отправитель), так и в режиме Слейв (получатель), с синхронизацией в реальном времени рыночны
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Manager – автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами с профессиональной точностью Обзор Smart Stop Manager — это исполнительный модуль линейки Smart Stop, созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется структурированное, надежное и полностью автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами по нескольким открытым позициям одновременно. Панель непрерывно отслеживает активные сделки, рассчитывает оптимальный уровень стоп-лосса на основе рыночной структуры Smart Stop и автоматически обновляет сто
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Утилиты
Trade copier for MT5 - копировщик позиций/СДЕЛОК/ордеров для МetaТrader 5  из МТ4/МТ5) Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 5 между терминалами МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5  для версии COPYLOT MT5 ( или МТ4 - МТ4 МТ5 - МТ4 для версии COPYLOT MT4). Версия МT4 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все продукты от Expforex Вы также можете копировать сделки в терминал МТ4 (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):    COPYLOT CLIENT for M
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для торговли в один клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  графика  или  клавиатуры  . Используя нашу торговую панель, вы можете торговать в один клик с графика и совершать торговые операции в 30 раз быстрее, чем стандартное управление MetaTrader. Автоматические расчеты параметров и функций, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести торговую деятельность намного быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация о торговых сделках на графике
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Утилиты
HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для позиций - Перевод в безубыток и трейлинг стоп-лосса - Интуитивно понятный,  адаптивный, настраиваемый интерфейс - Визуализация сессий и сильных алгоритмических уровней - Любые активы и тип
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
HYT (Help Your Trading) — это инструмент, который поможет вам усреднить ваши убыточные позиции, используя две основные техники: Стандартное усреднение. Хеджирование с последующим открытием позиций в направлении тренда. Этот инструмент позволяет разрулить несколько позиций, открытых в разных направлениях как на покупку, так и на продажу. HYT позволяет автоматически рассчитать размер следующей позиции, цену ордера, направление для усреднения и закрытия позиции с заданным уровнем тейк-профита. Этот
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Утилиты
Grid Manual — это торговая панель для работы с сеточными стратегиями. Утилита универсальная, имеет гибкие настройки и понятный интерфейс. Работает с сеткой ордеров не только в сторону усреднения убытков, но и в сторону наращивания прибыли. Трейдеру не нужно создавать и сопровождать сетку ордеров, это сделает утилита. Достаточно открыть ордер и Grid manual автоматически создаст ему сетку ордеров и будет сопровождать его до самого закрытия. Полная инструкция и демо-версия здесь . Основные особенно
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Утилиты
Легко защитите свой торговый капитал Защита вашего торгового капитала так же важна, как и его увеличение. KT Equity Protector — это ваш персональный менеджер по рискам, который постоянно следит за капиталом на счете и автоматически вмешивается, чтобы предотвратить убытки или зафиксировать прибыль, закрывая все активные и отложенные ордера при достижении заданных уровней прибыли или убытка. Никаких эмоциональных решений, никакой догадки — только надежная защита капитала, которая работает круглосу
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демо-версию на демо-счете. Демо-версия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Основной функционал и преимущества: Русифицированный интерфейс, поддержку на русском языке. Поддерживает копирование МТ5 > МТ5, МТ
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Утилиты
Представляем   OrderManager : Революционный инструмент для MT5 Управляйте своими сделками как профессионал с новейшим инструментом Order Manager для MetaTrader 5. Разработанный с учетом простоты и удобства использования, Order Manager позволяет вам легко определять и визуализировать риски, связанные с каждой сделкой, что позволяет принимать обоснованные решения и оптимизировать вашу торговую стратегию. Для получения дополнительной информации о OrderManager, пожалуйста, обратитесь к руководству.
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Утилиты
DashPlus – это продвинутое средство для управления торговлей, разработанное для повышения эффективности и результативности торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Оно предлагает широкий набор функций, включая расчет рисков, управление ордерами, продвинутые системы сеток, инструменты на основе графиков и аналитику производительности. Основные функции Восстановительная Сетка Внедряет систему усреднения и гибкую сетку для управления сделками в неблагоприятных рыночных условиях. Позволяет стратегически
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Утилиты
Индикатор Chart Sync — предназначен для синхронизации графических объектов в окнах терминала. Может использоваться как дополнение к TradePanel . Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать Демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Для работы установите индикатор на график, с которого нужно копировать объекты. Графические объекты, созданные на этом графике, будут автоматически скопированы индикатором на все графики с таким же символом. Индикатор также будет копировать любые изменения в графических
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Утилиты
Советник Риск Менеджер для МТ5, очень важная и по моему мнению необходимая программа для каждого трейдера. С помощью данного советника вы сможете контролировать  риск на вашем торговом счету. Контроль риска и прибыли может осуществляться как в  денежном $ эквиваленте так и в % процентном. Для работы советника просто прикрепите его на график валютной пары и выставите значения допустимого риска в валюте депозита или в % от текущего баланса.   [ Инструкция с описанием настроек ] Функции советника
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT5 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 5, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация ч
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
Утилиты
UTM Manager — это интуитивно понятный и простой в использовании инструмент, предлагающий быстрое и эффективное исполнение сделок. Одной из выдающихся функций является режим «Игнорировать спред», который позволяет вам торговать по цене свечей, полностью игнорируя спреды (например, позволяет торговать парами с более высокими спредами на LTF, избегая выхода из сделок из-за спреда). Еще одним ключевым аспектом UTM Manager является его уникальный локальный копировщик сделок, позволяющий гибко запуска
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Другие продукты этого автора
Jvh Trading Information
Jeremy Nicolaj Van Hoorn
Утилиты
Jvh Trading Information Panel v3.3 - Professional Trading Dashboard for MT4/MT5   COMPLETE TRADING INFORMATION AT A GLANCE Transform your trading experience with this advanced, professional-grade information panel that gives you   every critical metric you need   in one clean, organized display. No more switching between windows or missing important data! WHY THIS IS A MUST-HAVE FOR SERIOUS TRADERS Time-Saving:   Get all essential trading information instantly without manual calculations
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв