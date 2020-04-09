Jvh Trading Information MT5
- 유틸리티
- Jeremy Nicolaj Van Hoorn
- 버전: 3.39
- 업데이트됨: 6 1월 2026
JVH Trading Information Panel – Professional Account Dashboard (MT5)
The JVH Trading Information Panel is a clean, accurate, and professional account monitoring dashboard for MetaTrader 5.
It gives traders full control and insight into account performance, risk, drawdown, and trading statistics — all in real time, directly on the chart.
Designed for manual traders, funded traders, scalpers, and algorithmic traders, this panel focuses on clarity, correctness, and stability.
🔍 What This Indicator Does
This indicator displays a fully opaque information panel on your chart showing:
-
Real-time account metrics
-
Accurate closed profit & loss statistics
-
Live and historical drawdown tracking
-
Trade and history analytics
-
Market and timing information
All calculations are non-repainting, stable, and broker-independent.
📊 Key Features
✅ Accurate Profit & Loss Tracking
-
Today / Week / Month / Year P/L
-
Based on closed trades only
-
No floating-profit distortion
-
Works correctly even on long-running profitable accounts
📉 Advanced Drawdown Monitoring
-
Live Drawdown (Equity-based)
-
Daily Live Drawdown
-
Weekly Live Drawdown
-
All-time max equity tracking
-
Ideal for funded account rules and risk control
📈 Account Overview
-
Balance, Equity, Floating P/L
-
Free Margin, Used Margin
-
Margin Level (color-coded)
-
Account Leverage
-
Used Leverage estimation
📦 Trade Statistics
-
Open Buy & Sell trades
-
Open P/L (including commission & swap)
-
Total closed trades
-
Win rate
-
Profit Factor
-
Average Win / Loss
-
Largest Win / Loss
-
Total Commission & Swap
⏱ Market & Timing Info
-
Spread (color-coded)
-
Server time
-
Next candle countdown timer
🖥️ Professional UI
-
Fully opaque panel (chart not visible behind)
-
Clean column-based layout
-
Monospace font for perfect alignment
-
Panel always stays above the chart
-
Automatically hides chart grid
-
Chart settings are restored when indicator is removed
⚙️ Performance & Reliability
-
Optimized for MetaTrader 5
-
Uses MT5 deal history (correct method)
-
Updates on:
-
Timer
-
Trade activity
-
Chart resize
-
-
No unnecessary CPU load
-
Safe for live, demo, funded, cent, and micro accounts
💼 Who Is This For?
-
Funded traders (FTMO-style rules)
-
Prop firm traders
-
Manual traders
-
EA users who want a clean performance overview
-
Traders who demand correct statistics, not guesswork
🧩 Inputs / Parameters
-
Panel Position
-
Corner selection
-
X / Y offset
-
-
Panel Layout
-
Panel width & height
-
Padding & column spacing
-
Font name & font size
-
-
Update Settings
-
Update interval (seconds)
-
-
Account Scaling
-
Money divider (normal / cent / micro)
-
Decimal precision
-
-
Spread Thresholds
-
Low / Medium spread levels for color alerts
-
All inputs are optional and beginner-friendly.
🛡️ Important Notes
-
This indicator does not trade
-
No repainting
-
No broker lock
-
No external DLLs
-
No internet access required
⭐ Why Choose JVH Trading Information Panel?
✔ Clean and professional
✔ Accurate calculations
✔ MT5-native implementation
✔ Sales-proof and production-ready
✔ Built by a trader, for traders