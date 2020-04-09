Jvh Trading Information MT5


JVH Trading Information Panel – Professional Account Dashboard (MT5)

The JVH Trading Information Panel is a clean, accurate, and professional account monitoring dashboard for MetaTrader 5.
It gives traders full control and insight into account performance, risk, drawdown, and trading statistics — all in real time, directly on the chart.

Designed for manual traders, funded traders, scalpers, and algorithmic traders, this panel focuses on clarity, correctness, and stability.

🔍 What This Indicator Does

This indicator displays a fully opaque information panel on your chart showing:

  • Real-time account metrics

  • Accurate closed profit & loss statistics

  • Live and historical drawdown tracking

  • Trade and history analytics

  • Market and timing information

All calculations are non-repainting, stable, and broker-independent.

📊 Key Features

Accurate Profit & Loss Tracking

  • Today / Week / Month / Year P/L

  • Based on closed trades only

  • No floating-profit distortion

  • Works correctly even on long-running profitable accounts

📉 Advanced Drawdown Monitoring

  • Live Drawdown (Equity-based)

  • Daily Live Drawdown

  • Weekly Live Drawdown

  • All-time max equity tracking

  • Ideal for funded account rules and risk control

📈 Account Overview

  • Balance, Equity, Floating P/L

  • Free Margin, Used Margin

  • Margin Level (color-coded)

  • Account Leverage

  • Used Leverage estimation

📦 Trade Statistics

  • Open Buy & Sell trades

  • Open P/L (including commission & swap)

  • Total closed trades

  • Win rate

  • Profit Factor

  • Average Win / Loss

  • Largest Win / Loss

  • Total Commission & Swap

Market & Timing Info

  • Spread (color-coded)

  • Server time

  • Next candle countdown timer

🖥️ Professional UI

  • Fully opaque panel (chart not visible behind)

  • Clean column-based layout

  • Monospace font for perfect alignment

  • Panel always stays above the chart

  • Automatically hides chart grid

  • Chart settings are restored when indicator is removed

⚙️ Performance & Reliability

  • Optimized for MetaTrader 5

  • Uses MT5 deal history (correct method)

  • Updates on:

    • Timer

    • Trade activity

    • Chart resize

  • No unnecessary CPU load

  • Safe for live, demo, funded, cent, and micro accounts

💼 Who Is This For?

  • Funded traders (FTMO-style rules)

  • Prop firm traders

  • Manual traders

  • EA users who want a clean performance overview

  • Traders who demand correct statistics, not guesswork

🧩 Inputs / Parameters

  • Panel Position

    • Corner selection

    • X / Y offset

  • Panel Layout

    • Panel width & height

    • Padding & column spacing

    • Font name & font size

  • Update Settings

    • Update interval (seconds)

  • Account Scaling

    • Money divider (normal / cent / micro)

    • Decimal precision

  • Spread Thresholds

    • Low / Medium spread levels for color alerts

All inputs are optional and beginner-friendly.

🛡️ Important Notes

  • This indicator does not trade

  • No repainting

  • No broker lock

  • No external DLLs

  • No internet access required

Why Choose JVH Trading Information Panel?

✔ Clean and professional
✔ Accurate calculations
✔ MT5-native implementation
✔ Sales-proof and production-ready
✔ Built by a trader, for traders


