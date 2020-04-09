Jvh Trading Information MT5

JVH Trading Information Panel – Professional Account Dashboard (MT5)

The JVH Trading Information Panel is a clean, accurate, and professional account monitoring dashboard for MetaTrader 5.

It gives traders full control and insight into account performance, risk, drawdown, and trading statistics — all in real time, directly on the chart.

Designed for manual traders, funded traders, scalpers, and algorithmic traders, this panel focuses on clarity, correctness, and stability.

🔍 What This Indicator Does

This indicator displays a fully opaque information panel on your chart showing:

Real-time account metrics

Accurate closed profit & loss statistics

Live and historical drawdown tracking

Trade and history analytics

Market and timing information

All calculations are non-repainting, stable, and broker-independent.

📊 Key Features

✅ Accurate Profit & Loss Tracking

Today / Week / Month / Year P/L

Based on closed trades only

No floating-profit distortion

Works correctly even on long-running profitable accounts

📉 Advanced Drawdown Monitoring

Live Drawdown (Equity-based)

Daily Live Drawdown

Weekly Live Drawdown

All-time max equity tracking

Ideal for funded account rules and risk control

📈 Account Overview

Balance, Equity, Floating P/L

Free Margin, Used Margin

Margin Level (color-coded)

Account Leverage

Used Leverage estimation

📦 Trade Statistics

Open Buy & Sell trades

Open P/L (including commission & swap)

Total closed trades

Win rate

Profit Factor

Average Win / Loss

Largest Win / Loss

Total Commission & Swap

⏱ Market & Timing Info

Spread (color-coded)

Server time

Next candle countdown timer

🖥️ Professional UI

Fully opaque panel (chart not visible behind)

Clean column-based layout

Monospace font for perfect alignment

Panel always stays above the chart

Automatically hides chart grid

Chart settings are restored when indicator is removed

⚙️ Performance & Reliability

Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Uses MT5 deal history (correct method)

Updates on: Timer Trade activity Chart resize

No unnecessary CPU load

Safe for live, demo, funded, cent, and micro accounts

💼 Who Is This For?

Funded traders (FTMO-style rules)

Prop firm traders

Manual traders

EA users who want a clean performance overview

Traders who demand correct statistics, not guesswork

🧩 Inputs / Parameters

Panel Position Corner selection X / Y offset

Panel Layout Panel width & height Padding & column spacing Font name & font size

Update Settings Update interval (seconds)

Account Scaling Money divider (normal / cent / micro) Decimal precision

Spread Thresholds Low / Medium spread levels for color alerts



All inputs are optional and beginner-friendly.

🛡️ Important Notes

This indicator does not trade

No repainting

No broker lock

No external DLLs

No internet access required

⭐ Why Choose JVH Trading Information Panel?

✔ Clean and professional

✔ Accurate calculations

✔ MT5-native implementation

✔ Sales-proof and production-ready

✔ Built by a trader, for traders