Jvh Trading Information MT5

JVH Trading Information Panel v3.3 - Professional Real-Time Trading Dashboard

Overview

The JVH Trading Information Panel is a comprehensive, professional-grade trading dashboard designed for MetaTrader 5 that provides real-time monitoring of all critical trading metrics in one clean, organized display. This powerful indicator gives traders instant visibility into their account performance, risk management, and trading statistics without cluttering their charts or requiring multiple windows.

Key Features

1. Real-Time Account Monitoring

  • Live Balance & Equity Tracking: Monitor your account balance, equity, and free margin with color-coded visual alerts

  • Margin Management: Track used margin, margin level, and leverage usage with warning colors for risk levels

  • Professional Risk Metrics: Real-time drawdown monitoring with daily, weekly, and all-time maximum drawdown tracking

2. Advanced Position Tracking

  • Live Trade Count: Instantly see open buy/sell positions and total trades

  • Leverage Monitoring: Display both account leverage and currently used leverage

  • Spread Analysis: Real-time spread monitoring with color alerts (green for low, red for high)

3. Profit & Loss Analysis

  • Multi-Timeframe Profit Tracking: Daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly P/L calculations

  • Percentage Returns: View profits as both absolute values and percentage returns

  • Closed Trade Tracking: Accurate profit calculation including closed trades for each period

4. Trading Statistics & History

  • Win Rate Analysis: Track your historical win rate with color-coded performance indicators

  • Profit Factor: Monitor your trading system's profitability with visual alerts

  • Trade History: Total historical trades, average win/loss, and largest win/loss tracking

5. Professional Tools

  • Candle Timer: Countdown to next candle close for precise entry/exit timing

  • Account Type Detection: Automatic detection of cent, micro, and standard accounts

  • Symbol-Specific Calculations: Accurate pip calculations for all instrument types (forex, indices, crypto, metals)

Benefits for Traders

✅ Enhanced Risk Management

  • Instant visibility into margin levels and drawdown prevents account-threatening situations

  • Color-coded warnings alert you before risk levels become dangerous

  • Real-time leverage monitoring helps maintain proper position sizing

✅ Improved Trading Discipline

  • Continuous profit/loss tracking helps maintain emotional control

  • Historical statistics provide objective feedback on trading performance

  • Clear visualization of trading metrics supports data-driven decisions

✅ Time-Saving Efficiency

  • All essential information in one location eliminates window switching

  • Automatic calculations save manual computation time

  • Clean, organized layout provides instant access to critical data

✅ Professional Appearance

  • Sleek black background with color-coded text for optimal readability

  • Organized 5-column layout for logical information grouping

  • Professional typography and spacing for easy scanning

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Type: Chart Indicator (non-repainting)

  • Timeframe: All timeframes

  • Symbols: All symbols (automatically adjusts calculations)

  • Updates: Real-time (1-second refresh rate)

  • Resource Usage: Minimal CPU/memory impact

Who Is This For?

Perfect For:

  • Active Day Traders: Need real-time monitoring of multiple metrics

  • Risk-Conscious Traders: Want to monitor drawdown and margin continuously

  • Performance-Oriented Traders: Track win rates, profit factors, and historical performance

  • Multi-Asset Traders: Trade forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies with accurate calculations

  • Beginner Traders: Learn to monitor key metrics and develop good trading habits

Installation & Setup

  1. Easy Installation: Simply attach the indicator to any chart

  2. Automatic Configuration: No inputs required - works immediately

  3. Customizable Position: Appears at bottom of chart (adjustable in code)

  4. Zero Maintenance: Runs automatically with your trading platform

Special Features

🔧 Automatic Account Detection

  • Identifies cent, micro, and standard accounts

  • Adjusts calculations and display formatting automatically

  • Correct currency and pip value calculations for all account types

🔧 Smart History Tracking

  • Tracks both open and closed trades for accurate profit calculations

  • Maintains separate records for daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly performance

  • Updates automatically without manual intervention

🔧 Professional Visual Design

  • Black background minimizes distraction from price action

  • Color-coding: Green (positive), Red (negative), Yellow (warning), Cyan (information)

  • Clean typography with proper spacing and alignment

Why Choose JVH Trading Information Panel?

In today's fast-paced markets, having instant access to critical trading information can mean the difference between profit and loss. The JVH Trading Information Panel provides:

  • Comprehensive Coverage: Every metric you need in one place

  • Professional Reliability: Robust code with error handling

  • Visual Clarity: Information presented for quick comprehension

  • Real-Time Accuracy: Up-to-the-second calculations

  • Proven Performance: Version 3.3 represents years of refinement and trader feedback

Support & Updates

This indicator comes with:

  • Clear Documentation: Well-commented code for customization

  • Regular Updates: Compatibility with latest MT5 versions

  • Bug Fix Support: Quick response to any issues reported

Final Words

Transform your MetaTrader 5 platform into a professional trading station with the JVH Trading Information Panel. Stop guessing about your account status and start trading with confidence, backed by real-time data and professional analytics. Whether you're a beginner learning the ropes or a seasoned professional needing quick access to metrics, this indicator provides the comprehensive monitoring solution you need for successful trading.

Note: This indicator is for informational purposes only. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade responsibly and within your risk tolerance.

*Experience professional trading monitoring today - Download JVH Trading Information Panel v3.3!*


