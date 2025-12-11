RoachMasterMind

This Utility seeks to establish points of interest in a given trading week, by visually plotting the areas on a given chart.

Some of the features include:

  • Opening range of the week(Monday)
  • Initial balance of the week(Monday + Tuesday)
  • Daily abiter definitions(opening range for each day[Monday through Friday] - first 8 hours)
  • Fibonacci retracement(representing the weeks area of interest, by calculating the retracement levels for the given week)
  • Page lines(which define the weekly page, an area in which price is most likely to trade within for the rest of the week, starting after the Tuesday abiter has formed)
  • Ruler(a round numbers ruler allowing the trader to target algorithmic price levels)

Thes visuals enable the trader to formulate a robust trading plan based on areas of interest for the week. The idea is to start looking for opportunities once the weekly page has been established,

this happens once the EA has formed the Tuesday abiter. allowing the trader to trade anytime from 10H00 SAST provided price reaches the desired point of interest on the page lines.

This advisor is recommended to be used along with concepts of range expansions, where the algorithm seeks to expand the weekly range.


Enjoy!!!

