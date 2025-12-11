RoachMasterMind

This Utility seeks to establish points of interest in a given trading week, by visually plotting the areas on a given chart.

Some of the features include:

  • Opening range of the week(Monday)
  • Initial balance of the week(Monday + Tuesday)
  • Daily abiter definitions(opening range for each day[Monday through Friday] - first 8 hours)
  • Fibonacci retracement(representing the weeks area of interest, by calculating the retracement levels for the given week)
  • Page lines(which define the weekly page, an area in which price is most likely to trade within for the rest of the week, starting after the Tuesday abiter has formed)
  • Ruler(a round numbers ruler allowing the trader to target algorithmic price levels)

Thes visuals enable the trader to formulate a robust trading plan based on areas of interest for the week. The idea is to start looking for opportunities once the weekly page has been established,

this happens once the EA has formed the Tuesday abiter. allowing the trader to trade anytime from 10H00 SAST provided price reaches the desired point of interest on the page lines.

This advisor is recommended to be used along with concepts of range expansions, where the algorithm seeks to expand the weekly range.


Enjoy!!!

Altri dall’autore
DecisionTree
Matimu Romeo Ngoveni
Utilità
This product has been developed to complement various proven range expansion strategies, with features like the Fibonacci retracement and session/range definition along round numbers indicator. All coming together to provide a clear visual of areas which can potential present the trader with a position or even a quick scalping of price action. Download the demo and check it out for yourself!!!
FREE
Perspect
Matimu Romeo Ngoveni
Utilità
Perspect EA This version of the EA focusses on indicating points of interest on the chart, features include : Sessions (Asia/Gap/London/Gap/NewYork/Gap) Previous Daily/Weekly/Monthly highs and  lows  Previous Daily/Weekly/Monthly open and close price Round numbers (Ruler) Opening range Initial balance Multi time frame (Yearly view, monthly opening range) Customizable chart templates for low light users   The indicator will assist in advanced technical analysis, providing the user with desired
FREE
Market Viewer
Matimu Romeo Ngoveni
Utilità
Market Viewer This utility seeks to assist the trader in identifying potential areas of interest on the price chart. Different components integral to decision making have been automated, allowing the user to engage with perfectly calculated levels. Some components include the weeks initial balance, session Min and Max areas and a round number indicator altogether forming templates providing confidence to the trader. Have a look at the screenshots for a sneak peak into the components. The utility
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione