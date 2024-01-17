Perspect

Perspect EA


This version of the EA focusses on indicating points of interest on the chart, features include :

  • Sessions (Asia/Gap/London/Gap/NewYork/Gap)
  • Previous Daily/Weekly/Monthly highs and  lows 
  • Previous Daily/Weekly/Monthly open and close price
  • Round numbers (Ruler)
  • Opening range
  • Initial balance
  • Multi time frame (Yearly view, monthly opening range)
  • Customizable chart templates for low light users  
The indicator will assist in advanced technical analysis, providing the user with desired points of interest.

