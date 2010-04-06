Ast ChartTheme Dark for MT4
- Indicators
- Wataru Horino
- Version: 1.1
This indicator applies a dark theme to MetaTrader 4 charts.
Designed for readability, it uses a calm color scheme to help reduce eye strain during long chart sessions.
You can optionally apply the theme to all open charts at once. After applying, the indicator can also remove itself automatically, so nothing unnecessary remains on your chart.
Who this indicator is for
- Traders who want to quickly tidy up the look of MT4
- Traders who find bright charts uncomfortable
- Traders who want to reduce eye strain during long chart monitoring
How to use
- Open the target chart and apply "Ast ChartTheme Dark for MT4".
- If needed, adjust the parameters under [Settings] / [Colors].
- Click OK to apply the dark theme.
Parameters
Settings
- Apply to all open charts
Choose whether to apply the theme only to the current chart or to all open charts.
- Remove indicator after applying theme
Choose whether to automatically remove the indicator from the chart after applying the theme.
- Switch to candlesticks
Choose whether to switch the chart to candlestick view.
- Show OHLC
Choose whether to show OHLC values.
- Show period separators
Choose whether to show period separators.
- Show Grid
Choose whether to show grid lines.
- Show Volumes
Choose whether to show volumes.
Colors
- Background
Chart background color
- Foreground
Main text color (prices, time scale, etc.)
- Grid
Grid lines and Bid line
- Bar up
Up bar color
- Bar down
Down bar color
- Bull candle
Bullish candle color
- Bear candle
Bearish candle color
- Line graph
Line chart color
- Volume
Volume color
- Ask Line
Ask line color
- Stop levels
Stop level color
Notes
- Ast in the product name is an abbreviation of the developer brand "Astrea". It is not related to any third-party products, companies, or services that use "Ast" in their names.
- This indicator only changes chart colors and display settings. It does not provide trading signals or automated trading functions.
- Depending on your broker and MT4 build, the appearance and behavior may differ slightly.