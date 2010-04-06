This indicator switches MetaTrader 4 charts to a dark theme.

It focuses on visibility and aims for a calm color scheme that helps reduce eye strain during long chart monitoring.

You can optionally apply the theme to all open charts at once, and after applying it the indicator removes itself automatically, so no extra resident indicators or objects remain on the chart.





Who this indicator is for

Traders who want to quickly tidy up the look of MT4

Traders who find bright charts dazzling

Traders who want to reduce eye strain during long chart monitoring

How to use

Open the target chart and attach “Ast ChartTheme Dark for MT4”. If necessary, adjust the parameters under [Settings] / [Colors]. Click OK and the chart will switch to the dark theme.

Parameters

Settings

Apply to all open charts

Choose whether to apply the theme only to the current chart or to all open charts.

Choose whether to apply the theme only to the current chart or to all open charts.

Choose whether to automatically remove the indicator from the chart after applying the theme.

Choose whether to automatically remove the indicator from the chart after applying the theme.

Specify whether to switch the chart to candlestick view.

Specify whether to switch the chart to candlestick view.

Specify whether to show OHLC values.

Specify whether to show OHLC values.

Specify whether to show period separators.

Specify whether to show period separators.

Specify whether to show grid lines.

Specify whether to show grid lines.

Specify whether to show volumes.

Colors

Background : chart background color

: chart background color

: main text color (prices, time scale, etc.)

: grid lines and Bid line

: up bar color

: down bar color

: bullish candle color

: bearish candle color

: line chart color

: volume color

: Ask line color

Notes