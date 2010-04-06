Ast ChartTheme Dark for MT4

This indicator applies a dark theme to MetaTrader 4 charts.

Designed for readability, it uses a calm color scheme to help reduce eye strain during long chart sessions.

You can optionally apply the theme to all open charts at once. After applying, the indicator can also remove itself automatically, so nothing unnecessary remains on your chart.


Who this indicator is for

  • Traders who want to quickly tidy up the look of MT4
  • Traders who find bright charts uncomfortable
  • Traders who want to reduce eye strain during long chart monitoring

How to use

  1. Open the target chart and apply "Ast ChartTheme Dark for MT4".
  2. If needed, adjust the parameters under [Settings] / [Colors].
  3. Click OK to apply the dark theme.

Parameters

Settings

  • Apply to all open charts
    Choose whether to apply the theme only to the current chart or to all open charts.
  • Remove indicator after applying theme
    Choose whether to automatically remove the indicator from the chart after applying the theme.
  • Switch to candlesticks
    Choose whether to switch the chart to candlestick view.
  • Show OHLC
    Choose whether to show OHLC values.
  • Show period separators
    Choose whether to show period separators.
  • Show Grid
    Choose whether to show grid lines.
  • Show Volumes
    Choose whether to show volumes.

Colors

  • Background
    Chart background color
  • Foreground
    Main text color (prices, time scale, etc.)
  • Grid
    Grid lines and Bid line
  • Bar up
    Up bar color
  • Bar down
    Down bar color
  • Bull candle
    Bullish candle color
  • Bear candle
    Bearish candle color
  • Line graph
    Line chart color
  • Volume
    Volume color
  • Ask Line
    Ask line color
  • Stop levels
    Stop level color

Notes

  • Ast in the product name is an abbreviation of the developer brand "Astrea". It is not related to any third-party products, companies, or services that use "Ast" in their names.
  • This indicator only changes chart colors and display settings. It does not provide trading signals or automated trading functions.
  • Depending on your broker and MT4 build, the appearance and behavior may differ slightly.
