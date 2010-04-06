This indicator applies a dark theme to MetaTrader 4 charts.

Designed for readability, it uses a calm color scheme to help reduce eye strain during long chart sessions.

You can optionally apply the theme to all open charts at once. After applying, the indicator can also remove itself automatically, so nothing unnecessary remains on your chart.





Who this indicator is for

Traders who want to quickly tidy up the look of MT4

Traders who find bright charts uncomfortable

Traders who want to reduce eye strain during long chart monitoring

How to use

Open the target chart and apply "Ast ChartTheme Dark for MT4". If needed, adjust the parameters under [Settings] / [Colors]. Click OK to apply the dark theme.

Parameters

Settings

Apply to all open charts

Choose whether to apply the theme only to the current chart or to all open charts.

Remove indicator after applying theme

Choose whether to automatically remove the indicator from the chart after applying the theme.

Switch to candlesticks

Choose whether to switch the chart to candlestick view.

Show OHLC

Choose whether to show OHLC values.

Show period separators

Choose whether to show period separators.

Show Grid

Choose whether to show grid lines.

Show Volumes

Choose whether to show volumes.

Colors

Background

Chart background color

Foreground

Main text color (prices, time scale, etc.)

Grid

Grid lines and Bid line

Bar up

Up bar color

Bar down

Down bar color

Bull candle

Bullish candle color

Bear candle

Bearish candle color

Line graph

Line chart color

Volume

Volume color

Ask Line

Ask line color

Stop levels

Stop level color

Notes