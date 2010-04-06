Ast ChartTheme Dark for MT4

This indicator switches MetaTrader 4 charts to a dark theme.

It focuses on visibility and aims for a calm color scheme that helps reduce eye strain during long chart monitoring.

You can optionally apply the theme to all open charts at once, and after applying it the indicator removes itself automatically, so no extra resident indicators or objects remain on the chart.


Who this indicator is for

  • Traders who want to quickly tidy up the look of MT4
  • Traders who find bright charts dazzling
  • Traders who want to reduce eye strain during long chart monitoring

    How to use

    1. Open the target chart and attach “Ast ChartTheme Dark for MT4”.
    2. If necessary, adjust the parameters under [Settings] / [Colors].
    3. Click OK and the chart will switch to the dark theme.

      Parameters

      Settings

      • Apply to all open charts
        Choose whether to apply the theme only to the current chart or to all open charts.
      • Remove indicator after applying theme
        Choose whether to automatically remove the indicator from the chart after applying the theme.
      • Switch to candlesticks
        Specify whether to switch the chart to candlestick view.
      • Show OHLC
        Specify whether to show OHLC values.
      • Show period separators
        Specify whether to show period separators.
      • Show Grid
        Specify whether to show grid lines.
      • Show Volumes
        Specify whether to show volumes.

      Colors

      • Background: chart background color
      • Foreground: main text color (prices, time scale, etc.)
      • Grid: grid lines and Bid line
      • Bar up: up bar color
      • Bar down: down bar color
      • Bull candle: bullish candle color
      • Bear candle: bearish candle color
      • Line graph: line chart color
      • Volume: volume color
      • Ask Line: Ask line color
      • Stop levels: stop level color

        Notes

        • This indicator only changes chart colors and display settings. It does not provide trading signals or automated trading functions.
        • Depending on your broker and MT4 build, the appearance and behavior may differ slightly.

