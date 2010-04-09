Bison XAUUSD

Bison is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. It sounds like it comes with a preset risk-to-reward ratio and adjusts the trading lot size accordingly, which would make it pretty user-friendly, especially for plug-and-play style trading.

Does it have any particular risk management features, like stop loss or take profit levels? Or is it mainly focused on the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio? Also, how does it handle market conditions—is it more trend-following or does it also work in ranging markets?

Bison is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on XAUUSD using the 15-minute timeframe. This plug-and-play system features customizable risk-to-reward ratios and dynamically adjusts the lot size based on your set risk parameters. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, Bison’s automated strategies help you trade Gold efficiently without the need for constant monitoring.

Key Features:

  • Fully automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Optimized for the 15-minute timeframe
  • Customizable risk-to-reward ratio for flexible trading
  • Automatic lot size calculation based on risk settings
  • Risk management with stop loss and take profit
  • Plug-and-play setup for quick implementation

Designed for traders who want a simple yet effective way to trade Gold, Bison takes the emotion out of trading while keeping you in control. Just set your preferences, and let Bison handle the rest!

Feel free to modify it further based on any other unique features your EA has!


More from author
Taurus XAUUSD
Sivaprasanthan Kandasamy
Experts
I’m excited to introduce   TAURUS , a powerful   Expert Advisor (EA)   designed for   XAUUSD (Gold) market . TAURUS is built specifically for   30-minute (M30) charts   and is optimized for   RAW and ECN accounts , ensuring high execution speed and minimal slippage .   Key Features of TAURUS High-Performance Trading Strategy TAURUS uses a combination of   price action, trend analysis, and volatility-based algorithms   to identify the best trading opportunities. Implements   dynamic risk manage
