Bison XAUUSD

Bison is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. It sounds like it comes with a preset risk-to-reward ratio and adjusts the trading lot size accordingly, which would make it pretty user-friendly, especially for plug-and-play style trading.

Bison is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on XAUUSD using the 15-minute timeframe. This plug-and-play system features customizable risk-to-reward ratios and dynamically adjusts the lot size based on your set risk parameters. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, Bison’s automated strategies help you trade Gold efficiently without the need for constant monitoring.

Key Features:

Fully automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold)

Optimized for the 15-minute timeframe

Customizable risk-to-reward ratio for flexible trading

Automatic lot size calculation based on risk settings

Risk management with stop loss and take profit

Plug-and-play setup for quick implementation

Designed for traders who want a simple yet effective way to trade Gold, Bison takes the emotion out of trading while keeping you in control. Just set your preferences, and let Bison handle the rest!

