Market Watch Sentiment
Overview
The Market Watch Sentiment Scanner Pro is a high-performance dashboard utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to eliminate the noise of manual charting. It instantly scans every symbol in your "Market Watch" window, processes them through a complex algorithm of 10 different technical indicators, and creates a visual "Heat Map" of Buy/Sell signals directly on your chart.
Instead of flipping through 50 charts one by one, this tool gives you a complete market overview in seconds. It uses a sophisticated "Voting System" where oscillators and moving averages contribute to a final Sentiment Score, ensuring you only focus on high-probability setups.
Key Features
1. Automated "Market Watch" Detection
-
Dynamic List: There is no need to manually type symbol names. The scanner automatically detects whatever pairs, cryptos, indices, or stocks are currently in your MT5 Market Watch window.
-
Plug & Play: If you add or remove a symbol from the Market Watch, the scanner updates automatically on the next tick.
2. Advanced Multi-Indicator Algorithm
The scanner doesn't rely on a single indicator. It calculates a weighted score based on a confluence of trend and momentum tools on the M5 Timeframe:
-
Oscillators (Momentum): RSI (14), Stochastic (5,3,3), CCI (14), Williams %R (14).
-
Trend Filters: MACD (12,26,9) and 3 Moving Averages (EMA 25, EMA 50, EMA 200).
-
Reversal Detection: Automatically detects Overbought/Oversold conditions (e.g., RSI > 70 or < 30) to adjust the score against false breakouts.
3. 5-Tier Signal System
The dashboard categorizes every symbol into five clear sentiments using color-coded buttons:
-
🟢 STRONG BUY (Lime): High confluence of Trend + Momentum.
-
🟢 BUY (Sea Green): Moderate bullish movement.
-
⚪ WAIT (Gray): Ranging market or conflicting signals (Safety Mode).
-
🔴 SELL (Indian Red): Moderate bearish movement.
-
🔴 STRONG SELL (Red): High confluence of Down Trend + Negative Momentum.
4. One-Click Chart Switching
-
Interactive Navigation: Spot a "Strong Buy"? Simply click the button, and your chart instantly switches to that symbol. This allows you to verify the setup visually without searching through menus.
-
Wide-Button Design: Buttons are extra-wide (300px) to accommodate long symbol names (e.g., Bitcoin vs US Dollar or Exxon Mobil Corp) without cutting off text.
5. High-Performance "Zero-Lag" Engine
-
Smart Caching: Unlike standard scanners that slow down MT5, this tool loads indicator handles into memory once.
-
Instant Response: Calculating 50+ symbols happens in microseconds, ensuring the buttons respond instantly to clicks and the terminal remains fast and fluid.
6. Responsive Layout
-
Auto-Wrapping Columns: If your list of symbols is too long for one column, the scanner automatically detects the bottom of your screen and starts a new column to the right. It adjusts automatically if you resize the chart window.