Market Watch Sentiment

Market Watch Sentiment Scanner Pro (MT5)

Overview

The  Market Watch Sentiment Scanner Pro is a high-performance dashboard utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to eliminate the noise of manual charting. It instantly scans every symbol in your "Market Watch" window, processes them through a complex algorithm of  10 different technical indicators, and creates a visual "Heat Map" of Buy/Sell signals directly on your chart.

Instead of flipping through 50 charts one by one, this tool gives you a complete market overview in seconds. It uses a sophisticated  "Voting System" where oscillators and moving averages contribute to a final Sentiment Score, ensuring you only focus on high-probability setups.

Key Features

1. Automated "Market Watch" Detection

  • Dynamic List: There is no need to manually type symbol names. The scanner automatically detects whatever pairs, cryptos, indices, or stocks are currently in your MT5  Market Watch window.

  • Plug & Play: If you add or remove a symbol from the Market Watch, the scanner updates automatically on the next tick.

2. Advanced Multi-Indicator Algorithm

The scanner doesn't rely on a single indicator. It calculates a weighted score based on a confluence of trend and momentum tools on the  M5 Timeframe:

  • Oscillators (Momentum): RSI (14), Stochastic (5,3,3), CCI (14), Williams %R (14).

  • Trend Filters: MACD (12,26,9) and 3 Moving Averages (EMA 25, EMA 50, EMA 200).

  • Reversal Detection: Automatically detects Overbought/Oversold conditions (e.g., RSI > 70 or < 30) to adjust the score against false breakouts.

3. 5-Tier Signal System

The dashboard categorizes every symbol into five clear sentiments using color-coded buttons:

  • 🟢  STRONG BUY (Lime): High confluence of Trend + Momentum.

  • 🟢  BUY (Sea Green): Moderate bullish movement.

  •   WAIT (Gray): Ranging market or conflicting signals (Safety Mode).

  • 🔴  SELL (Indian Red): Moderate bearish movement.

  • 🔴  STRONG SELL (Red): High confluence of Down Trend + Negative Momentum.

4. One-Click Chart Switching

  • Interactive Navigation: Spot a "Strong Buy"? Simply  click the button, and your chart instantly switches to that symbol. This allows you to verify the setup visually without searching through menus.

  • Wide-Button Design: Buttons are extra-wide (300px) to accommodate long symbol names (e.g.,  Bitcoin vs US Dollar or  Exxon Mobil Corp) without cutting off text.

5. High-Performance "Zero-Lag" Engine

  • Smart Caching: Unlike standard scanners that slow down MT5, this tool loads indicator handles into memory  once.

  • Instant Response: Calculating 50+ symbols happens in microseconds, ensuring the buttons respond instantly to clicks and the terminal remains fast and fluid.

6. Responsive Layout

  • Auto-Wrapping Columns: If your list of symbols is too long for one column, the scanner automatically detects the bottom of your screen and starts a new column to the right. It adjusts automatically if you resize the chart window.


