BragaQuant Institutional XAUUSD

Institutional Gold Trading for XAUUSD

BRAGA QUANT EA – Institutional XAUUSD

BRAGA QUANT EA is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), combining Smart Money Concepts (SMC), trend analysis, and adaptive risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

The EA is designed to trade only when multiple institutional confirmations align, avoiding low-quality entries during ranging or directionless markets.

Key Features

✅ Designed exclusively for XAUUSD

✅ Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

Break of Structure (BOS)

Change of Character (CHOCH)

Order Blocks

Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

Liquidity Sweeps

Internal & External Swing Structure

Intelligent Trend Filter

The EA trades only when multiple market conditions are aligned.

It combines:

Trend Score

EMA 800

ADX

RSI

VWAP

Volume Analysis

Market Structure

This multi-filter approach helps eliminate many low-probability trades.

Institutional Risk Management

BRAGA QUANT EA includes an adaptive risk management system designed for disciplined trading and suitable for traders operating funded accounts.

Features include:

Structure-based Stop Loss

Intelligent Take Profit

Automatic lot size calculation based on risk

Dynamic lot reduction when Stop Loss distance increases

One position at a time

Daily drawdown control

Configurable daily profit target

Configurable daily loss limit

Intelligent Entry Engine

The Expert Advisor opens positions only when all required market conditions reach the minimum quality score.

If the required confluence is not present, the trade is automatically rejected.

This significantly reduces trading during sideways or uncertain market conditions.

Professional Dashboard

A real-time information panel displays:

Account Balance

Equity

Daily Profit

Current Drawdown

Trend Score

Score Breakdown

Trade Status

Filter Diagnostics

Trade Rejection Reasons

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5

Hedge Accounts

Netting Accounts

Demo Accounts

Live Accounts

Supported Symbol

Designed exclusively for:

XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended Timeframes

M5 (Primary)

M15

Recommended Account Size

Optimized for:

$50,000 Accounts

$100,000 Accounts

The EA is especially suitable for traders who use funded accounts and require disciplined risk management with configurable drawdown limits.

Main Advantages

✔ Adaptive Risk Management

✔ Structure-Based Stop Loss

✔ Intelligent Take Profit

✔ Institutional Trading Filters

✔ Smart Money Concepts

✔ Professional Dashboard

✔ Fully Automated Trading

✔ No Martingale

✔ No Grid

✔ No Hedging Strategy

✔ No Averaging Down

Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Trading involves substantial risk. The performance of this Expert Advisor depends on market conditions, broker execution quality, account settings, and user configuration.

It is strongly recommended to test the EA on a Demo account before using it on a Live account.