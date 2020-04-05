BragaQuant Institutional XAUUSD
- Experts
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- Version: 5.10
- Activations: 5
Institutional Gold Trading for XAUUSD
BRAGA QUANT EA is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), combining Smart Money Concepts (SMC), trend analysis, and adaptive risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities.
The EA is designed to trade only when multiple institutional confirmations align, avoiding low-quality entries during ranging or directionless markets.Key Features
✅ Designed exclusively for XAUUSD
✅ Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
- Break of Structure (BOS)
- Change of Character (CHOCH)
- Order Blocks
- Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
- Liquidity Sweeps
- Internal & External Swing Structure
Intelligent Trend Filter
The EA trades only when multiple market conditions are aligned.
It combines:
- Trend Score
- EMA 800
- ADX
- RSI
- VWAP
- Volume Analysis
- Market Structure
This multi-filter approach helps eliminate many low-probability trades.
Institutional Risk Management
BRAGA QUANT EA includes an adaptive risk management system designed for disciplined trading and suitable for traders operating funded accounts.
Features include:
- Structure-based Stop Loss
- Intelligent Take Profit
- Automatic lot size calculation based on risk
- Dynamic lot reduction when Stop Loss distance increases
- One position at a time
- Daily drawdown control
- Configurable daily profit target
- Configurable daily loss limit
Intelligent Entry Engine
The Expert Advisor opens positions only when all required market conditions reach the minimum quality score.
If the required confluence is not present, the trade is automatically rejected.
This significantly reduces trading during sideways or uncertain market conditions.
Professional Dashboard
A real-time information panel displays:
- Account Balance
- Equity
- Daily Profit
- Current Drawdown
- Trend Score
- Score Breakdown
- Trade Status
- Filter Diagnostics
- Trade Rejection Reasons
Compatibility
- MetaTrader 5
- Hedge Accounts
- Netting Accounts
- Demo Accounts
- Live Accounts
Supported Symbol
Designed exclusively for:
XAUUSD (Gold)
Recommended Timeframes
- M5 (Primary)
- M15
Recommended Account Size
Optimized for:
- $50,000 Accounts
- $100,000 Accounts
The EA is especially suitable for traders who use funded accounts and require disciplined risk management with configurable drawdown limits.
Main Advantages
✔ Adaptive Risk Management
✔ Structure-Based Stop Loss
✔ Intelligent Take Profit
✔ Institutional Trading Filters
✔ Smart Money Concepts
✔ Professional Dashboard
✔ Fully Automated Trading
✔ No Martingale
✔ No Grid
✔ No Hedging Strategy
✔ No Averaging Down
Disclaimer
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Trading involves substantial risk. The performance of this Expert Advisor depends on market conditions, broker execution quality, account settings, and user configuration.
It is strongly recommended to test the EA on a Demo account before using it on a Live account.