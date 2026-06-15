Bright Nest

  • Experts
  • Farel
    Farel

    Farel

    3.7 (10)
    My name is Farel, a professional trader and developer with years of experience in algorithmic trading. I specialize in creating expert advisors, indicators, and trading tools designed for performance, precision, and reliability.
    3 products
  • Version: 1.24
  • Updated: 15 June 2026
  • Activations: 15

Bright Nest

Expected trades/week: 5-11.
Trades held up to 4 hours.

Today's price is set at 498. After selling 25 units, the price will adjust to 579. Secure your spot early. Units sold so far: 14.


Embrace a revolutionary approach to automated trading with Bright Nest. This Expert Advisor is crafted to interpret the market's inherent “flow dynamics.” It hones in on live momentum changes, spots exhaustion zones, and initiates trades precisely where trends weaken and reversals gain force. This method is fluid and dynamic, distancing itself from conventional rigid mechanical strategies.



Become part of our expanding trader network on MQL: (Click Here)

Explore the detailed workings of the EA: (Click Here)



Overview
Chart Symbol: EURJPY (single chart setup)
Timeframe: M30
Best For: EURUSD,EURNZD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURAUD,EURJPY
Minimum Deposit: $500 recommended
Leverage: Optimal range: 1:100 to 1:500
Proper backtest: Contact me and I will provide the setup file along with guidance notes.
TEST version: Get in touch now to receive a demo/test version file.
Additional Gift: Complete your order and message me to claim a free EA as a bonus.


Why Bright Nest Is Unique

Core Strategy: This EA is based on the principle of Volume-Weighted Price Anchoring. By analyzing volume spread and past price actions, it identifies “anchor zones,” areas where price reactions are highly probable. Trades are executed at these pivotal points to capture the strongest market responses.

Optional Intelligent Management: For those seeking enhanced profit opportunities, Bright Nest offers an advanced management system that activates only under specific conditions. It does not add trades arbitrarily; instead, it evaluates entry pressure, drawdown thresholds, and recovery feasibility before increasing exposure. This approach keeps operations safe, calculated, and risk-controlled at all times.

Risk-Adaptive Position Sizing: The lot size adapts dynamically to current market volatility, account balance, and sensitivity, ensuring your risk exposure stays aligned with fluctuating conditions.

Simple Installation Instructions

Step 1: Attach Bright Nest to the EURJPY chart within MetaTrader.

Step 2: Select the M30 timeframe for best performance.

Step 3: Adjust lot sizes and decide whether to activate the Smart management option.

Step 4: Turn on AutoTrading and let Bright Nest work automatically.


Post-Purchase Benefits:

After purchasing, connect with us to join the exclusive Telegram group. Receive real-time updates, advanced configurations, performance feedback, and interact with other traders and our development team directly.

Bright Nest is not just an EA—it’s your ultimate trading advantage.

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SomaOil
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Experts
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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