Predator Daily Levels

PREDATOR DAILY LEVELS SOFTWARE:


Predator Daily Levels automates drawing daily High, Low, and Open (HLO) lines on MT5 charts, replacing manual level marking for efficient trading. It shows multiple days back with descriptive labels like "Monday High," color-coded lines (crimson highs, forest green lows, light coral opens), and customizable width, style, and font sizes. Updates occur automatically on new bars and chart changes for real-time precision across all symbols and timeframes.


Key Features:
Automated High low Lines: Draws Previous Day High (PDH), Low (PDL), and Open levels extending 2 days forward, ideal for identifying support/resistance and breakout zones.


Full Customization: Adjust colors, line styles (solid/dashed), width up to 3px, label visibility, font size (default 20pt), and days back (up to 20) for any setup.

Lifetime Support: Custom code modifications available for buyers, plus non-repainting performance on all markets.

Perfect for day traders, swing traders, and scalpers seeking clean, instant daily reference levels without lag or redraws. Message me directly or contact mizzlah17@gmail.com for post-purchase modifications.

More from author
Predator Trade Manager PRO
Evans Asuma Metobo
Experts
Predator Order Manager — Features: - Buy & Sell Orders: Effortlessly execute market orders with a single click. - Limit Orders: Set your Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders to capitalize on market movements at your preferred price points. - Stop Orders: Utilize Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to enter trades at breakout levels, ensuring you never miss an opportunity. - Instant Breakeven Function moves stop level to breakeven(zero risk).  - Trailing Stops: Implement multiple trailing stop options, in
Predator Expansion Contraction Candles
Evans Asuma Metobo
Indicators
Revolutionize Your Trading! Unlock the Secrets of Market Dynamics with the Predator Expansion Contraction Candles Indicator. Imagine having the power to decode the secret language of the markets, to anticipate the ebbs and flows of price movements with uncanny precision. Welcome to the Predator Expansion Contraction Candles Indicator, a game-changing NON-REPAINTING tool that elevates your trading to new heights by providing unparalleled insights into market expansion and contraction phases. U
Predator Aurora Trading System
Evans Asuma Metobo
Indicators
Uncover the true hidden patterns of the market with the PREDATOR AURORA Trading System—the final boss of hybrid trading Indicators. See what others don't! PREDATOR AURORA Trading System a powerhouse designed for those who refuse to cower in the shadows of mediocrity. This isn't just another indicator, it is the cheat code ; it is your unfair advantage , a sophisticated hybrid hunting system that tracks market movements with lethal precision in a jungle where only the strongest survive. Inspir
Predator Supply Demand volume zones
Evans Asuma Metobo
Indicators
Supply Demand Volume Zones — Institutional Support & Resistance levels with Bull/Bear Pressure Supply Demand Volume is a precision tool designed to automatically detect key supply and demand zones based on price structure, volume analysis, and real-time volatility. Built for traders who rely on accurate support and resistance levels, supply and demand order flow, Wyckoff schematics , or Smart money concepts , this indicator offers enhanced insights by showing buy vs. sell Volumes and marking pot
Predator Structure Oscillator
Evans Asuma Metobo
Indicators
Predator Market Structure Oscillator What It Does Hunts the same institutional key levels that move billions EVERYDAY. Three proprietary algorithms decode real market structure to expose high-probability kill zones before retail traders even know what hit them. Visual Elements Green Histogram : Institutional buying pressure detected Red Histogram : Smart money distribution in progress Signal Line : Green = bullish volume, Red = sellers engaged Key Parameters Lookback Period : 14 (institutional
Daily Levels Plotter
Evans Asuma Metobo
Indicators
