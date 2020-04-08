Daily Levels Plotter

PREDATOR DAILY LEVELS SOFTWARE:


Predator Daily Levels automates drawing daily High, Low, and Open (HLO) lines on MT5 charts, replacing manual level marking for efficient trading. It shows multiple days back with descriptive labels like "Monday High," color-coded lines (crimson highs, forest green lows, light coral opens), and customizable width, style, and font sizes. Updates occur automatically on new bars and chart changes for real-time precision across all symbols and timeframes.


Key Features:
Automated High low Lines: Draws Previous Day High (PDH), Low (PDL), and Open levels extending 2 days forward, ideal for identifying support/resistance and breakout zones.


Full Customization: Adjust colors, line styles (solid/dashed), width up to 3px, label visibility, font size (default 20pt), and days back (up to 20) for any setup.

Lifetime Support: Custom code modifications available for buyers, plus non-repainting performance on all markets.

Perfect for day traders, swing traders, and scalpers seeking clean, instant daily reference levels without lag or redraws. Message me directly or contact mizzlah17@gmail.com for post-purchase modifications.


