Predator Trade Manager PRO

Predator Order Manager—

Features:

- Buy & Sell Orders: Effortlessly execute market orders with a single click.

- Limit Orders: Set your Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders to capitalize on market movements at your preferred price points.

- Stop Orders: Utilize Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to enter trades at breakout levels, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.

- Instant Breakeven Function moves stop level to breakeven(zero risk).

- Trailing Stops: Implement multiple trailing stop options, including:

- Trailing Stop in Points

- ATR Trailing Stop

- Parabolic SAR Trailing Stop

- Candlestick High/Low Trailing Stop

- Moving Average (MA) Trailing Stop

- Fractals Trailing Stop







Join the ranks of elite traders TODAY and dominate the market with confidence!



