Predator Trade Manager PRO
- Experts
-
Evans Asuma MetoboBest Scalper On Earth📈. 4+ years Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Crypto Expert with MBA Finance & 4 years experience in Wyckoff Schematics and Order-flow Analysis. I LOVE CODING NEW UNIQUE STUFF, i hope you find something useful here. 😊
- Version: 2.20
- Updated: 25 February 2025
- Activations: 10
Predator Order Manager—
Features:
- Buy & Sell Orders: Effortlessly execute market orders with a single click.
- Limit Orders: Set your Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders to capitalize on market movements at your preferred price points.
- Stop Orders: Utilize Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to enter trades at breakout levels, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.
- Instant Breakeven Function moves stop level to breakeven(zero risk).
- Trailing Stops: Implement multiple trailing stop options, including:
- Trailing Stop in Points
- ATR Trailing Stop
- Parabolic SAR Trailing Stop
- Candlestick High/Low Trailing Stop
- Moving Average (MA) Trailing Stop
- Fractals Trailing Stop
Join the ranks of elite traders TODAY and dominate the market with confidence!