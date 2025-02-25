Predator Trade Manager PRO

  • Experts
  • Evans Asuma Metobo
    Evans Asuma Metobo

    Evans Asuma Metobo

    Best Scalper On Earth📈. 4+ years Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Crypto Expert with MBA Finance & 4 years experience in Wyckoff Schematics and Order-flow Analysis. I LOVE CODING NEW UNIQUE STUFF, i hope you find something useful here. 😊
  • Version: 2.20
  • Updated: 25 February 2025
  • Activations: 10

Predator Order Manager
Features:
- Buy & Sell Orders: Effortlessly execute market orders with a single click.
- Limit Orders: Set your Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders to capitalize on market movements at your preferred price points.
- Stop Orders: Utilize Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to enter trades at breakout levels, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.

- Instant Breakeven Function moves stop level to breakeven(zero risk). 
- Trailing Stops: Implement multiple trailing stop options, including:
- Trailing Stop in Points
- ATR Trailing Stop

- Parabolic SAR Trailing Stop
- Candlestick High/Low Trailing Stop
- Moving Average (MA) Trailing Stop
- Fractals Trailing Stop



Join the ranks of elite traders TODAY and dominate the market with confidence!

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