MTrade - Trading Strategy

I am testing and optimising a new EA that will perform scalping on XAUUSD. Although the initial tests are excellent in terms of profit, low risk and low drawdown, with a high percentage of trades closed at a profit, I am trying to improve it further. Before publishing it, I will test it on my live account, as I always do with all my EAs.

Stay tuned!

Live performances starting from February 5th => For real-time performances, see link to Live signals in the User Manual





What's new in V2.0 Improved calculation of total profit in the control panel

Alert for daylight saving time change

New updated settings file V2.0 and performance comparison table, adjusting some key settings





What's new in V1.9

In this version, performance has been improved by adding two new parameters described below and also in the User Manual. See the new screenshots comparing previous version and version V1.9 Price proximity safety margin (pips) This parameter defines a safety buffer in pips to check if the current market price is too close to the pending order's entry level. It prevents order execution errors or immediate slippage when the market is hovering near the trigger price. Price proximity safety offset (%) If the proximity margin check fails (price too close), this percentage value is added to the original stop price to shift the entry level further away. It ensures the pending order maintains a valid distance from the current price, allowing for successful placement according to broker requirements and/or adequately shifting the entry level in the event of a widely hovering price. Determine the appropriate value through backtesting. In my experience, higher values provide higher reliability.









Setting advice: Monday trading on US30

According to many cyclical analysis theories (such as ICT or Market Profile), Monday (and partially Tuesday) is when the market establishes the highs and lows for the week.

Monday is often a day of “positioning” with reduced volumes. The price tends to fluctuate without a clear direction (trading range) because the index has to reabsorb everything that happened over the weekend (geopolitical news, Sunday statements).

Monday is used to “close the gap” or to test the remaining uncovered liquidity, making the movement very volatile and directionless.

Based on my backtests, trading on Mondays results in an increase in profit of about 10%, but with a higher drawdown and an increase in losing trades.

Traders should therefore consider whether to activate Mondays in their settings, based on their trading style and the volatility that can be expected on Mondays due to events that occurred over the weekend that could make the market very nervous





Link to the User Manual



Disclaimer

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk. There is no guarantee of profit, and losses are possible.

Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.





This Drawdown monitor allows you to sleep relaxed and avoid blowing up your account Don't lose more money than you had planned !

This licensed version of Drawdown monitor EA can be used both on demo and live accounts without any limitation. Before using Drawdown monitor EA on a live account, I advise you to configure and test all parameters and verify that its operation meets your needs. If you need an unrestricted trial version to test on your demo account, you can find it at this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156416

Link to the User Manual For any doubts, questions, or suggestions, do not hesitate to contact me

Drawdown monitor EA will constantly monitor every single open position and close it if the set safety limit is exceeded. It is essential for all traders who use 'risky' EAs that may not have been thoroughly tested or which use dangerous martingale or grid strategies that could suddenly increase your drawdown, resulting in your account being blown out if you are not constantly present. Or more simply, if you want an additional security when the risky EA is trading with real money and you are not sure that it uses truly reliable capital protection strategies. The price of this Drawdown monitor EA is negligible compared to the loss you would suffer if your account were blown out.

Technical Description of Drawdown monitor EA

New powerful and useful monitoring functions have been added to this version of Drawdown monitor EA. Above all, monitoring can be carried out for individual positions, which are closed individually when the set values are reached. In addition, a total drawdown can be set which, if exceeded, closes all open positions. An important option allows positions with a specific magic number to be excluded from the max. drawdown calculation. This allows general positions to be differentiated from those of a specific EA. Drawdown monitoring is fast even if tick refreshing is slow, e.g., at certain times of the day or in situations of low market activity.

Drawdown monitor EA can be dragged either onto the chart you use for manual trading or onto a separate chart if another EA is already present (see screenshots). The currency pair and chart timeframe are both irrelevant.

Using Drawdown monitor EA on Strategy Tester does not make sense.

List of parameters

Parameter Description Drawdown monitor mode Drawdown monitoring mode: percentage or absolute value:

true = drawdown percentage related to current equity

false = absolute value in currency Max. drawdown in percentage single positions Drawdown max. considered for single positions, as percentage of the account equity

Max. drawdown in currency single positions Drawdown max. considered for single positions, as absolute value in current currency

Max. total drawdown in % Total drawdown max. as percentage of the account equity - all positions except specified magic number Max. total drawdown in currency Total drawdown max. as absolute value in current currency - all positions except specified magic number Max. total drawdown in % - magic only Total drawdown max. as percentage of the account equity - only for the specified magic number Max. total drawdown in currency - magic only Total drawdown max. as absolute value in current currency - only for the specified magic number Skip monitoring from hour Disable monitoring from a specific time (hour) to avoid price spikes due to increased spreads when the market closes trading Skip monitoring from minute Disable monitoring from a specific time (minute) to avoid price spikes due to increased spreads when the market closes trading Skip monitoring until hour Disable monitoring until a specific time (hour) to avoid price spikes due to increased spreads when the market closes trading Skip monitoring until minute Disable monitoring until a specific time (hour) to avoid price spikes due to increased spreads when the market closes trading Skip Saturday/Sunday Disable monitoring on weekend Pre-warning percentage If 25 is entered, a pre-warning is issued when the DD reaches 75% (25% before the position is closed) Specific magic number to monitor If a magic number is entered, open positions with this magic number are considered separately in the total DD Mobile notification Enable/disable pre-warning Mobile notification E-mail notification Enable/disable pre-warning e-mail notification Prefix mail subject Prefix that will be indicated in the subject line of the e-mail to identify that it is a pre-warning from Drawdown m onitor Alert notification Enable/disable pre-warning Alert notification (pop-up box)

Sound notification Enable/disable pre-warning sound notification (only if Alert notification is disabled) Broker commission per lot in account currency Broker commissions per lot to be considered in the drawdown calculation Control panel X position Position in X of the Control Panel Control panel Y position Position in Y of the Control Panel Display actual values True = visualization of actual values

False = visualization of set values Background black The background of the chart will be all black.





📊 Same EA, different results? Here is why Broker and Account Type change everything



We often think that an Expert Advisor should replicate the exact same results on any account. The reality of live trading (especially fast-paced scalping on indices like the US30) is very different. Results heavily depend on the broker, the account type, and the execution conditions at that exact millisecond.

Here is a real example from today with my US30 Dow Scalper (0.3 lots trade):

Account A (fpMarkets): +€24 🟢

Account B (BlackBull Markets): +€24 🟢

Account C (fpMarkets - different account type/server): +€2 🟡

The interesting part? Yesterday, the exact opposite happened: Account C closed at +€2, while the other two closed in loss.

What’s behind these differences?

Latency and Servers: Even with the same broker, different accounts can live on different servers (e.g., New York NY4 vs. London LD4). A single millisecond of delay in sending the order can mean getting a slightly better or worse entry price (Slippage). Account Type (Raw/ECN vs. Standard): Accounts with zero spreads and commissions execute orders at raw market prices. Standard accounts have a marked-up spread that can trigger a Take Profit late or a Stop Loss too early. Liquidity and Price Feeds: Brokers do not share the exact same feed. A micro-tick difference on the chart can cause one account to trigger a trailing stop or a partial close, while the account next to it hits that level just a split second later (or misses it entirely).

The Takeaway: When evaluating an EA, always look at statistical stability over the medium/long term, not a single trade. Choosing a low-latency VPS and an ECN/Raw account suited for scalping is essential to maximize performance.

Part 2: The Technical Deep Dive

P.S. For the tech-savvy: I analyzed today's Journal logs. In the accounts that performed better, a temporary race condition occurred during a rapid price spike. The EA attempted to modify the Stop Loss, but the server returned a rejection code (Error 10036) because the market was moving too fast. The result? The trailing stop wasn't updated, allowing the trade to "breathe" and hit the full target (+€24). On the third account, lower latency meant the modification went through instantly, locking in the trade at +€2 early. Broker latency is, for all intents and purposes, a variable of the strategy itself!





























