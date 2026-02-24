MTrade - Trading Strategy

Welcome to My MQL5 Trading Blog
Welcome to my official trading space. My approach to the markets is built on a single, fundamental pillar: capital preservation. In an industry often dominated by high-risk strategies, I focus on delivering profitable results through discipline and rigorous technical analysis.
My Strategy & Philosophy
I specialize in Forex Trading and Scalping, utilizing precision entry points to capitalize on market momentum. Unlike many commercial EAs, my logic is strictly against "luck-based" recovery systems.
I prioritize stability over reckless growth, ensuring a smooth equity curve, every position is protected by a strategic Stop Loss.
Preferred Assets
I focus on high-liquidity instruments where price action is most reliable:
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XAUUSD (Gold): My primary focus for volatility-based scalping.
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My goal is to provide a sustainable trading environment where performance is measured by long-term consistency, not overnight gambles. Follow my blog for updates on my EA developments, backtesting insights, and live performance monitoring.
COMING SOON
I am testing and optimising a new EA that will perform scalping on XAUUSD. Although the initial tests are excellent in terms of profit, low risk and low drawdown, with a high percentage of trades closed at a profit, I am trying to improve it further. Before publishing it, I will test it on my live account, as I always do with all my EAs.
Published Expert Advisors
Live performances starting from February 5th => For real-time performances, see link to Live signals in the User Manual
What's new in V2.0
- Improved calculation of total profit in the control panel
- Alert for daylight saving time change
- New updated settings file V2.0 and performance comparison table, adjusting some key settings
What's new in V1.9
In this version, performance has been improved by adding two new parameters described below and also in the User Manual. See the new screenshots comparing previous version and version V1.9
- Price proximity safety margin (pips)
This parameter defines a safety buffer in pips to check if the current market price is too close to the pending order's entry level. It prevents order execution errors or immediate slippage when the market is hovering near the trigger price.
- Price proximity safety offset (%)
If the proximity margin check fails (price too close), this percentage value is added to the original stop price to shift the entry level further away. It ensures the pending order maintains a valid distance from the current price, allowing for successful placement according to broker requirements and/or adequately shifting the entry level in the event of a widely hovering price. Determine the appropriate value through backtesting. In my experience, higher values provide higher reliability.
- According to many cyclical analysis theories (such as ICT or Market Profile), Monday (and partially Tuesday) is when the market establishes the highs and lows for the week.
- Monday is often a day of “positioning” with reduced volumes. The price tends to fluctuate without a clear direction (trading range) because the index has to reabsorb everything that happened over the weekend (geopolitical news, Sunday statements).
- Monday is used to “close the gap” or to test the remaining uncovered liquidity, making the movement very volatile and directionless.
Link to the User Manual
Disclaimer
Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Trading involves risk. There is no guarantee of profit, and losses are possible.
Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.
This Drawdown monitor allows you to sleep relaxed and avoid blowing up your accountDon't lose more money than you had planned !
This licensed version of Drawdown monitor EA can be used both on demo and live accounts without any limitation.
Before using Drawdown monitor EA on a live account, I advise you to configure and test all parameters and verify that its operation meets your needs.
If you need an unrestricted trial version to test on your demo account, you can find it at this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156416
For any doubts, questions, or suggestions, do not hesitate to contact me
Drawdown monitor EA will constantly monitor every single open position and close it if the set safety limit is exceeded.
It is essential for all traders who use 'risky' EAs that may not have been thoroughly tested or which use dangerous martingale or grid strategies that could suddenly increase your drawdown, resulting in your account being blown out if you are not constantly present.
Or more simply, if you want an additional security when the risky EA is trading with real money and you are not sure that it uses truly reliable capital protection strategies.
The price of this Drawdown monitor EA is negligible compared to the loss you would suffer if your account were blown out.
Technical Description of Drawdown monitor EA
New powerful and useful monitoring functions have been added to this version of Drawdown monitor EA.
Above all, monitoring can be carried out for individual positions, which are closed individually when the set values are reached.
In addition, a total drawdown can be set which, if exceeded, closes all open positions.
An important option allows positions with a specific magic number to be excluded from the max. drawdown calculation. This allows general positions to be differentiated from those of a specific EA.
Drawdown monitoring is fast even if tick refreshing is slow, e.g., at certain times of the day or in situations of low market activity.
Drawdown monitor EA can be dragged either onto the chart you use for manual trading or onto a separate chart if another EA is already present (see screenshots).
The currency pair and chart timeframe are both irrelevant.
Using Drawdown monitor EA on Strategy Tester does not make sense.
List of parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Drawdown monitor mode
|Drawdown monitoring mode: percentage or absolute value:
true = drawdown percentage related to current equity
false = absolute value in currency
|Max. drawdown in percentage single positions
|Drawdown max. considered for single positions, as percentage of the account equity
|Max. drawdown in currency single positions
|Drawdown max. considered for single positions, as absolute value in current currency
|Max. total drawdown in %
|Total drawdown max. as percentage of the account equity - all positions except specified magic number
|Max. total drawdown in currency
|Total drawdown max. as absolute value in current currency - all positions except specified magic number
|Max. total drawdown in % - magic only
|Total drawdown max. as percentage of the account equity - only for the specified magic number
|Max. total drawdown in currency - magic only
|Total drawdown max. as absolute value in current currency - only for the specified magic number
|Skip monitoring from hour
|Disable monitoring from a specific time (hour) to avoid price spikes due to increased spreads when the market closes trading
|Skip monitoring from minute
|Disable monitoring from a specific time (minute) to avoid price spikes due to increased spreads when the market closes trading
|Skip monitoring until hour
|Disable monitoring until a specific time (hour) to avoid price spikes due to increased spreads when the market closes trading
|Skip monitoring until minute
|Disable monitoring until a specific time (hour) to avoid price spikes due to increased spreads when the market closes trading
|Skip Saturday/Sunday
|Disable monitoring on weekend
|Pre-warning percentage
|If 25 is entered, a pre-warning is issued when the DD reaches 75% (25% before the position is closed)
|Specific magic number to monitor
|If a magic number is entered, open positions with this magic number are considered separately in the total DD
|Mobile notification
|Enable/disable pre-warning Mobile notification
|E-mail notification
|Enable/disable pre-warning e-mail notification
|Prefix mail subject
|Prefix that will be indicated in the subject line of the e-mail to identify that it is a pre-warning from Drawdown monitor
|Alert notification
|Enable/disable pre-warning Alert notification (pop-up box)
|Sound notification
|Enable/disable pre-warning sound notification (only if Alert notification is disabled)
|Broker commission per lot in account currency
|Broker commissions per lot to be considered in the drawdown calculation
|Control panel X position
|Position in X of the Control Panel
|Control panel Y position
|Position in Y of the Control Panel
|Display actual values
|True = visualization of actual values
False = visualization of set values
|Background black
|The background of the chart will be all black.
📊 Same EA, different results? Here is why Broker and Account Type change everything
We often think that an Expert Advisor should replicate the exact same results on any account. The reality of live trading (especially fast-paced scalping on indices like the US30) is very different. Results heavily depend on the broker, the account type, and the execution conditions at that exact millisecond.
Here is a real example from today with my US30 Dow Scalper (0.3 lots trade):
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Account A (fpMarkets): +€24 🟢
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Account B (BlackBull Markets): +€24 🟢
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Account C (fpMarkets - different account type/server): +€2 🟡
The interesting part? Yesterday, the exact opposite happened: Account C closed at +€2, while the other two closed in loss.
What’s behind these differences?
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Latency and Servers: Even with the same broker, different accounts can live on different servers (e.g., New York NY4 vs. London LD4). A single millisecond of delay in sending the order can mean getting a slightly better or worse entry price (Slippage).
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Account Type (Raw/ECN vs. Standard): Accounts with zero spreads and commissions execute orders at raw market prices. Standard accounts have a marked-up spread that can trigger a Take Profit late or a Stop Loss too early.
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Liquidity and Price Feeds: Brokers do not share the exact same feed. A micro-tick difference on the chart can cause one account to trigger a trailing stop or a partial close, while the account next to it hits that level just a split second later (or misses it entirely).
The Takeaway: When evaluating an EA, always look at statistical stability over the medium/long term, not a single trade. Choosing a low-latency VPS and an ECN/Raw account suited for scalping is essential to maximize performance.
Part 2: The Technical Deep Dive
P.S. For the tech-savvy: I analyzed today's Journal logs. In the accounts that performed better, a temporary race condition occurred during a rapid price spike. The EA attempted to modify the Stop Loss, but the server returned a rejection code (Error 10036) because the market was moving too fast. The result? The trailing stop wasn't updated, allowing the trade to "breathe" and hit the full target (+€24). On the third account, lower latency meant the modification went through instantly, locking in the trade at +€2 early. Broker latency is, for all intents and purposes, a variable of the strategy itself!