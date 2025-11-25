Drawdown monitor for peaceful sleep
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Marco Cesare Dezzani
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
This Drawdown Monitor allows you to sleep ‘peacefully’ and avoid burning your account.
Make sure you don't lose more money than you had planned.
It will constantly monitor every single open position and close it if the set limit is exceeded.
Make sure you don't lose more money than you had planned.
It is essential for all traders who use EAs downloaded from the internet that may not have been thoroughly tested, or who use martingale or grid strategies that could suddenly increase your drawdown to the point of burning through your account if you are not constantly present.
The demo version allows you to use it freely and without limitations on a demo account, set and test the few necessary parameters, and then use it in the licensed version on your live account.
|Parameter
|Description
|DD monitor mode
|Drawdown monitoring mode: percentage or fix value (see below)
|Drawdown max in percentage
| true = drawdown percentage related to current equity
|Drawdown max in currency
| false = fixed value in currency
|Check whether Algo Trading is activated
|Check if Algo Trading is activated to ensure that monitoring is really active
|Control panel X position
|Position in X of the Control Panel
|Control panel Y position
|Position in Y of the Control Panel