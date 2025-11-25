Drawdown monitor for peaceful sleep

This Drawdown Monitor allows you to sleep ‘peacefully’ and avoid burning your account.

Make sure you don't lose more money than you had planned.

It will constantly monitor every single open position and close it if the set limit is exceeded.

Make sure you don't lose more money than you had planned.

It is essential for all traders who use EAs downloaded from the internet that may not have been thoroughly tested, or who use martingale or grid strategies that could suddenly increase your drawdown to the point of burning through your account if you are not constantly present.