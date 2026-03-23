Drawdown Sentinel MT5

Professional Drawdown Monitoring & Risk Alert System

Drawdown Sentinel is a specialized utility designed for traders who need real-time monitoring of their account exposure and drawdown levels. This version focuses on providing instant awareness, allowing you to stay informed about your risk status without the need for automated intervention.

It is essential for all traders who use commercial 'risky' EAs that may not have been thoroughly tested or which use dangerous martingale or grid strategies that could suddenly increase your drawdown, resulting in your account being blown out if you are not constantly present.

Or more simply, if you want an additional security when the risky EA is trading with real money and you are not sure that it uses truly reliable capital protection strategies.

While the professional version of this tool, "Drawdown Monitor for Peaceful Sleep” which you can find among my products, includes automated emergency liquidations, this Sentinel Edition is the perfect companion for manual traders who want to maintain 100% control over their trade closures while benefiting from a sophisticated alert engine.

Core Functionalities

Real-Time Equity Tracking: Constantly monitors your floating drawdown and equity fluctuations.

Dual-Layer Monitoring:



Global Account Watch: Tracks the total drawdown of your entire portfolio.

Specific Magic Number Tracking: Monitor up to two additional independent Magic Numbers separately. This allows you to isolate and track the performance/risk of specific EAs or strategies in real-time, independent of the general account status.

Visual Dashboard: A clean, intuitive on-chart interface that shows current drawdown percentage, remaining margin, and specific risk levels for your selected Magic Numbers.

Multi-Stage Alerts: Set specific thresholds to receive warnings before drawdown reaches critical levels.

Instant Notification Suite

Never miss a critical move. The Assistant version includes a full suite of alerts:

On-Screen Pop-ups: Immediate visual warnings within your MetaTrader terminal.

Sound Alerts: Auditory signals to grab your attention instantly.

Push Notifications: Stay protected on the go! Receive alerts directly on your mobile device (MT5 App).

Email Integration: Detailed risk reports sent to your inbox.

Why Use This Version?

Strategy Validation: Test how the drawdown monitoring logic fits your trading style before committing to full automation. Granular Control: Understand exactly which EA is consuming your margin by using the independent Magic Number monitors. Manual Intervention: Ideal for traders who prefer to evaluate market conditions personally before closing positions.

Looking for Automated Equity Protection?

If you require a system that not only monitors but also takes action—such as automatically closing all orders (globally or by specific Magic Number), disabling EAs, or protecting your account balance when specific targets are hit—please visit our Professional Edition available in our Market portfolio.

Setup & Support

Easy Installation: Drag and drop onto any chart.

Customizable Thresholds: Set your own drawdown limits and Magic Numbers in the input parameters.

Dedicated Support: Have questions? Feel free to reach out via the "Comments" tab or private message.

Link to the User Manual





Drawdown Sentinel is not intended for use in backtesting





List of parameters



Parameter Description