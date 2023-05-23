Deal Calculator

The trading calculator allows you to calculate the parameters of a deal before opening it and get the values of the margin, deal volume and risk, which allows you to fairly accurately evaluate the deal both in terms of possible loss and profit.

It also displays the calculation method for the current instrument, profit currency, conversion rate, base currency, Equity size, position volume, risk in percent, Stop Loss and Take Profit sizes (in points, money and percentage), Stop Loss size ratio to take profit.

The trading calculator can work in two modes. One of them is the calculation of risk, as a percentage, per trade, depending on the given volume. The other is the calculation of the volume of the transaction, depending on the given risk as a percentage of the available funds.

Allows you to visually monitor the change in the values of the planned transaction under certain conditions of position opening points, Stop Loss and Take Profit by displaying the corresponding horizontal lines that can be moved around the chart with the mouse. Thus, by moving the lines to the desired position on the chart, the parameters of the transaction will be calculated and displayed, in real time.

If the currency of the instrument differs from the base currency, for example, for USDJPY, where the profit currency is JPY and the account currency is US dollars, the calculator will try to automatically obtain the conversion rate for JPY (if the data is not available, then the conversion rate can be set manually) and will calculation, when you click “Rate, c” – it will be reset to the received value of the conversion rate.

Each line has a tooltip.





Notation

TC-Mode — calculation mode

calculation mode Profit — profit currency

profit currency Rate, c — conversion rate (can be entered manually)

Base — base currency

base currency Equity, c — Equity size

Margin, c — margin size

Calc by — calculation mode (switching between volume \ risk)

calculation mode (switching between volume \ risk) Volume — volume size (calculated or manually)

volume size (calculated or manually) Risk, % — risk size (calculated or manually)

SL, pt — Stop loss in points

SL, c — Stop loss in currency

SL, % — Stop Loss as a percentage

TP, pt — Take profit in points

TP, c — Take profit in currency

TP, % — Take Profit as a percentage

Ratio S/P — ratio of Stop Loss to Take Profit





Input parameters