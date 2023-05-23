Deal Calculator

The trading calculator allows you to calculate the parameters of a deal before opening it and get the values of the margin, deal volume and risk, which allows you to fairly accurately evaluate the deal both in terms of possible loss and profit.

It also displays the calculation method for the current instrument, profit currency, conversion rate, base currency, Equity size, position volume, risk in percent, Stop Loss and Take Profit sizes (in points, money and percentage), Stop Loss size ratio to take profit.

The trading calculator can work in two modes. One of them is the calculation of risk, as a percentage, per trade, depending on the given volume. The other is the calculation of the volume of the transaction, depending on the given risk as a percentage of the available funds.

Allows you to visually monitor the change in the values of the planned transaction under certain conditions of position opening points, Stop Loss and Take Profit by displaying the corresponding horizontal lines that can be moved around the chart with the mouse. Thus, by moving the lines to the desired position on the chart, the parameters of the transaction will be calculated and displayed, in real time.

If the currency of the instrument differs from the base currency, for example, for USDJPY, where the profit currency is JPY and the account currency is US dollars, the calculator will try to automatically obtain the conversion rate for JPY (if the data is not available, then the conversion rate can be set manually) and will calculation, when you click “Rate, c” – it will be reset to the received value of the conversion rate.

Each line has a tooltip.


Notation

  • TC-Mode  calculation mode
  • Profit  profit currency
  • Rate, c — conversion rate (can be entered manually)
  • Base  base currency
  • Equity, c — Equity size
  • Margin, c — margin size
  • Calc by  calculation mode (switching between volume \ risk)
  • Volume  volume size (calculated or manually)
  • Risk, % — risk size (calculated or manually)
  • SL, pt — Stop loss in points
  • SL, c — Stop loss in currency
  • SL, % — Stop Loss as a percentage
  • TP, pt — Take profit in points
  • TP, c — Take profit in currency
  • TP, % — Take Profit as a percentage
  • Ratio S/P — ratio of Stop Loss to Take Profit


Input parameters
  • Calculator, on / off   turn on / off the calculator
  • Color of TakeProfit line — take profit line color
  • Color of PriceOpen line — position opening line color
  • Color of StopLoss line — stop loss line color
  • Color of unfavorable values   color for unfavorable values
  • Font size   font size (small, medium, large)
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The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
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