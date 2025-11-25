Drawdown monitor for peaceful sleep

This Drawdown Monitor allows you to sleep ‘peacefully’ and avoid burning your account.

Make sure you don't lose more money than you had planned.

It will constantly monitor every single open position and close it if the set limit is exceeded.
It is essential for all traders who use EAs downloaded from the internet that may not have been thoroughly tested, or who use martingale or grid strategies that could suddenly increase your drawdown to the point of burning through your account if you are not constantly present.

The price of this EA is negligible compared to the loss you would suffer if your account were blown up.

The demo version allows you to use it freely and without limitations on a demo account, set and test the few necessary parameters, and then use it in the licensed version on your live account.

Parameter Description
DD monitor mode Drawdown monitoring mode: percentage or fix value (see below)
Drawdown max in percentage      true = drawdown percentage related to current equity
Drawdown max in currency      false = fixed value in currency
Check whether Algo Trading is activated Check if Algo Trading is activated to ensure that monitoring is really active
Control panel X position Position in X of the Control Panel
Control panel Y position  Position in Y of the Control Panel

