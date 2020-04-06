MultiStrategy and Martingale
- 专家
- Mahefa Raveloson
- 版本: 1.13
- 激活: 10
MultiStrategy_EEA + Martingale is a versatile Expert Advisor that combines several technical indicators to generate precise trading signals.
It offers two operating modes: normal mode or martingale mode, depending on the strategy you want to apply.
Every parameter is fully adjustable, allowing you to adapt the EA to your own trading style.
⚠️ Important:
The effectiveness of this EA directly depends on:
-
the strategy you decide to apply,
-
your personal settings,
-
and above all, your money management.
When properly configured, it becomes a powerful and flexible tool capable of adapting to different market conditions.
Available Indicators:
-
EMA (fast/slow crossover)
-
Bollinger Bands (normal mode or breakout)
-
Ichimoku (Tenkan/Kijun crossover)
-
Parabolic SAR
-
Alligator (Bill Williams)
-
MACD (main/signal crossover)
-
RSI (bounce or breakout of the 50-level)
-
MFI (oversold or breakout)
-
SMC (Smart Money Concepts)
-
Order Blocks
-
Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
-
The EA enters a trade only if all ENABLED filters point in the same direction (100% alignment).
→ This drastically reduces false signals.
✔️ Normal Mode
-
Fixed lot
-
TP/SL defined in USD
-
Only one active position at a time
➡️ Ideal for conservative traders.
✔️ Advanced Martingale Mode
Two variants available:
🔸 Multiplication Martingale
-
Lot = Base lot × (Multiplier ^ Level)
-
TP/SL also increase proportionally
➡️ A classic but optimized version.
🔸 Custom Martingale
You can define:
-
Your own lot size for each level
-
Your own TP/SL (in USD)
➡️ Allows progressive, hybrid, or non-exponential strategies.
Features:
-
Automatic management of the initial direction (Buy/Sell)
-
Detection of the last profitable trade
-
Automatic reset after TP
-
Level limit (built-in safety)
-
Unlimited levels available (aggressive mode)
💰 Global TP/SL (in USD)
-
Global TP stop: stops the EA entirely once the daily target is reached
-
Global SL: protection against unfavorable streaks
-
Instant closure of all open positions
⚠️ Additional Protections
-
Automatic respect of broker limits: min lot, max lot, lot step
-
Calculation of TP/SL in price based on tick value