MultiStrategy and Martingale

MultiStrategy_EEA + Martingale is a versatile Expert Advisor that combines several technical indicators to generate precise trading signals.

It offers two operating modes: normal mode or martingale mode, depending on the strategy you want to apply.

Every parameter is fully adjustable, allowing you to adapt the EA to your own trading style.

⚠️ Important:

The effectiveness of this EA directly depends on:

the strategy you decide to apply,

your personal settings,

and above all, your money management.

When properly configured, it becomes a powerful and flexible tool capable of adapting to different market conditions.

Available Indicators:

EMA (fast/slow crossover)

Bollinger Bands (normal mode or breakout)

Ichimoku (Tenkan/Kijun crossover)

Parabolic SAR

Alligator (Bill Williams)

MACD (main/signal crossover)

RSI (bounce or breakout of the 50-level)

MFI (oversold or breakout)

SMC (Smart Money Concepts) Order Blocks Fair Value Gaps (FVG)



The EA enters a trade only if all ENABLED filters point in the same direction (100% alignment).

→ This drastically reduces false signals.

✔️ Normal Mode

Fixed lot

TP/SL defined in USD

Only one active position at a time

➡️ Ideal for conservative traders.

✔️ Advanced Martingale Mode

⚙️

Two variants available:

🔸 Multiplication Martingale

Lot = Base lot × (Multiplier ^ Level)

TP/SL also increase proportionally

➡️ A classic but optimized version.

🔸 Custom Martingale

You can define:

Your own lot size for each level

Your own TP/SL (in USD)

➡️ Allows progressive, hybrid, or non-exponential strategies.

Features:

Automatic management of the initial direction (Buy/Sell)

Detection of the last profitable trade

Automatic reset after TP

Level limit (built-in safety)

Unlimited levels available (aggressive mode)

💰 Global TP/SL (in USD)

Global TP stop: stops the EA entirely once the daily target is reached

Global SL: protection against unfavorable streaks

Instant closure of all open positions

⚠️ Additional Protections

Automatic respect of broker limits: min lot, max lot, lot step

Calculation of TP/SL in price based on tick value

NB: The Martingale mode requires a large amount of capital to be truly effective and reach its full potential. To take full advantage of it and reduce risks, it is highly recommended to use a cent account. With $500, you get 50,000 cents, which provides a much larger margin to support Martingale levels and optimize profitability.



🛡️