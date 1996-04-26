Market Time Watch MT4

A clean, lightweight and essential time-tracking tool for every trader

Market Time Watch is a professional on-chart time display designed for traders who need an accurate real-time clock and precise candle timing while analyzing the markets. This tool helps you instantly see current local time, server time, and candle countdown directly on your chart without any clutter or heavy UI components.

Whether you scalp fast markets, swing-trade sessions, or simply need a clean time reference at a glance, Market Time Watch gives you all timing information in the most minimal and elegant way.

⭐ Why traders love Market Time Watch

Ultra-lightweight and optimized for all MT4/MT5 environments

Does not redraw charts or interfere with EAs or indicators

Zero lag, zero load, no CPU consumption

Perfect for scalping, day trading, news trading and indexes (US30, NAS100, Gold, Forex)

Professional visual design that fits any chart theme

🔥 Key Features

✔ Real-Time Clock

Displays current time clearly on the chart (local or server time).

✔ Candle Timer

Shows how much time is left until the current candle closes. Ideal for scalpers and news traders.

✔ Modern Information Panel

A beautiful pop-up panel containing:

All TesterMob indicators

All Auto-Trade bots

All EA & Strategy tools

Contact & Support

The panel opens with one click and stays above the chart.

✔ Customizable Position

Move the clock anywhere using X-Y offsets.

✔ Non-intrusive design

Works safely with all templates, EAs, indicators and chart styles.

🎯 Who is this tool for?

Scalpers

Indices traders (US30, NAS100, GER40…)

Gold & Oil traders

Forex intraday traders

Anyone who needs clean time visibility on the chart

If your strategy depends on precise candle timing, Market Time Watch is essential.

💡 Why this tool is better than free scripts

A polished UI

Perfect alignment with MT5 rendering

Multi-product info panel

Stable performance on all devices

No flicker, no jumps, no CPU drain

This is a professional-grade tool built and tested for reliability.

🛠 Additional Functions

Clean “i” info button

3-column product table

Contact and support footer

Multi-symbol friendly

Compatible with templates & profiles

⭐ Native MT4 & MT5 Support

Forex

Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)

Indices (US30, NAS100, US500, DAX)

Crypto pairs

All timeframes

🧩 About TesterMob

TesterMob delivers professional trading tools including:

Smart Risk Manager (Mini/Pro – MT4/MT5)

Auto-Trade Bots

EA & Strategy Systems

Premium FX utilities

Thousands of traders use our tools with confidence.

📥 Download Market Time Watch today

Add this clean, reliable and powerful tool to your trading setup and never lose track of time again — especially when timing matters the most.

✔ Lightweight

✔ Accurate

✔ Beautiful

✔ Professional

→ Download now and upgrade your chart with smart time awareness.